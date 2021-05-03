Versie 21.0.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog sinds versie 21.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.0.4: Navigator: Database statistics in simple mode was fixed Legacy search icons were updated Legacy edit toolbar and main toolbar items was removed Columns reorder now supports multiple columns Object lookup function now supports search in comments DBeaver main menus are visible in DBeaver perspective only

SQL editor: Collapsed results panel expand was fixed

Data editor: Find/replace dialog was improved Virtual unique key create dialog was redesigned References panel was fixed for custom SQL queries

SSH: SSH Agent support was fixed SSHJ extension install was fixed

MySQL: Column editor was fixed (DEFAULT_GENERATED clause removed) Index editor was added

PostgreSQL: Schema data types read was fixed Sequence editor was implemented Data type rename support was added

SQL Server: Calculated columns support was added Extended properties were added to table DDL Default precision and scale for numeric data types was fixed View triggers support was added

Oracle: Functions folder was added (in addition to Procedures) Jobs support was added (read-only) Data type compile action was fixed Synonyms read was fixed for partitioned tables Table triggers loading performance was improved Trigger disable/enable tool was added Procedure/function dependencies were added Comments for views and view columns were added Data type DDL was fixed for predefined types

Redshift: problem with read-only resultset was fixed

SAP HANA: Table columns was fixed for table names with special symbols Hex literal formatting was fixed

Sybase IQ: SQL dialect support was improved

Snowflake: drop procedure function was fixed

DB2: stored procedures call generator was improved

Vertica: Table column create/edit was fixed View constraints read was implemented Unique key creation was fixed

DuckDB driver configuration was added

RMI server waas fixed (no more public port listeners) Changes in DBeaver version 21.0.3: Dark theme support was improved (Windows 10 and GTk)

Data viewer: Copy As: format configuration editor was added Extra configuration for filter dialog (performance) Sort by column as fixed (for small fetch sizes) Case-insensitive filters support was added Plaintext view now support top/bottom dividers Data editor was fixed (when column name conflicts with alias name) Duplicate row(s) command was fixed for multiple selected rows Edit sub-menu was returned to the context menu Columns auto-size configuration was added Dictionary viewer was fixed (for read-only connections) Current/selected row highlighting support was added (configurable)

Metadata search now supports search in comments

GIS/Spatial: Map position preserve after tiles change Support of geometries with Z and M coordinates was added Postgis: DDL for 3D geometry columns was fixed Presto + MySQL geometry type support was added BigQuery now supports spatial data viewer Binary geo json support was improved Geometry export was fixed (SRID parameter) Tiles definition editor was fixed (multi-line definitions + formatting)

SQL editor: Auto-completion for objects names with spaces inside was fixed Database objects hyperlinks rendering was fixed

SQL Server: MFA (multi-factor authentication) support was added

PostgreSQL: array data types read was fixed

Oracle: indexes were added to table DDL

Vertica: LIMIT clause support was improved

Athena: extra AWS regions added to connection dialog

Sybase IQ: server version detection was improved

SAP ASE: user function loading was fixed

Informix: cross-database metadata read was fixed

We migrated to Eclipse 2021-03 platform