Software-update: DBeaver 21.0.4

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 21.0.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE- en EE-smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog sinds versie 21.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.0.4:
  • Navigator:
    • Database statistics in simple mode was fixed
    • Legacy search icons were updated
    • Legacy edit toolbar and main toolbar items was removed
    • Columns reorder now supports multiple columns
    • Object lookup function now supports search in comments
    • DBeaver main menus are visible in DBeaver perspective only
  • SQL editor:
    • Collapsed results panel expand was fixed
  • Data editor:
    • Find/replace dialog was improved
    • Virtual unique key create dialog was redesigned
    • References panel was fixed for custom SQL queries
  • SSH:
    • SSH Agent support was fixed
    • SSHJ extension install was fixed
  • MySQL:
    • Column editor was fixed (DEFAULT_GENERATED clause removed)
    • Index editor was added
  • PostgreSQL:
    • Schema data types read was fixed
    • Sequence editor was implemented
    • Data type rename support was added
  • SQL Server:
    • Calculated columns support was added
    • Extended properties were added to table DDL
    • Default precision and scale for numeric data types was fixed
    • View triggers support was added
  • Oracle:
    • Functions folder was added (in addition to Procedures)
    • Jobs support was added (read-only)
    • Data type compile action was fixed
    • Synonyms read was fixed for partitioned tables
    • Table triggers loading performance was improved
    • Trigger disable/enable tool was added
    • Procedure/function dependencies were added
    • Comments for views and view columns were added
    • Data type DDL was fixed for predefined types
  • Redshift: problem with read-only resultset was fixed
  • SAP HANA:
    • Table columns was fixed for table names with special symbols
    • Hex literal formatting was fixed
  • Sybase IQ: SQL dialect support was improved
  • Snowflake: drop procedure function was fixed
  • DB2: stored procedures call generator was improved
  • Vertica:
    • Table column create/edit was fixed
    • View constraints read was implemented
    • Unique key creation was fixed
  • DuckDB driver configuration was added
  • RMI server waas fixed (no more public port listeners)
Changes in DBeaver version 21.0.3:
  • Dark theme support was improved (Windows 10 and GTk)
  • Data viewer:
    • Copy As: format configuration editor was added
    • Extra configuration for filter dialog (performance)
    • Sort by column as fixed (for small fetch sizes)
    • Case-insensitive filters support was added
    • Plaintext view now support top/bottom dividers
    • Data editor was fixed (when column name conflicts with alias name)
    • Duplicate row(s) command was fixed for multiple selected rows
    • Edit sub-menu was returned to the context menu
    • Columns auto-size configuration was added
    • Dictionary viewer was fixed (for read-only connections)
    • Current/selected row highlighting support was added (configurable)
  • Metadata search now supports search in comments
  • GIS/Spatial:
    • Map position preserve after tiles change
    • Support of geometries with Z and M coordinates was added
    • Postgis: DDL for 3D geometry columns was fixed
    • Presto + MySQL geometry type support was added
    • BigQuery now supports spatial data viewer
    • Binary geo json support was improved
    • Geometry export was fixed (SRID parameter)
    • Tiles definition editor was fixed (multi-line definitions + formatting)
  • SQL editor:
    • Auto-completion for objects names with spaces inside was fixed
    • Database objects hyperlinks rendering was fixed
  • SQL Server: MFA (multi-factor authentication) support was added
  • PostgreSQL: array data types read was fixed
  • Oracle: indexes were added to table DDL
  • Vertica: LIMIT clause support was improved
  • Athena: extra AWS regions added to connection dialog
  • Sybase IQ: server version detection was improved
  • SAP ASE: user function loading was fixed
  • Informix: cross-database metadata read was fixed
  • We migrated to Eclipse 2021-03 platform

DBeaver

Versienummer 21.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-05-2021 11:286

03-05-2021 • 11:28

6 Linkedin

Bron: DBeaver

+1latka
3 mei 2021 11:37
Ik gebruik deze tool steeds vaker ipv. PGAdmin4/5. Die laatste tool is zo een ongeloofelijke rommel electron app geworden (traag start, trage verwerking) dat ik me afvraag of er mensen zijn die denken dat het beter is dan de oude PGAdmin 3 (die het helaas niet lekker doet met nieuwe postgresql versies). DBeaver is dan een verademing.
+1cariolive23
@latka3 mei 2021 11:43
Inderdaad, pgAdmin heb ik jaren geleden al afscheid van genomen. DBeaver heb ik geen ervaring mee, zelf gebruiken wij hier DataGrip en soms nog Navicat. En uiteraard psql voor de command line, wat toch ook onmisbaar blijft.

Maar alles is beter dan pgAdmin! (anno nu, want het was toch echt wel een aardige tool waar ik veel plezier aan heb beleefd)
+1riotrick
@cariolive233 mei 2021 12:19
Navicat is wel handig, maar geen gratis versie helaas en ze hebben lang geen native linux versie gehad.

De DataGrip functionaliteit heb ik geïntegreerd in phpstorm. Dat gebruik ook, maar vind het niet voor alles even handig.

Ik gebruik daarnaast ook veel DBeaver. Moest wel wat wennen aan de interface in het begin, die is voor sommige punten wat omslachtig. Maar al met al een goed bruikbare tool.

Zelf overigens meer te maken met MySQL en wat MS SQL server hier en daar. Dus geen ervaring met pgadmin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door riotrick op 3 mei 2021 12:22]

+1NanoSector
@riotrick3 mei 2021 21:24
Ik vond DataGrip altijd een heel fijne tool, maar sinds ik DBeaver gebruik mis ik daar eigenlijk heel veel in, van de betere ER diagrammen tot aan het makkelijk invullen/bewerken van data (bijv., bij foreign columns kun je uit een lijst kiezen met naam erbij ipv de tabel ernaast houden).

DataGrip heeft dan wel een stuk betere completion, die van DBeaver is niet zo heel slim. Maar andersom kan DBeaver voor mijn gevoel veel meer omzetten naar SQL vergeleken met DataGrip.

Het liefst had ik dus eigenlijk een combinatie van beide :)
+1Maurits van Baerle
@latka3 mei 2021 11:47
Ja, ik gebruik PGAdmin eigenlijk alleen voor wat complexere specifieke zaken. Sommige zaken en terminologie zijn uniek voor Postgres en dan is het handiger dan een grote gemene-deler tool als DBeaver.

Maar inderdaad, verder zit DBeaver iets lekkerder in elkaar.
+1Drumar
3 mei 2021 19:50
pgAdmin4 heb ik nog, maar eigenlijk alleen omdat ik het nog niet uninstalled heb: dBeaver al enige tijd mij go-to database tool, voorheen squirrel, maar dBeaver is zo ontzettend veel beter...

