Versie 4.3.5 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed: Move cursor to the end when autofilling URL/hash in "Download from URLs" dialog

Sort invalid QDateTime values after valid values

Fix tabChangesFocus attribute in "Edit trackers" dialog

Update DynDNS register url

Handle "not enough disk space" error more graciously

Correctly draw progress background with stylesheet WebUI: Fix magnet url from the search facility

Revise folder monitoring functions

Fix magnet url from the browser

Allow to specify file indexes in torrents/files API Windows: NSIS: Allow more strings to translated

NSIS: Update Italian, German, Estonian, Russian, PortugueseBR translations Linux: Fix D-Bus Notification desktop-entry field macOS: Don't use executable name as CFBundleName value Other: Lower Qt requirement to 5.11

Clarify that the license is GPLv2+