Versie 4.3.5 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Fixed:
WebUI:
- Move cursor to the end when autofilling URL/hash in "Download from URLs" dialog
- Sort invalid QDateTime values after valid values
- Fix tabChangesFocus attribute in "Edit trackers" dialog
- Update DynDNS register url
- Handle "not enough disk space" error more graciously
- Correctly draw progress background with stylesheet
Windows:
- Fix magnet url from the search facility
- Revise folder monitoring functions
- Fix magnet url from the browser
- Allow to specify file indexes in torrents/files API
Linux:
- NSIS: Allow more strings to translated
- NSIS: Update Italian, German, Estonian, Russian, PortugueseBR translations
macOS:
- Fix D-Bus Notification desktop-entry field
Other:
- Don't use executable name as CFBundleName value
- Lower Qt requirement to 5.11
- Clarify that the license is GPLv2+