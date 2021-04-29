Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CCleaner 5.79

CCleaner 4.0 logo (75 pix) Piriform heeft versie 5.79 van CCleaner uitgebracht, de laatste versie met ondersteuning voor Windows Vista en XP. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.

Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast een gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische-updatefunctie biedt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Wipe Free Space option re-enabled in this version

We’re committed to providing the safest PC cleaner on the market. We recently disabled Wipe Free Space while we investigated reports of this feature wiping more than free space. After testing this feature thoroughly, we weren’t able to reproduce the behavior described or find any faults in this feature, so we are re-enabling it with some diagnostics reporting to catch any situations like those described.

Protecting our customers

We want everyone to enjoy using the latest and safest version of CCleaner, including people who may not have updated in some time. We are continuing to bring customers on very old versions up to date so they can clean their machines safely. (Find out more)

Cleaning
  • Added new cleaning of Slack cache (this optional setting does not wipe message history)
  • We have re-enabled the ‘Wipe Free Space’ feature with new diagnostics information to catch a bug that was reported but not reproduced in our thorough testing
  • We have added optional debug logging to try to catch a rare ‘rule duplication’ bug
Security
  • We fixed some instances where the app was using HTTP instead of HTTPS

CCleaner 5.74

Versienummer 5.79.8704
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Piriform Ltd.
Download https://www.ccleaner.com/nl-nl/ccleaner/builds
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Bron: Piriform Ltd.

Reacties (2)

0Henri Brands
30 april 2021 10:18
Vreemd verhaal over 'Wipe Free Space' option die uitgeschakeld zou zijn in de vorige versie: ik heb de afgelopen week nog 4 HD's 'gewiped' met CCleaner 5.78.5858 en dat werkte gewoon.
Niets van gemerkt dat dit uitgeschakeld zou zijn....
0inversions
2 mei 2021 08:07
CCleaner kan wat mij betreft CCreator gaan heten het instaleerd nu van allerlei onzin mee. Jammer. Het is niet meer de handige opruim tool die het vroeger was.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

