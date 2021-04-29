Versie 3.8 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Do cookie dialogs drive you insane? In this new version, we reduce annoying cookie dialogs and banners by miles. For many of you, incessant cookie dialogs and banners are the new scourge of smooth browsing. While the purpose of the EU’s GDPR to protect users from tracking websites is noble, it has its side effects. Instead of avoiding using trackers and tracking ads, many websites bother users to manage their cookie preferences before allowing access to the content they came to see.

You are often required to click on multiple steps to manage such cookies, including hidden options, a dialog on every single page, or at times no way to deny them at all. Naturally, this makes for a frustrating browsing experience. This leads to clicking “allow” or “accept” without realizing that you unwittingly just gave permission for trackers to create behavioral profiles about you. Often, these clicks happen due to the fact that a website may not work without accepting the cookie dialog. We do not believe that this should be considered “consent”, and this tactic should not be allowed at all.

That is why, in this update, we let the cookie dialogs crumble! How? Now you do not have to rely on extensions and can block a majority of these pestering dialogs and enjoy faster browsing through an option in our built-in Ad and Tracker Blocker when enabled.

While we evaluate ways to make the Cookie Crumbler available in our user interface and determine if it can be enabled by default, you can give it a try. Go to Vivaldi’s menu — Settings — Privacy — Tracker and Ad blocking — Manage Sources — Ad blocking sources and enable the “Remove cookie warnings” lists.

This will simply block the service that asks for consent, or hide the consent dialog, in the same way as it might remove a tracker or an ad. This feature is based on the regularly updated third-party block lists — EasyList Cookie List and ‘I Don’t Care About Cookies‘. While Cookie Crumbler works on most of the websites, this is not a perfect solution, as there will be a few websites that use other tactics to obtain cookie consent.

Please note that some sites may not let you in at all and may not work as you expect them to as they actually require cookie consent for some functionality but you can disable Vivaldi’s Ad Blocker on those sites to disable the Cookie Crumbler. Also, note that blocking cookie consent dialogs may not have the same result as rejecting all cookies on some websites.

Unlike some browsers that track every step of your online activity, Vivaldi does the opposite. No data collection. No user profiling. Not even tracking of product features that you use in Vivaldi. In fact, we keep track of technologies that are harmful to user privacy. One such privacy-invasive technology is FLoC by Google, which builds profiles, and tracks you, in the absence of third-party cookies.

As FLoC has privacy risks, we’ve blacklisted the FLoC component in this update onwards. This means it will not be downloaded and will be removed if it has already been downloaded. In the previous versions of Vivaldi, Google’s FLoC experiment was prevented from working by not setting the hidden settings that it needed in order to run. Note: You may still see a “FLoC” folder in your profile if you previously used a version where the component was installed, but this folder will not contain any profiling data since the feature never worked in Vivaldi, and it can be safely deleted or ignored.

New slick icons. No borders. The content now shines through the Panels. Literally. We’ve rebuilt the Panels. Adding flair and personal style to a product you use every day is natural and, really, what Vivaldi is about. The design overhaul of Vivaldi’s Panels puts you on top working with essential tools such as Bookmarks, Downloads, Notes, History, Window Panel, and Web Panels.

The new design upgrade makes the whole Panel transparent on top of the background image of your choice. It includes new options that make the browser visually stunning:

Opacity for the Panel background: Once the opacity setting is enabled, the image is shown through the Start Page Background. This setting also affects the Speed Dial Title background.

Frosted look: Enable or disable blurring of the Panel background to get that “frosted” look.

Transparent Tab Bar: When enabled, the colored area behind the tabs can be completely removed. This allows the background image to show through here as well, completely covering the browser window. The Tab Bar area is also affected by the Blur setting.

If you prefer to stick to the way Panels were before, simply set the opacity to 100% and disable the Transparent Bar. We’ve also moved the Start Page Background settings to the Themes category. Now it is easier to find a good image that fits your current theme, and the best possible matching settings (colors, images, and opacity)

In Vivaldi 3.8, we’ve added a more powerful and quick way to add your bookmarks. Now when you press CTRL/CMD + D to bookmark, we add it instantly, without the need to open the dialog at all. Easy. If you do want to open the dialog (by clicking the Bookmark button in the Address Bar), you’ll notice a lot of new choices:

Quickly filter between regular bookmark folders and speed dials folders.

Search for an existing bookmark folder or create a new one directly in the dialog.

A complete tree-view, with all folders available to expand and collapse