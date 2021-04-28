Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SyncBackFree 9.5.12.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.5.12.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated:
  • (SE/Pro): Improved SMART drive failure detection
  • Network profile settings page shows if already connected and as who
  • (Pro): New Profile Wizard uses unencrypted cloud connection if URL is http
  • (Pro): Automatically falls back to using path style URL with S3 compatible servers if virtual hostname URL fails
  • Easier to select shared settings
  • (SE/Pro): Worker threads now used if two or more files being uploaded or download with FTP (was previously 5)
  • (Pro): Backblaze B2 always uses TLS 1.2 (as required)
Fixed:
  • Now compares encrypted file attribute when using FAT/exFAT and Windows 10 or newer
  • (Pro): Better at remembering host key for SFTP connections when testing in profile configuration
  • (Pro): Fixed manifest file so backup of email with No Install now works
  • (Pro): Empty folders on Box considered not to exist
  • (Pro): OneDrive Personal, Business and SharePoint improved retries on scanning failure

Versienummer 9.5.12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 21,75MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 28-04-2021 14:411

28-04-2021 • 14:41

Bron: 2Brightsparks

SyncBackFree

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Reacties (1)

+1SMGGM
28 april 2021 15:44
Fantastische tool, enige wat de pro wel heeft dat ik hier mis is het aanpassen van de snelheid. Ik gebruik heb een powerline dus bij grote dataoverdracht en tegelijk iets download, is de downloadsnelheid enorm gereduceerd. De pro versie laat wel toe een max snelheid in te stellen zodat ik nog vlot kan surfen.

