2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.5.12.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated: (SE/Pro): Improved SMART drive failure detection

Network profile settings page shows if already connected and as who

(Pro): New Profile Wizard uses unencrypted cloud connection if URL is http

(Pro): Automatically falls back to using path style URL with S3 compatible servers if virtual hostname URL fails

Easier to select shared settings

(SE/Pro): Worker threads now used if two or more files being uploaded or download with FTP (was previously 5)

(Pro): Backblaze B2 always uses TLS 1.2 (as required) Fixed: Now compares encrypted file attribute when using FAT/exFAT and Windows 10 or newer

(Pro): Better at remembering host key for SFTP connections when testing in profile configuration

(Pro): Fixed manifest file so backup of email with No Install now works

(Pro): Empty folders on Box considered not to exist

(Pro): OneDrive Personal, Business and SharePoint improved retries on scanning failure