Software-update: MailStore Home 13.1

MailStore logo (75 pix)Versie 13.1 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is de volgende verbetering doorgevoerd:

Improved
  • When opening emails in a mail client, Thunderbird profile names are now displayed for all profiles.
Fixed
  • Folder names containing multi-byte Unicode characters are stored incorrectly.
  • The x64 version of Thunderbird is not properly detected.
  • Various minor bug fixes and improvements.

MailStore Home 10

Versienummer 13.1.0.20288
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MailStore
Download http://www.mailstore.com/en/mailstore-home-email-archiving.aspx
Bestandsgrootte 12,17MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

