Versie 13.1 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is de volgende verbetering doorgevoerd:

Improved When opening emails in a mail client, Thunderbird profile names are now displayed for all profiles. Fixed Folder names containing multi-byte Unicode characters are stored incorrectly.

The x64 version of Thunderbird is not properly detected.

Various minor bug fixes and improvements.