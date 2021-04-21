Versie 2.28 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of mp4-filmbestand. Het programma is bijvoorbeeld ideaal voor het maken van korte instructievideo's.
Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new?
Bug fixes:
- Reworked and redesigned exporter and uploader.
- You can now create presets for each file type and encoder.
- You can also create presets for the upload services.
- It's now possible to upload media to your Gfycat profile.
- Added option to partially export a project (by selection, frame range, time range and expression).
- You can now export as Webp, Bmp, Jpg and Mov.
- Redesigned export options for FFmpeg (you can still manually type the parameters if you want to).
- Added option to ignore simulated keystrokes
- Added option to purge the cache when leaving the app (option to ask for it).
- New settings system: It should give you less issues when persisting to disk.
- The free text can now receive text decorations, shadow and it can be aligned
- Added Greek localization.
- Updated the Italian, Korean, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Turkish and Japanese localizations.
- Pressing the record hotkey while the old recorder was minimized was causing a crash.
- The border auto-task was not working if the border was not set to grow outwards.
- Slow playback in editor previewer
- Recorder: A crash was happening if the monitor scheme was changed while the recorder was minimized.
- DirectX recorder: Recording on a non-primary screen was resulting in a project with transparent frames.
- New recorder: Dragging to select a screen region near the borders close to another display was slow.
- Cinemagraph: This feature was not working as expected in high DPI environments.
- The option to save gifs with transparency was not working if you didn't also select the option to detect unchanged pixels.
- Some gifs from Gfycat where not being correctly loaded.
- When the frame capture was too slow, some key presses could be not recorded