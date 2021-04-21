Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ScreenToGif 2.28

ScreenToGif logo (79 pix)Versie 2.28 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of mp4-filmbestand. Het programma is bijvoorbeeld ideaal voor het maken van korte instructievideo's.

Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new?
  • Reworked and redesigned exporter and uploader.
  • You can now create presets for each file type and encoder.
  • You can also create presets for the upload services.
  • It's now possible to upload media to your Gfycat profile.
  • Added option to partially export a project (by selection, frame range, time range and expression).
  • You can now export as Webp, Bmp, Jpg and Mov.
  • Redesigned export options for FFmpeg (you can still manually type the parameters if you want to).
  • Added option to ignore simulated keystrokes
  • Added option to purge the cache when leaving the app (option to ask for it).
  • New settings system: It should give you less issues when persisting to disk.
  • The free text can now receive text decorations, shadow and it can be aligned
  • Added Greek localization.
  • Updated the Italian, Korean, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Turkish and Japanese localizations.
Bug fixes:
  • Pressing the record hotkey while the old recorder was minimized was causing a crash.
  • The border auto-task was not working if the border was not set to grow outwards.
  • Slow playback in editor previewer
  • Recorder: A crash was happening if the monitor scheme was changed while the recorder was minimized.
  • DirectX recorder: Recording on a non-primary screen was resulting in a project with transparent frames.
  • New recorder: Dragging to select a screen region near the borders close to another display was slow.
  • Cinemagraph: This feature was not working as expected in high DPI environments.
  • The option to save gifs with transparency was not working if you didn't also select the option to detect unchanged pixels.
  • Some gifs from Gfycat where not being correctly loaded.
  • When the frame capture was too slow, some key presses could be not recorded

ScreenToGif

Versienummer 2.28
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ScreenToGif
Download https://www.screentogif.com/
Bestandsgrootte 3,42MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-04-2021 16:17

21-04-2021 • 16:17

6 Linkedin

Bron: ScreenToGif

Update-historie

01-05 ScreenToGif 2.37.0 1
13-02 ScreenToGif 2.36.0 0
11-01 ScreenToGif 2.35.4 0
30-12 ScreenToGif 2.35.3 6
25-12 ScreenToGif 2.35.2 0
08-11 ScreenToGif 2.34.1 0
27-09 ScreenToGif 2.34 6
07-'21 ScreenToGif 2.33.1 0
07-'21 ScreenToGif 2.33 3
07-'21 ScreenToGif 2.32.1 0
Meer historie

ScreenToGif

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (6)

+1Jogai
21 april 2021 16:28
Net gebruikt, erg handig met die presets. Omdat ik iedere keer vergat welke variant ik nu ook al weer gebruikte maakt dit het weer wat makkelijker.
+1guillaume
21 april 2021 16:55
Mooi stukje software, wel een beetje _te_ actief ontwikkeld voor iets wat je sporadisch gebruikt :P Ik moet zeggen dat de editor wel erg tegenintuïtief werkt.
+1Comapatient
21 april 2021 17:51
Gebruik zelf LICEcap. Dit lijkt wat meer opties te hebben. I'll give it a go.
+11superheld
21 april 2021 18:49
Dit is echt een top programma voor die keer dat je even je scherm wil opnemem
+1Tupel
22 april 2021 20:31
Wij gebruiken dit heel vaak in ons dev/test proces. Het helpt best wel een issue duidelijk te maken als een tester even een gifje maakt van iets dat niet lekker werkt. Je ziet als ontwikkelaar meteen wat er mis gaat en kunt er snel mee aan de slag.
0uip
21 april 2021 20:24
Dit is echt een top programma voor die keer dat je even je scherm wil opnemem

[Reactie gewijzigd door uip op 22 april 2021 14:12]

