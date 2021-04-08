Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Total Commander 10.00 bèta 5

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Total Commander versie 10.0 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de vijfde bètarelease uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 10.0-serie is op deze pagina in te zien, de belangrijkste veranderingen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Total Commander 10.00 beta 5 available

Beta 5 mainly fixes bugs. Below are the new functions in Total Commander 10.00 (beta test):

General:
  • Directories created by MacOS on ExFAT flash drives are now shown in TC. They were not shown because they had the invlid attribute 8: Volume label
  • Always show hidden directory "AppData" in c:\Users\<user profile> even with hidden files disabled
  • Allow user to install key file automatically when double clicking on it.
  • Add a "Zone Transfer" data stream when downloading files via anonymous FTP (Ctrl+F), or HTTP (Ctrl+N) from outside the intranet, like web browsers
  • When unpacking files internally or via plugins, copy "Zone Transfer" data stream from archive to unpacked files, just like the Explorer
  • New zone transfer option can be disabled via WantZoneData=0
  • Always look for key file also in c:\totalcmd, even if Total Commander is installed elsewhere
User interface:
  • Allow to use "Windows Hello" on Windows 10 to securely store master password until TC is closed. Use fingerprint, face or pin to connect again
  • Use mouse wheel to scroll through directory tabs (like in Firefox) when not using multi-line tabs
  • Zoom thumbnails with Ctrl+Mouse wheel between 10% and 200% of the size configured in Configuration - Options - Thumbnails
  • Load thumbnails from EXIF data (preview image) from JPG and various camera RAW formats: Canon RAW 1-3, DNG, Fuji, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax, Sony
  • New option "Return to locked tab root directory on tab change" in Configuration - Options - Folder tabs
  • Show "!" prefix when current dir differs from locked dir on tabs which are locked with directory changes allowed
  • New option to only execute command line when it is focused (Configuration - Options - Layout)
  • When closing TC while there are unpacked temporary files, show the user the first 3 file names and their origin
  • Drop file from outside (e.g. virtual folder in Explorer) to read only directory (e.g. c:\windows): Better dialogs to allow overwrite and copy as admin
Saving settings:
  • When user cannot save settings (e.g. in Configuration menu or main settings), offer to copy ini files to user profile
  • For plugins in write protected directories, intercept calls to CreateFileA/W and all INI functions, and redirect write calls to %APPDATA%\GHISLER\redirect
  • Disable redirection of plugins: Add 8192 to RestrictInterface in wincmd.ini or registry
  • Specify different ini locations for specific plugins: wincmd.ini [ReplaceIniLocation] (see help)
Lister:
  • New DirectShow media player in Lister, replacing the old one based on Video for Windows (can still be chosen via configuration)
  • Support full screen playback via double click or Alt+Enter, leave the same way or with Esc
  • Change audio and subtitle streams via context menu
  • Configure preferred DirectShow filters via Lister configuration (3rd Tab)
  • Show chapters as tickmarks below seek bar, jump there with Ctrl+PageDown/Ctrl+PageUp
  • Buttons to jump backward/forward by x seconds (default 10s and 60s, configurable via right click)
  • Preload DirectVobSub filter if the source filter has a pin "Subtitle"
  • Allow to use LAV filters and ffdshow filters without installing them, by putting them in subdir filter32 or filter64, respectively
  • Save last playback position of the last played tracks longer than 10 minutes
  • Keep sound pitch constant when changing playback speed, using custom DirectShow filter based on open source SoundTouch.dll
Synchronize dirs:
  • Allow to use regular expressions and saved searches, with options where to apply them, e.g. one side, both sides, etc. via button [1x]
  • New context menu items to show file context menu and file properties, and to edit left/right file
  • Show exclamation mark in button "Singles" or "Duplicates" if it isn't down when opening the dialog
Compare by content:
  • Show extra listbox with the two lines from the current cursor position for easier character by character comparison
  • Show progress dialog when pasting large text buffer takes more than 2 seconds, allows to abort paste, but doesn't revert it
FTPS/HTTPS:
  • Support for OpenSSL 1.1 and newer. The main dll must be named libssl-*_*.dll / libssl-*_*-x64.dll (with *_* the version number, e.g. 1_1), the libcrypto*.dll must NOT be renamed!
Verify checksums:
  • Support checksum created from a stream, showing up as "<checksum> -" (checksum followed by two spaces and a dash)
  • In checksum files created by other programs, more OpenSSL format types are supported: SHA224, SHA384, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512
Internal commands:
  • LOADLIST listfilename loads list of files/folders from text file.
  • cm_ZoomIn and cm_ZoomOut to zoom thumbnails (like Ctrl+Mouse wheel)
  • cm_syncchangedir: Do not enter a directory when it doesn't exist on the other side. Only turn off cm_synchangedir when the user tries again
  • Support parameters 0 (or none)=toggle, 1=set, 2(or -1)=reset for the following internal commands: cm_*Comments, cm_*DirBranch, cm_*DirBranchSel, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_SyncChangeDir, cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_FtpHiddenFiles, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchWatchDirs, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_Vis*
  • Command LOADSEARCH <saved name> (e.g. on button): Put one equal sign = in front of name to start searching immediately, two == to start and feed to listbox after search
  • Improved ZIPFROMLIST command: The file list name can now contain Unicode characters, and the content can be ANSI, UTF-16 (with byte order marker BOM) or UTF-8 (with or without BOM), and the archive name can now also be put in the parameters field.
  • New commands to write file list with details and column headers to file/clipboard
Installer:
  • Default to c:\Program Files\totalcmd on new systems. If the user fails to get admin rights, change to c:\totalcmd
  • When not installed in Program Files, allow to set permissions for authenticated users to read only, installing user to full control
  • New parameter /W enables write protecting target folder: /W0 unchanged, /W1 give current user write rights, /W2 give only elevated users write rights
  • Last parameter can be a target path, e.g. installername.exe /F "c:\totalcmdnew"

Versienummer 10.00 bèta 5
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1000_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 5,54MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-04-2021 • 20:51

Reacties (41)

+2RRRobert

8 april 2021 23:02
Mooi man, inmiddels al weer bèta 5, nog een stuk of wat bèta's en een dikke hand vol Release Candidates en voor je het weet is het zomer en kun je 10.00 installeren. Meestal één of twee dagen later al weer gevolgd door bugfix 10.01 ;) Gebruik deze tool inmiddels ook al meer dan 20 jaar (*Windows Commander).

Er is één dingetje wat voor mij niet zo hoeft, en is dat dark theme. Ik gebruik sinds jaar en dag de mogelijkheid om middels Configuratie → Opties → Kleuren → bij de optie Achtergrond 2 te kiezen voor lichtgrijs, zodat je bestandenlijst op 'regels' komen te staan. Dat leest zó veel prettiger.
+1P_Tingen

@RRRobert9 april 2021 08:09
Grappig; smaken verschillen want ik sprong een gat in de lucht toen TC een dark theme kreeg. Aangezet en niet weer uitgezet; heerlijk. Maar ook met twee achtergrondkleuren inderdaad.

Zo ziet het er bij mij uit: https://i.imgur.com/7h85r3O.png
0daaan
@P_Tingen10 april 2021 08:38
Ik ben over het algemeen erg fan van dark theme's, mits ze goed zijn uitgevoerd. Meestal word alles gewoon zwart gemaakt en dat werkt toch niet zo goed. Bij TC is dat zo en je ziet ook aan de iconen dat het eigenlijk voor lichte themes is.

PhpStorm heeft het bijvoorbeeld wél goed :)

Dit is hoe ik het heb: https://imgur.com/a/mdeTc02

Naast de zwarte achtergrond heb ik ook voor sommige file types andere kleuren ingesteld om ze makkelijk te kunnen zien.
0robbvdb
@P_Tingen12 april 2021 15:56
Mooi die 2 achtergrondkleuren.

Na lange tijd weer eens Total Commander op een PC gezet, maar ik zie niet waar ik die 2 kleuren zoals in jouw voorbeeld in de instellingen kan vinden?

Werkt inderdaad super fijn zo ingesteld!

0aygul12345
@RRRobert9 april 2021 08:47
Hoe gaat TC om met paden die lange namen of char bevatten?
0RRRobert

@aygul1234511 april 2021 22:26
Hoe gaat TC om met paden die lange namen of char bevatten?
Geen idee, want ik kom dit eigenlijk nooit tegen, dus maar ff gegoogeld. Ik vond in de changelog history een fix uit een bèta van versie 9.20 dit melding maakte dat bestandsnamen met >259 karakters, een melding triggerde met een waarschuwing dat deze na 255 karakters wordt afgebroken.
0batteries4ever
@RRRobert9 april 2021 10:32
Dank je: goede tip, vooral bij erg brede vensters!
0lars_jj
@RRRobert10 april 2021 13:05
Voor mij is het sinds dag één al groene tekst op zwarte achtergrond met rode selectie. :D
Sinds de mogelijkheid om twee kleuren voor regels kan gebruiken heb ik de secundaire kleur op donkergrijs.
Maar die nieuwe darkmode, waarmee het venster zelf zwart wordt, bevalt me ook niet zo...
+1Luxurydiver
9 april 2021 07:01
Altijd als ik Total Commander opstart via mijn Bootcamp Windows krijg ik heimwee naar Norton Commander waar het allemaal mee begon. Op BigSur draait dan ook Commander One als vervanger.
Het is een programma welke als eerste voor MS Dos gebruikers de mogelijkheid gaf file management activititeiten efficienter uit te voeren dan command strings te typen.
Cloud storage en Website content management (soms via FTP) wordt hiermee nog gemakkelijker gemaakt.
Waarom Windows of Apple deze Apps nooit hebben overgenomen om te integrereren in hun OS is mij daarom ook een raadsel.
+1AutCha
@Luxurydiver9 april 2021 07:35
Dat is sowieso het geval met basic apps van bijv. Windows: Snipping tool, Notepad, Paint etc. Ze zijn ontzettend basic wat in principe niet een probleem is, maar mensen (collega's) nemen genoegen met "matig" en gaan er zakelijk mee werken met als gevolg lelijke handgetekende cirkels in screenshots, conversie fouten in data omdat iemand een source data bestand heeft geopend en gesaved in notepad, of lelijk bewerkte plaatjes in presentaties.

Als je de IT afdeling vervolgens vraagt om een fatsoenlijke tool krijg je te horen: daar heb je toch Snipping, Paint of Notepad voor? Alsof je een timmerman inhuurt en zegt: "hier heb je een steen, daar kan je ook spijkers mee in een plank slaan toch?" /rant
+1Luxurydiver
@AutCha9 april 2021 08:05
Bij het bedrijf waar ik voor werk werden allerhande tools gewoon gekocht door de Business / IT, wat momenteel een groot probleem is voor de nieuwe afdeling Enterprise Architecture. Afdeling Indirecte Inkoop gaat de boel nu met EA opruimen. 12 Powerpoint Plugins met eenzelfde functionaliteit, 30 verschillende monitoring tools, etc. Heb met verbazing naar de lijst gekeken ...
Luxe problemen als je voor een bedrijf werkt welke nog niet op kosten letten moeten in Corona tijd ...
0PvdVen777
@Luxurydiver9 april 2021 09:28
Is absoluut waar dit. En ik als it-er/techneut kan dat ook begrijpen *.

Voor Total commander heb ik daarom mijn eigen licentie, ik vraag enkel aan mijn werkgever/it afdeling of zij er bezwaar tegen hebben dat ik die gebruik. Hebben zij er geen omkijken naar. Nog nooit bij zelfs de meest stricte bedrijven problemen mee gehad.

In andere gevallen zoek ik gewoon gratis/open source alternatieven die mij ondersteunen in mijn productiviteit waarvoor ik dan op dezelfde manier ontheffing aanvraag voor gebruik. Met een beetje behoorlijke motivering is ook dat meestal geen probleem.

Update ter verduidelijking : Ik kan prima begrijpen waarom dit soort situaties ontstaan maar ook dat ze dus eigenlijk onwenselijk zijn.

0batteries4ever
@PvdVen7779 april 2021 10:27
En dat is vreemdste aan Total Commander: de nieuwste toevoegingen, b.v. ook in deze versie zijn redelijk esoterisch: ik geloof best dat ze nuttig zijn voor anderen, maar voor mij zou een explorer met 2 vensters al 90% van de use cases afdekken? Zou er nou niemand bij MS denken, "gut, toch wel handig zo, laten we dat ook maar eens in de explorer stoppen? Of is het de bedoeling de mensen zo dom mogelijk te houden en vooral niets te vertellen over "lastige dingen" zoals directories, a la Apple iOS?
0CivLord
@batteries4ever10 april 2021 06:44
Ze willen mensen niet zo dom mogelijk houden. Ze willen mensen die van nature al dom zijn (of niet zo handig op computergebied) niet stimuleren om in bestanden te gaan wroeten. Wanneer je niet weet wat je doet, kan je veel stuk maken.
Elke computergebruiker meer/ makkelijker toegang geven tot de bestanden levert onmiddellijk een berg kreupele systemen, gewiste gebruikersbestanden en hoop commentaar op de sociale media dat Microsoft computers wist en dat Windows een k*t systeem is.
+1P_Tingen

8 april 2021 21:29
Couldn't unpack files from RAR on Windows 9x/ME with characters from different codepage in the names
Hoe stoer ben je als je zelfs fouten oplost die optreden in een antiek OS?

(dit was een retorische vraag, Ghisler is übercool)
+1Erkens
@P_Tingen8 april 2021 22:31
Even afgezien het feit dat Ghisler ubercool is, vergeet niet dat er dus ook iemand is die een RAR wilde unpacken op dat systeem en tegen juist dat probleem aanliep :D
0Remenic
@Erkens8 april 2021 22:39
Die zal straks dolblij zijn met z'n hypermoderne Total Commander op z'n antieke computer :D
0Flash00
@P_Tingen8 april 2021 22:06
De vraag stellen is hem beantwoorden :+
0SadisticPanda
@P_Tingen8 april 2021 22:27
Zelf bij tweakers staan die niet bij supported systems :)
+1daaan
8 april 2021 21:57
Voor de liefhebbers hiervan, kijk ook even naar Everything: downloads: Everything 1.4.1.1003

Deze tool indexeert je schijf waardoor zoeken in Total Commander instant word.
+1cruysen

@daaan8 april 2021 23:12
Even een tip met Everything:
Zet mapgroote indexeren aan in Everything. In de instelling van TC moet je dat daarna ook aanzetten.
Als je dan in TC de mapgroote opvraagt dan komt deze ook direct. (Handig met opruimen van je schijf ;) )
0betatester
@cruysen9 april 2021 21:21
0BartDG
@cruysen11 april 2021 22:57
In Everything weet ik dat staan, maar waar kan je dat aanzetten in TC aub?
0cruysen

@BartDG12 april 2021 17:43
In de configuratie
-> Werking -> 'Ruimte in gebruik door subdirectory's berekenen' -> 'Everything'

In de balk kun je de opdracht 'cm_CountDirContent' toevoegen.
Als je de knop 'Bron: alle bestandsdetails' drukt ('cm_srclong') en daarna de bovenstaande knop, dan worden de grote van alle dirs met de nieuwe knop weergegeven.
0kaasszje
@daaan8 april 2021 23:09
Die gaan we eens uitproberen, dank je wel :)
+1Nitrohoss
9 april 2021 01:16
De enige dinosaurus die blijft lopen, wat een heerlijke tool!
Een van de eerste dingen die ik op een verse installatie van PC of Telefoon zet.
Snel, accuraat, krachtig en het laat werkelijk ALLES zien.
Blij dat ze blijven.
+11DMKIIN

@Nitrohoss9 april 2021 01:31
De enige dinosaurus die blijft lopen, wat een heerlijke tool!
Dat laatste klopt, maar de enige dino op het toneel is niet helemaal correct ;)
Zeker qua multimedia (previews) heeft een ander oudje, XYplorer, de jongste jaren, een enorme inhaalbeweging gemaakt tegenover TC en DOpus. Al blijven het voor sommige 'tweakers' Explorer-kloons :+

Niets ten kwade van TC (zal het, m'n link hierboven indachtig, al maar bij voorbaat disclaimen :*) ), want het is absoluut een prachttool, die ik dagdagelijks érg graag inzet O+
0GorgeousMetal
@Nitrohoss9 april 2021 13:24
Vergeet ook ZTreeWin niet. Dat is mijn favoriet.
+1Shiznit
8 april 2021 23:25
Inderdaad, gebruikte het al toen het nog Windows Commander heette...
Moest (in overleg :Y) ) toen van naam veranderen omdat ze geen lawsuits wilden van Microsoft, welke al Windows® als Trademark™ had.

Staat ironisch genoeg standaard op mijn W10 usb install sticky...
+1divvid
8 april 2021 23:52
dit blijft een pareltje, zo zijn er weinig, een echte musthave.
+1michielRB
9 april 2021 00:34
Ik gebruik Midnight Commander (in terminal) op al mijn linux instances. Zelfs op servers zet ik dat er op. Ideaal. MC is wat ongeveer het dichtst bij TC komt in de linux wereld.
+1Kaasboerke
9 april 2021 14:41
Toen ik van MS-DOS overging gebruikte ik altijd DiskMaster van Nedersoft, toen overgestapt op Windows Commander.

Wat een heerlijke tool, dat je fatsoenlijk snel en simpel data kan bewerken.


Ik werk nu al jaren op *nix maar ik krijg nog steeds een warm gevoel dat dit product nog bestaat. :-)
+1MISTERAMD
9 april 2021 15:11
Ah cool. Ik gebruik dit toen het nog Windows Commander heette. Later veranderde de naam naar Total Commander en heb een hele tijd Total Commander 5 gebruikt. Dan heb ik geupdate naar 6, 7, 8 en nu zit ik op 9.51

Echt een handig programma :-)
