Software-update: Affinity Suite 1.9.2

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 1.9.2 van Affinity uitgebracht. De Affinity suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kunnen worden beschouwd als de tegenhangers van bijvoorbeeld Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt semi-tijdelijk met een korting van 50% aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 1.9 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, de afzonderlijke changelogs staan hier, dit zijn de veranderingen en verbeteringen die in Affinity Photo 1.9.2 zijn aangebracht:

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Improved hardware acceleration with live filters
  • Fixed Live filters that have any position controls being broken on saving and re-opening the document
  • Fixed Canon D90 + EF-S10-22mm f/3.5-4.5 USM lens not being identified
  • Added lens corrections & LensType mappings for Irix 11mm F4 and Irix 150mm F2.8 lenses
  • Added support for Adobe Lens Correction Profiles
  • Improved performance of Export and Merge Visible for documents with lots of live filters by working in larger tiles
  • Fixed crash at startup due to bad OpenCL drivers (really this time)
  • Fixed some downloadable brushes being considered undeletable
  • Fixed being unable to download full resolution OpenAsset images
  • Improved Brush and Asset categories to be alphabetically sorted
  • Fixed line breaks not being copied to clipboard.
  • Improved Lens Correction identification
  • Misc fixes for My Account feature and content downloads.
  • Added ability to organise LUT adjustment presets, including support for multiple categories and import / export as ".afluts" files
  • Fixed loading of certain assets consuming huge amounts of memory
  • Fixed specific Print Profile crash
  • Fixed crash when dragging Unsplash images from panel when Unsplash is returning errors
  • Added F15 / F16 zoom shortcuts for tablets
  • Fixed print orientation being wrong when printing Label with Auto Rotate selected
  • Fixed stroke width being printed incorrectly on rotated objects
  • Fixed "Print job was cancelled from print manager" using Canon iPF 5100 drivers
  • Fixed ending the print spooler from Services causing the app to hang
  • Various stability improvements
  • Help and Localisation improvements

Versienummer 1.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, iPadOS
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/photo/#buy
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 30-03-2021 19:324

30-03-2021 • 19:32

4 Linkedin

Bron: Serif

Update-historie

09-03 Affinity Suite 1.10.5 5
26-10 Affinity Suite 1.10.3 10
25-08 Affinity Suite 1.10.1 5
06-08 Affinity Suite 1.10 45
03-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9.2 4
02-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9 78

Reacties (4)

+2DePruus
30 maart 2021 21:05
Het wordt bij elke update beter. Soms blijft wel eens een busje hangen. Maar het werkt toppie. Ik gebruik geen Adobe meer en kan alles maken en leveren.
0Cloud
@DePruus31 maart 2021 09:13
Het is inderdaad een erg fijn pakket en er wordt goed aan gewerkt inderdaad. Het doet tegenwoordig niet veel meer onder voor Photoshop en het is zéker beter dan Photoshop Elements. Voor mij blijft het grootste voordeel wel dat Affinity gewoon een single purchase is, in plaats van een abonnement. Voor iemand die fotografie voor de lol doet, is dat gewoon een hoop geld elke maand weer. Elements is dan ook wel een single purchase maar wel elk jaar gewoon een nieuwe versie waar je voor moet betalen. Nu schijnt het wel zo te zijn dat updates voor Affinity niet per definitie gratis zijn, maar tot nu toe zijn ze dat wel altijd geweest. Overstap heeft mij al een hoop geld bespaard en plezier opgeleverd :)

Affinity heeft zijn producten regelmatig in de aanbieding, met forse kortingen. En de software is al niet eens zo duur. Via die kortingen heb ik inmiddels de gehele suite al in bezit.
+1Tourmaline
@Cloud31 maart 2021 15:52
Je moet alleen voor de 2.0 upgrade betalen. Alle updates die vallen onder 2.0 zullen ook weer gratis zijn.
Dus tot 2.0 zijn alle updates gratis.

En ja, het ios een prima suite.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 31 maart 2021 15:52]

0Cloud
@Tourmaline31 maart 2021 15:53
Ah dat klinkt wel logisch inderdaad. Maar ze schijnen al wel geruime tijd op 1.x te zitten als ik het goed begrijp. Het versienummer is in elk geval niet het jaartal, dat scheelt al een hoop ;)

