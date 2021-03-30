Serif heeft versie 1.9.2 van Affinity uitgebracht. De Affinity suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kunnen worden beschouwd als de tegenhangers van bijvoorbeeld Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt semi-tijdelijk met een korting van 50% aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 1.9 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, de afzonderlijke changelogs staan hier, dit zijn de veranderingen en verbeteringen die in Affinity Photo 1.9.2 zijn aangebracht:
Fixes & Improvements:
- Improved hardware acceleration with live filters
- Fixed Live filters that have any position controls being broken on saving and re-opening the document
- Fixed Canon D90 + EF-S10-22mm f/3.5-4.5 USM lens not being identified
- Added lens corrections & LensType mappings for Irix 11mm F4 and Irix 150mm F2.8 lenses
- Added support for Adobe Lens Correction Profiles
- Improved performance of Export and Merge Visible for documents with lots of live filters by working in larger tiles
- Fixed crash at startup due to bad OpenCL drivers (really this time)
- Fixed some downloadable brushes being considered undeletable
- Fixed being unable to download full resolution OpenAsset images
- Improved Brush and Asset categories to be alphabetically sorted
- Fixed line breaks not being copied to clipboard.
- Improved Lens Correction identification
- Misc fixes for My Account feature and content downloads.
- Added ability to organise LUT adjustment presets, including support for multiple categories and import / export as ".afluts" files
- Fixed loading of certain assets consuming huge amounts of memory
- Fixed specific Print Profile crash
- Fixed crash when dragging Unsplash images from panel when Unsplash is returning errors
- Added F15 / F16 zoom shortcuts for tablets
- Fixed print orientation being wrong when printing Label with Auto Rotate selected
- Fixed stroke width being printed incorrectly on rotated objects
- Fixed "Print job was cancelled from print manager" using Canon iPF 5100 drivers
- Fixed ending the print spooler from Services causing the app to hang
- Various stability improvements
- Help and Localisation improvements