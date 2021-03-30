Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 465.89 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de spellen Outriders, Evil Genius 2: World Domination en de Kingdom Hearts-serie die in de Epic Store is verschenen. Verder kan er nu van ray tracing gebruik worden gemaakt in Dirt 5. De changelog laat verder een verzameling bugfixes zien:

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Outriders, which features nVidia DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for:

DIRT 5's new ray tracing update

The launch of Evil Genius 2: World Domination

The launch of the dom Hearts Series on the Epic Games Store

Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 Series of Desktop and Notebook GPUs

Includes beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs

[Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]

[Vulkan][X4: Foundations 4.00/X4: Cradle of Humanity] The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 Series. [200701230]

[GeForce RTX 3090]: Blue-screen crash occurs when Samsung Odyssey G9 is paired with HDMI TV. [3240366]

[GeForce RTX 2060]: Blue-screen crash (DPC_WATCHDOGS_VIOLATION) occurs when playing a game and watching YouTube video simultaneously. [3196272]

[Sunset Overdrive]: The application may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings [2750770]

Realtek Displayport-to-HDMI 2.1 protocol converter clock limited to 600MHz pixel clock [3202060]

[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566].

[GFE Screenshot/HDR]: Application screenshots are washed out when HDR is enabled [3229781]