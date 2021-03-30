Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 465.89 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 465.89 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de spellen Outriders, Evil Genius 2: World Domination en de Kingdom Hearts-serie die in de Epic Store is verschenen. Verder kan er nu van ray tracing gebruik worden gemaakt in Dirt 5. De changelog laat verder een verzameling bugfixes zien:

Game Ready for Outriders

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Outriders, which features nVidia DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for:

  • DIRT 5's new ray tracing update
  • The launch of Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • The launch of the dom Hearts Series on the Epic Games Store
Gaming Technology
  • Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 Series of Desktop and Notebook GPUs
  • Includes beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]
  • [Vulkan][X4: Foundations 4.00/X4: Cradle of Humanity] The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 Series. [200701230]
  • [GeForce RTX 3090]: Blue-screen crash occurs when Samsung Odyssey G9 is paired with HDMI TV. [3240366]
  • [GeForce RTX 2060]: Blue-screen crash (DPC_WATCHDOGS_VIOLATION) occurs when playing a game and watching YouTube video simultaneously. [3196272]
  • [Sunset Overdrive]: The application may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings [2750770]
  • Realtek Displayport-to-HDMI 2.1 protocol converter clock limited to 600MHz pixel clock [3202060]
  • [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566].
  • [GFE Screenshot/HDR]: Application screenshots are washed out when HDR is enabled [3229781]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218/ 3230880]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Adobe Camera RAW 12.x]: RAW files may show up black in Adobe Lightroom. [3266883]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [VR]: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 VR may stutter if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is disabled. [3246674]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

Versienummer 465.89 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 693,27MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1Tyrian
30 maart 2021 19:52
Ik zit nog op 461.40. Heeft het zin om deze te installeren wanneer ik geen problemen ervaar? Of kan ik beter wachten tot 470.xx
+1Grotbewoner
@Tyrian30 maart 2021 20:01
De stroombesparing bij g-sync monitoren in idle is misschien wel de moeite waard.
+1Gijs007
@Grotbewoner30 maart 2021 22:35
Klopt scheelt hier met een 2080 Ti bijna 50 watt. Zat eerst op 60 a 70 watt en nu nog op 25 watt bij idle. (Wat ik trouwens nog steeds redelijk hoog vindt voor het aansturen van twee 4K statische desktops.)
0sticx
@Grotbewoner30 maart 2021 23:57
Sinds welke driver versie is dat gefixt?
0jimh307
@Grotbewoner14 april 2021 19:01
Ja, dit.

Was zomaar even aan het kijken naar wat updates toen ik deze download al zag staan. Verser kon het niet. Ben zelf normaal niet zo van het driver updaten, maar deze keer wel. Installatie is prima verlopen zonder issues. Dat heb ik ook wel eens anders gezien,
0Carlos0_0
@Tyrian30 maart 2021 20:22
Ligt maar net aan wat je met je pc doet, speel je niet de spannendste nieuwe spellen kan je prima wachten.
Ik heb zelf ook pas na 3 of 4 maanden afgelopen weekend weer eens update gedaan, elke versie heeft voor mij geen zin.
+1Bozebeer38
30 maart 2021 19:50
Dat het gedoe van een stotterend YouTube niet opgelost is, ik heb er geen vreselijke last van omdat het deels aan de kant van Edge is opgelost, maar helemaal weg is het niet als je scrolled bijv.
+1derx666
@Bozebeer3830 maart 2021 20:05
Zou per 29 Maart opgelost moeten zijn icm Windows update KB5000842: https://support.microsoft...0a-47a5-aa7d-97af2d10b16d
0AmigaWolf

@Bozebeer3830 maart 2021 23:39
Dat het gedoe van een stotterend YouTube niet opgelost is, ik heb er geen vreselijke last van omdat het deels aan de kant van Edge is opgelost, maar helemaal weg is het niet als je scrolled bijv.
Ik dacht dat ik de enigste was die dat probleem had, ik heb de zelfde probleem met 4k 60fps YouTube video's, met mijn Geforce GTX 1080, en heb nu al heel lang frame drops in 4k 60fps video's en hoger.
+1s3.
31 maart 2021 00:45
Kreeg hiermee Valhalla niet meer opgestart (DX12 error icm 2080). Rollback was een fix.
+1Brocius
@s3.31 maart 2021 05:06
Heb je GeForce experience met overlay aan? Ik had namelijk hetzelfde probleem met Cyberpunk, overlay uitgeschakeld en toen deed die het weer.
+1LongTimeAgo
30 maart 2021 20:17
Zo jammer dat de VR stotters en Asynchronous projection nog steeds niet opgelost is... Loopt nu al 6 maanden. (Voor mij zelf pas sinds Januari)

En nee, t heeft niets met die "monitoring tools" te maken. Zelfs al zet je ze allemaal uit.
+1Nico Klus
31 maart 2021 00:01
Includes beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs
Eindelijk officieel GPU passthrough
+1lachiu
31 maart 2021 03:59
Doet CoD cold war bij 2 vrienden en mezelf crashen. Ik heb het in zombies, 2 andere vrienden enkel in multiplayer.
+1smv
31 maart 2021 06:34
Ik heb voor mijn werk een hdmi switch vorig jaar gekocht. Deze werkt perfekt op 460.89 driver versie alle versies onlangs daarnaa geprobeerd en deze switch werkte niet meer.

Vraag mij af of deze nu met deze huidige versie wel weer zal werken. Helaas zie ik bij de notes niks voorbij komen, dus ik twijfel of ik het zal proberen?
0phpnuker
@smv31 maart 2021 21:57
ik zou niet updaten want je hebt niks bijzonder gemist, ik zit nog op 461.09 want deze versie is geoptimaliseerd voor mijn relatief oude kaart 1080Ti.
0computerjunky
30 maart 2021 21:17
Jammer maar moet nog altijd op 45x blijven omdat ze een probleem veroorzaakt hebben in wow...
0Arokhantos
@computerjunky31 maart 2021 12:23
Je kunt je gameready profile met nvidia inspector exporteren waar je geen problemen mee hebt, en dan nieuwere driver installeren en gameready profile verwijderen voor classic / retail etc en dan kun je hem wel importeren zonder problemen, zo kun je wel zonder problemen spelen, nvidia loopt te slapen en wil het volledig fixen en heeft geen intresse om voor nu op deze manier op te lossen, ik weet niet of je dan ook opnieuw classic profile kunt importeren zeer waarschijnelijk krijg je een conflict maar je kunt het proberen.
Zelf geen problemen meer als ik op deze manier goede game ready profile opnieuw importeer van oudere driver.
En als je squares ziet in map gedeelte bv stel ik voor rivatuner statistics in te gaan en wow executeable toe te voegen en detectie level op none te zetten, en alle overlays uit te zetten met uitzondering shadowplay, want dat kan ook problemen geven, het is hellaas wel ander soort van flickering in dit geval zie je squares op je map dit is ook minder zichtbaar, discord overlay kan dit ook veroorzaken.
0computerjunky
@Arokhantos31 maart 2021 12:43
Ik installeer altijd alleen de basis drivers zonder alle toegevoegde pakketten. Weet niet of het dan ook kan. Ik run drivers zonder enige service van nvidia actief.

En de artifacts zij alleen bepaalde textures.

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 31 maart 2021 12:43]

0Arokhantos
@computerjunky31 maart 2021 12:49
Heeft met gameready profile te maken ze dachten het gefixed te hebben en profile van 457.51 was laatste die gameready profile had zonder flickering, dus als je die exporteert en dan opnieuw importeert via nvidia profile inspector zou je geen problemen moeten hebben, alleen als je probeert te importeren op deze manier geeft ie een error vandaar dat je dan eerst oudere profile moet verwijderen inclusief die van classic, ik installeer zelf alles inclusief geforce experience heeft geen invloed op flickering shadowplay het is ook ander soort flickering wat overlays kunnen veroorzaken niet het zelfde, mjah als je op deze manier juiste game ready profile importeert kun je op z'n minst profiteren van nieuwe driver zonder die grafische glitches in wow.
0computerjunky
@Arokhantos31 maart 2021 12:58
Ik ga er even naar kijken. Bedankt in ieder geval.
Wel vreemd idd dat ze dit niet zelf even doen. Werkelijk een paar minuten werk voor ze...
0star-saber
30 maart 2021 22:26
borderlands 3 stottert heel erg met deze driver.... gaat goed
0Nokterian
30 maart 2021 22:30
Even kijken of ze de texture flickering van WoW hebben opge...

Laat maar, hoe lang gaat dit nog duren nvidia? Serieus al sinds november vorig jaar..ongelooflijk.
0camus86
@Nokterian30 maart 2021 23:46
Je went er wel aan ooit
