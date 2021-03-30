Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 465.89 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de spellen Outriders, Evil Genius 2: World Domination en de Kingdom Hearts-serie die in de Epic Store is verschenen. Verder kan er nu van ray tracing gebruik worden gemaakt in Dirt 5. De changelog laat verder een verzameling bugfixes zien:
Game Ready for Outriders
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Outriders, which features nVidia DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for:
Gaming Technology
- DIRT 5's new ray tracing update
- The launch of Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- The launch of the dom Hearts Series on the Epic Games Store
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 Series of Desktop and Notebook GPUs
- Includes beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]
- [Vulkan][X4: Foundations 4.00/X4: Cradle of Humanity] The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 Series. [200701230]
- [GeForce RTX 3090]: Blue-screen crash occurs when Samsung Odyssey G9 is paired with HDMI TV. [3240366]
- [GeForce RTX 2060]: Blue-screen crash (DPC_WATCHDOGS_VIOLATION) occurs when playing a game and watching YouTube video simultaneously. [3196272]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The application may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings [2750770]
- Realtek Displayport-to-HDMI 2.1 protocol converter clock limited to 600MHz pixel clock [3202060]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566].
- [GFE Screenshot/HDR]: Application screenshots are washed out when HDR is enabled [3229781]
- [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
- [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218/ 3230880]
- [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
- [Adobe Camera RAW 12.x]: RAW files may show up black in Adobe Lightroom. [3266883]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
- [VR]: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 VR may stutter if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is disabled. [3246674]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]