Software-update: Lansweeper 8.2.200.15

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Versie 8.2.200.15 van Lansweeper is uitgekomen en sinds versie 8.1.120.4 volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

8.2.200.15, LsPush 8.2.200.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 295 (16 Mar 2021)
  • Changed: LAN-8527 Expanded the asset fingerprints generated by Lansweeper for Credential-free Device Recognition, to improve the accuracy of key asset properties returned by CDR
  • Changed: LAN-8238 To strengthen security and to allow for the implementation of new scanning technologies, the machine hosting your Lansweeper installation must now have .NET Framework 4.8 installed. As Windows 10 version 1507, Windows 10 version 1511 and Windows Server version 1709 do not support .NET 4.8, these operating system builds are not supported for hosting Lansweeper 8.2.200 or higher.
  • Fixed: LAN-5325 A vCenter server can fail to fully scan due to the following DbUpdateException error: “Number 515: Cannot insert the value NULL into column ‘Mac’, table ‘lansweeperdb.dbo.tblAssetMacAddress’; column does not allow nulls. INSERT fails”
  • Fixed: LAN-3343 An LsAgent scan on Linux can fail to be imported by the Lansweeper scanning service due to missing SmBiosInfo in the scan, also holding up other asset imports when scanning via the LsAgent relay
  • Fixed: LAN-8188 Cross-site scripting (XSS) issue in the iFrame dashboard widget when having the Access Asset Management permission, an issue found by Flavio Baldassi
  • Fixed: LAN-8699 Increased amount of traffic between remote scanning servers and database, related to inefficient querying of certain Lansweeper setting changes
  • Fixed: LAN-7566 Interface information fails to scan on some Linux computers due to the ifconfig command not always being used when the ip command fails
  • Fixed: LAN-8200 Office 365 scanning fails to take proxy server settings submitted under Configuration\Server Options into account
  • Fixed: LAN-8517 OS information scanned by Credential-free Device Recognition is not displayed on the asset pages of non-Windows assets
  • Fixed: LAN-8187 Path traversal issue related to one of the help desk pages, an issue found by Flavio Baldassi
  • Fixed: LAN-3341 Scanning Windows computers based on IP address sometimes fails, with the following error occurring in the background: “DNS redirected to but expected computer ”
  • Fixed: LAN-8757 Scans triggered from the IT Asset Data Platform are not executed by the on-prem Lansweeper scanning service
  • Fixed: LAN-3819 SCCM scanning sometimes fails with the following error: “The relationship could not be changed because one or more of the foreign-key properties is non-nullable”
  • Fixed: LAN-4264 Software scanning inconsistencies between LsPush and agentless scanning, causing incorrect software history entries to be generated
  • Fixed: LAN-4691 vCenter scanning fails to scan ESXi hosts in nested folders on the vCenter server
  • Fixed: LAN-4257 When pasting or editing reports in the report builder that include multiple Case statements, it can take a very long time for the builder to load
8.2.130.4, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 293 (08 Mar 2021)
  • Changed: LAN-8929 Updated the Lansweeper terms of use to version 1.3
8.2.120.1, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 291 (22 Feb 2021)
  • Fixed: LAN-8662 Due to a certificate validity check that is too stringent for some machines, the Lansweeper scanning service can fail to start with an error related to LansweeperService.Implementation.dll
8.2.110.1, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 291 (02 Feb 2021)
  • Fixed: LAN-8350 The tblAssetJournal table, which is used for the sync with the IT Asset Data Platform, is filled with data even for users not syncing with the ADP, leading to unnecessary use of database space
8.2.100.11, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 290 (28 Jan 2021)
  • Added: LAN-7771 Credential-free Device Recognition or CDR is a new scanning feature that improves the accuracy of key asset properties (type, manufacturer, model, OS) in situations where scanning credentials are not available. Devices that would previously be marked as “network devices” or “web servers” for instance can now be more accurately identified without the need for credentials.
  • Changed: LAN-8429 If a Lansweeper license is not allowed to export data, the warning message for an attempted Hyper-V log export is now shown in a popup and not within the webpage itself
  • Changed: LAN-8472 Updated the built-in list of iOS codes and names
  • Fixed: LAN-8423 A 404 error occurs when attempting to export Hyper-V log data with a Lansweeper license that should be allowed to do so
  • Fixed: LAN-5681 A scan of a large SCCM environment can take several days to complete
  • Fixed: LAN-5024 Azure and Intune scanning fail to take proxy server settings submitted under Configuration\Server Options into account
  • Fixed: LAN-4998 Chrome OS scanning fails when using proxy server settings that include authorization
  • Fixed: LAN-5352 Database connectivity issues can cause the scanning service to rerun Lansweeper update scripts on the Lansweeper database, leading to duplicate data or a broken installation in some cases
  • Fixed: LAN-4559 Dell warranty scanning fails when using proxy server settings
  • Fixed: LAN-4269 HP Inc warranty scanning is non-functional due to changes on the manufacturer’s website
  • Fixed: LAN-4300 Lack of input validation for the proxy server fields under Configuration\Server Options, causing web server errors to be thrown in some cases
  • Fixed: LAN-8175 Lansweeper freeware installations that have not reached their asset limit are prevented from exporting report results via alerts, which should not be the case
  • Fixed: LAN-8315 The check that verifies whether a Lansweeper license is allowed to export data looks at the total asset count when it should be looking at the licensed asset count instead
  • Fixed: LAN-7812 The domain/workgroup asset counts seen when hovering over the Assets menu don’t match the asset lists seen when clicking through to a specific domain or workgroup
  • Fixed: LAN-5114 The LsAgent relay connection fails when using proxy server settings that include authorization
  • Fixed: LAN-4911 The proxy server input boxes under Configuration\Server Options are placed too far to the right
  • Fixed: LAN-8322 The warranty buttons under Configuration\Server Options fail to trigger a warranty scan when pressed

Lansweeper

Versienummer 8.2.200.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-03-2021 • 12:33

16-03-2021 • 12:33

Bron: Lansweeper

Reacties (23)

+1hhoekstra
16 maart 2021 12:40
Het pakket wat ineens 600% in prijs is gestegen. Mooi pakket maar we hebben de stekker eruit getrokken.
+1SunnieNL
@hhoekstra16 maart 2021 13:06
Wat is de prijs dan nu dan als ik mag vragen?
De website meldt namelijk 1 euro per asset per jaar. Of klopt dat niet?
+2cyclone
@SunnieNL16 maart 2021 13:33
Neuh probeer maar eens minder dan 500 assets aan te schaffen.
"Vroeger" kocht je een licentie lan sweeper met unlimmited aantal assets, ik ken wat klanten van me die die licentie nog hebben (want 5 jaar geldig oid). Echter heeft LanSweeper een tijd geleden haar licentie model herzien en gaan ze per gescande asset rekenen (iets lucratiever).
In basis niets mis mee maar de wijze waarop LanSweeper dit licentie model forceert vind ik echt bij de beesten af.
Je wordt te pas en te on pas geconfronteerd bij het gebruik van meldingen dat je moet updaten wat ze echter er even niet bij vertellen is dat de meeste functionaliteit daarna alleen nog maar werkt met nieuwe licenties.
Kortom LanSweeper forceert je op een zeer onaangename manier dat nieuwe licentie model in.

Ik was al geen fan, maar inmiddels hebben ze ook de grootste fanboys die ik kende tegen zichzelf in het harnas gejaagd. Te duur voor wat het doet, beloofd behalve dat gouden bergen en veel functionaliteit werkt half en of onbetrouwbaar.
Ik zou er mijn geld niet aan uitgeven, en mijn tijd niet in investeren al kreeg ik het gratis.
0Mantis
@cyclone17 maart 2021 13:41
Lansweeper is enkele jaren geleden overgenomen door een investeringsfonds.
Dan krijg je helaas vaker zo'n geforceerde wijzigingen.
0Cpt-Cholo
@hhoekstra16 maart 2021 13:51
Wij hebben nog steeds 1 licentie met unlimited assets, zolang we deze ieder jaar hernieuwen, moeten we niet beginnen met per asset te betalen, anders waren we ook weg.
+2RoytjeP
@Cpt-Cholo16 maart 2021 14:24
Deze kan je vanaf dit jaar dus niet meer verlengen.
Je bent nu verplicht over te stappen op een andere licentie.
Ze staan gewoon weg geen renewall meer toe.

Verleng je niet, dan verloopt je licentie = geen Unlimited Assets scannen meer, dan valt hij terug op de free licentie met maar 100 Assets.

Ik ben ook nog zoekende naar een alternatief product. We betalen nu "maar" €275 voor de jaarlijkse Renewall. Dit zal nu dus gaan naar: €3174 (=1 euro per Asset dus) per jaar.
Gekkenwerk..

Enige waar ik het voor gebruik is LAN Scanning, kijken wat er op de div. subnets leeft en de Maandelijkse Microsoft Patch Reporting die ze uitbrengen. Makkelijk te zien welke assets wel en welke niet gepatched zijn. Meer doe ik er niet mee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoytjeP op 16 maart 2021 14:27]

0Pachino
@RoytjeP16 maart 2021 14:46
Zou Spiceworks iets zijn? https://www.spiceworks.com/

Ik vind het alleen niet zo prettig dat de database online staat en dat er zoveel reclame zichtbaar is.
0xMuchux
@Pachino16 maart 2021 20:13
Als je SCCM hebt draaien bij jou het bedrijf kun je ook het e.e.a. scannen met de SCCM agents. Het is alleen niet zo flexibel als een LAN scanner.
0Pachino
@xMuchux18 maart 2021 08:59
SCCM hebben wij niet. Maar bedankt voor de tip.
0Mantis
@RoytjeP17 maart 2021 13:48
Je kan eens kijken naar PDQ Inventory. Pricing is per admin user dus waarschijnlijk aanzienlijk goedkoper maar wel alleen gericht op Windows omgevingen.
Als je nog goedkoper zoekt alleen gericht op patching, bestaat er batchpatch.
0Pachino
@Mantis18 maart 2021 09:00
Dankjewel. Ik ga er eens naar kijken.
0hhoekstra
@Cpt-Cholo16 maart 2021 14:23
die gaat dus verdwijnen. Wij hadden deze licentie ook. Kosten rond de 700 a 800 per jaar.
Nu moeten we ineens rond de 5k betalen.

ook gelijk antwoord voor @SunnieNL

[Reactie gewijzigd door hhoekstra op 16 maart 2021 14:24]

0Cpt-Cholo
@hhoekstra16 maart 2021 18:36
Aj, dat is pijnlijk. We gaan eens goed moeten rondkijken dan...
+1theduke1989
@hhoekstra16 maart 2021 12:43
Hier precies het zelfde, alleen het vage is. We zijn aan het uitfaseren, dus we moeten dat in stappen doen overzetten van Assets etc. Maar LanSweeper heeft geen half jaar pakketten moet je dus geforceerd weer een jaar licentie aanschaffen echt achterbaks. Jaren klant.

Nu we langzaam overgaan op FreshServices wat een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door theduke1989 op 16 maart 2021 12:44]

0zalazar
@theduke198916 maart 2021 12:53
Je zo het misschien juridisch kunnen aanvechten.
Zulke prijsverhogingen zijn volgens mij niet toegestaan zonder dat je aangeeft wat hiervan de reden is en ook moet de klant de mogelijkheid krijgen om het contract op te zeggen binnen een normale termijn.
Leg het anders eens voor bij mr. Frank Visser :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door zalazar op 16 maart 2021 12:55]

+1Jhonna
@zalazar16 maart 2021 13:20
He? Waar heb je het over, Lansweeper is een private onderneming, die verhogen hun prijzen wanneer ze willen en hoe hoog ze willen daar zijn echt geen regels rond. Als Facebook morgen beslist je alleen toegang te geven als je € 500 betaald per jaar, dan mogen ze dat omdat ze een privaat bedrijf zijn.

Lansweeper mag zijn prijzen verhogen, het enige wat ze niet mogen doen is jou meer laten betalen voor het abbonement waar je nu in zit bv: Spotify mag de prijs voor premium naar €20 p/m optrekken, maar als jij nog een jaar abbo hebt die ervoor is afgesloten mogen ze je niet extra laten betalen voor dat jaar abbo, eens dat afloopt; dan wel.
0S.J.Onnie
@hhoekstra16 maart 2021 13:07
Ik heb het net even gecheckt want als dat zo zou zijn, moest ik dit jaar overstappen. Maar waar ik afgelopen jaar €495,- ex BTW betaalde voor 500 assets is dat nu € 500,-. In mijn geval dus iets meer dan 1% prijsverhoging. Da's best te overzien ;)
+1Pachino
@S.J.Onnie16 maart 2021 13:59
Hoe heb je dat voor elkaar gekregen? Wij zijn het dubbele kwijt.
Overigens wel voor 1000 assets wat veel te veel is. Aan 600 assets hadden we ruim voldoende gehad, maar dat was niet mogelijk.

Ik ben een flinke tijd met hun bezig geweest om tot een normalere prijsverhoging te komen, maar ze houden vol dat door hun vele ontwikkelingen aan Lansweeper deze prijsverhoging moesten doorvoeren.
Voor dit jaar hebben we een nieuwe licentie gekocht, maar of we dat volgend jaar ook gaan doen, ben ik nog niet zeker van.

Lansweeper heeft een aantal mooie opties waar ik veel gebruik van maak. O.a. de rapportages die je redelijk makkelijk zelf kunt aanpassen dan wij maken. Ook de registratie van hardware en modules die in computers zitten zijn erg handig.

Zijn er goede alternatieven voor Lansweeper met vergelijkbare functionaliteiten?
Ik zie dat iemand hier overgestapt is op FreshServices. Bevalt dat?

Edit: Ik zie dat FreshServices meer iets is voor een, al dan niet, uitgebreide helpdesk. Ik gebruik Lansweeper voornamelijk alleen voor het registreren en beheren van hard- en software. Heel basic eigenlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pachino op 16 maart 2021 14:03]

0S.J.Onnie
@Pachino16 maart 2021 14:33
Hoe heb je dat voor elkaar gekregen? Wij zijn het dubbele kwijt.
Overigens wel voor 1000 assets wat veel te veel is. Aan 600 assets hadden we ruim voldoende gehad, maar dat was niet mogelijk.
Ik heb (ruim) genoeg aan 500 assets. Ik heb op dit moment een Lansweeper Standard licentie voor 500 assets. Als ik nu 500 assets in het winkelmandje gooi, zijn de kosten € 500,-

In jouw geval is het gewoon dikke pech dat Lansweeper een staffel van 500 assets hanteert.
+1uip
16 maart 2021 12:56
Wist je trouwens dat lansweeper Belgisch bedrijf is - uit Dendermonde?
+1Cpt-Cholo
@uip16 maart 2021 13:32
en wist je dat de CEO: Anthony, ge zijt nen toffe jongen, Declerck is? Zet dat maar eens in de Vlaamse canon.
0FightingFalcon
16 maart 2021 15:20
Ben as we speak met hen in gesprek voor een upgrade van een 3000-tal naar 15000 assets ... Ben eens benieuwd of ze zich flexibel gaan opstellen.
0Henri Brands
16 maart 2021 18:23
Wanneer ik op de downloadlink klik kom ik op een scherm met bovenschrift "Start Your Free Trial".
Daarna moet ik een account aanmaken. Ik zie nergens een alternatieve gratis versie staan voor de 'thuisgebruiker'.
Beetje rare gang van zaken, dus ik download maar niet 8-)

