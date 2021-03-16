Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Versie 8.2.200.15 van Lansweeper is uitgekomen en sinds versie 8.1.120.4 volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

8.2.200.15, LsPush 8.2.200.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 295 (16 Mar 2021) Changed: LAN-8527 Expanded the asset fingerprints generated by Lansweeper for Credential-free Device Recognition, to improve the accuracy of key asset properties returned by CDR

Changed: LAN-8238 To strengthen security and to allow for the implementation of new scanning technologies, the machine hosting your Lansweeper installation must now have .NET Framework 4.8 installed. As Windows 10 version 1507, Windows 10 version 1511 and Windows Server version 1709 do not support .NET 4.8, these operating system builds are not supported for hosting Lansweeper 8.2.200 or higher.

Fixed: LAN-5325 A vCenter server can fail to fully scan due to the following DbUpdateException error: “Number 515: Cannot insert the value NULL into column ‘Mac’, table ‘lansweeperdb.dbo.tblAssetMacAddress’; column does not allow nulls. INSERT fails”

Fixed: LAN-3343 An LsAgent scan on Linux can fail to be imported by the Lansweeper scanning service due to missing SmBiosInfo in the scan, also holding up other asset imports when scanning via the LsAgent relay

Fixed: LAN-8188 Cross-site scripting (XSS) issue in the iFrame dashboard widget when having the Access Asset Management permission, an issue found by Flavio Baldassi

Fixed: LAN-8699 Increased amount of traffic between remote scanning servers and database, related to inefficient querying of certain Lansweeper setting changes

Fixed: LAN-7566 Interface information fails to scan on some Linux computers due to the ifconfig command not always being used when the ip command fails

Fixed: LAN-8200 Office 365 scanning fails to take proxy server settings submitted under Configuration\Server Options into account

Fixed: LAN-8517 OS information scanned by Credential-free Device Recognition is not displayed on the asset pages of non-Windows assets

Fixed: LAN-8187 Path traversal issue related to one of the help desk pages, an issue found by Flavio Baldassi

Fixed: LAN-3341 Scanning Windows computers based on IP address sometimes fails, with the following error occurring in the background: “DNS redirected to but expected computer ”

Fixed: LAN-8757 Scans triggered from the IT Asset Data Platform are not executed by the on-prem Lansweeper scanning service

Fixed: LAN-3819 SCCM scanning sometimes fails with the following error: “The relationship could not be changed because one or more of the foreign-key properties is non-nullable”

Fixed: LAN-4264 Software scanning inconsistencies between LsPush and agentless scanning, causing incorrect software history entries to be generated

Fixed: LAN-4691 vCenter scanning fails to scan ESXi hosts in nested folders on the vCenter server

Fixed: LAN-4257 When pasting or editing reports in the report builder that include multiple Case statements, it can take a very long time for the builder to load 8.2.130.4, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 293 (08 Mar 2021) Changed: LAN-8929 Updated the Lansweeper terms of use to version 1.3 8.2.120.1, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 291 (22 Feb 2021) Fixed: LAN-8662 Due to a certificate validity check that is too stringent for some machines, the Lansweeper scanning service can fail to start with an error related to LansweeperService.Implementation.dll 8.2.110.1, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 291 (02 Feb 2021) Fixed: LAN-8350 The tblAssetJournal table, which is used for the sync with the IT Asset Data Platform, is filled with data even for users not syncing with the ADP, leading to unnecessary use of database space 8.2.100.11, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 290 (28 Jan 2021) Added: LAN-7771 Credential-free Device Recognition or CDR is a new scanning feature that improves the accuracy of key asset properties (type, manufacturer, model, OS) in situations where scanning credentials are not available. Devices that would previously be marked as “network devices” or “web servers” for instance can now be more accurately identified without the need for credentials.

Changed: LAN-8429 If a Lansweeper license is not allowed to export data, the warning message for an attempted Hyper-V log export is now shown in a popup and not within the webpage itself

Changed: LAN-8472 Updated the built-in list of iOS codes and names

Fixed: LAN-8423 A 404 error occurs when attempting to export Hyper-V log data with a Lansweeper license that should be allowed to do so

Fixed: LAN-5681 A scan of a large SCCM environment can take several days to complete

Fixed: LAN-5024 Azure and Intune scanning fail to take proxy server settings submitted under Configuration\Server Options into account

Fixed: LAN-4998 Chrome OS scanning fails when using proxy server settings that include authorization

Fixed: LAN-5352 Database connectivity issues can cause the scanning service to rerun Lansweeper update scripts on the Lansweeper database, leading to duplicate data or a broken installation in some cases

Fixed: LAN-4559 Dell warranty scanning fails when using proxy server settings

Fixed: LAN-4269 HP Inc warranty scanning is non-functional due to changes on the manufacturer’s website

Fixed: LAN-4300 Lack of input validation for the proxy server fields under Configuration\Server Options, causing web server errors to be thrown in some cases

Fixed: LAN-8175 Lansweeper freeware installations that have not reached their asset limit are prevented from exporting report results via alerts, which should not be the case

Fixed: LAN-8315 The check that verifies whether a Lansweeper license is allowed to export data looks at the total asset count when it should be looking at the licensed asset count instead

Fixed: LAN-7812 The domain/workgroup asset counts seen when hovering over the Assets menu don’t match the asset lists seen when clicking through to a specific domain or workgroup

Fixed: LAN-5114 The LsAgent relay connection fails when using proxy server settings that include authorization

Fixed: LAN-4911 The proxy server input boxes under Configuration\Server Options are placed too far to the right

Fixed: LAN-8322 The warranty buttons under Configuration\Server Options fail to trigger a warranty scan when pressed