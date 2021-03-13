Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenRCT2 0.3.3

OpenRCT2 logo (75 pix)Versie 0.3.3 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features:
  • [#6677] Add Discord RPC to macOS builds.
  • [#6844] Enhanced track designer with ability to add/remove scenery and footpaths.
  • [#7059] Landscape doors for the Ghost Train.
  • [#11859] Add on-ride photo section to Air Powered Vertical and Reverse Freefall Coaster.
  • [#12307] Allow extraction of GOG installer via innoextract (for Linux users).
  • [#13057] Make GameAction flags accessible by plugins.
  • [#13078] [Plugin] Add colour picker widget.
  • [#13376] Open custom window at specified tab.
  • [#13384] [Plugin] Expose all TileElement data.
  • [#13398] Add pause button to the Track Designer.
  • [#13436] macOS: use new icon that matches Big Sur's style.
  • [#13495] [Plugin] Add properties for park value, guests and company value.
  • [#13509] [Plugin] Add ability to format strings using OpenRCT2 string framework.
  • [#13512] [Plugin] Add item separators to list view.
  • [#13583] [Plugin] Add allowed_hosts to plugin section of config.
  • [#13593] [Plugin] Add ability to read and change the position of ride vehicles.
  • [#13613] Add single-rail roller coaster (Rocky Mountain Construction Raptor).
  • [#13614] Add terrain surfaces from RollerCoaster Tycoon 1.
  • [#13675] [Plugin] Add context.setInterval and context.setTimeout.
  • [#13848] Replace shortcut engine allowing multiple bindings from different input devices.
  • [#13927] [Plugin] Add isVisible and text box widget.
  • [#13965] Make ride construction shortcuts work for footpath, too.
  • [#13969] [Plugin] Add APIs for editing title sequences.
  • [#14002] [Plugin] Use allowed_hosts when checking the binding IP for listening.
  • [#14059] [Plugin] Add optional filter to custom tools.
  • [#14142] [Plugin] Add option for taking transparent screenshots.
  • [#14171] [Plugin] Add API for getting network traffic statistics.
  • [#14171] [Plugin] Add API for creating custom widgets.
  • [#14171] [Plugin] Add API for drawing graphics for custom widgets.
  • [#14171] [Plugin] Add click event to spinners and allow them to be held down.
  • [#14252] [Plugin] Add API for vehicle g-forces.
Changes:
  • [#13346] [Plugin] Renamed FootpathScenery to FootpathAddition, fix typos.
  • [#13857] Change Rotation Control Toggle to track element number 256
Fixed:
  • [#4605, #11912] Water palettes are not updated properly when selected in Object Selection.
  • [#7772] Hacked vehicles may incorrectly not mark a vehicle object as in use causing accidental removal when remove_unused_objects is used.
  • [#9631, #10716] Banners drawing glitches when there are more than 32 on the screen at once.
  • [#11438] Freeze when shrinking map size.
  • [#11484] Console output does not properly return to column 0 after line ending.
  • [#12895] Mechanics are called to repair rides that have already been fixed.
  • [#13048] Keyboard mute button interpreted as C key.
  • [#13102] Underflow on height chart (Ride measurements).
  • [#13234] Incorrect vehicle mass after using Remove All Guests cheat.
  • [#13236] New ride type appears as new vehicle type in research.
  • [#13257] Rides that are exactly the minimum objective length are not counted.
  • [#13334] Uninitialised variables in CustomTabDesc.
  • [#13342] Rename tabChange to onTabChange in WindowDesc interface.
  • [#13427] Newly created Go-Karts show “Race won by ”.
  • [#13431] [Plugin] UI disabled widgets can still be interacted with.
  • [#13454] Plug-ins do not load on Windows if the user directory contains non-ASCII characters.
  • [#13466] “Build 5 roller coasters” excitement corrupted in Park window.
  • [#13469] Exception thrown from plugin in context.subscribe.
  • [#13477] Plug-in widget tooltips do not work.
  • [#13489] Mechanics continue heading to inspect broken down rides.
  • [#13510] [Plugin] list view scroll resets when items is set.
  • [#13574] Crash when a JSON object does not set originalId.
  • [#13832] Players last action position is invalid on opening/closing a ride in multiplayer.
  • [#13937] Pathfinding gets confused when two entrances/exits from the same ride are on top of each other.
  • [#13961] Animation for Guests sliding down Spiral Slide is missing on close zoom levels.
  • [#14012] 'Finish 5 roller coasters' goal is listed incorrectly in scenario selector.
  • [#14095] Holding down [-][+] buttons does not decrease/increase number of circuits.
  • [#14225] Desync when “allow early scenario completion” is enabled.
  • [#14247] Scenarios from RCT1 allow hiring too many staff.
Improved:
  • [#6022] Allow up to 128 ride objects to be selected in track designer.
  • [#12917] Changed peep movement so that they stay more spread out over the full width of single tile paths.
  • [#13386] A GUI error message is now displayed if the language files are missing.
  • [#14193] [Plugin] Add TileElement union type and use it in Tile interface instead of BaseTileElement.
  • [#14193] [Plugin] Add exact type field to each TileElement, add type field to WidgetBase.
  • [#14193] [Plugin] Change single quotes to double quotes in openrct2.d.ts.
Removed:
  • [#13423] Built-in explode guests cheat (replaced by plug-in).
  • [#14186] Network traffic window (replaced by plug-in).
OpenRCT2 screenshot
Versienummer 0.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenRCT2
Download https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/releases/tag/v0.3.3
Licentietype GPL

