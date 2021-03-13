Er is met versienummer 6.4 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.768 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Support for the DTLS protocol.

Fontset support in DirectWrite.

Dialog for editing Access Control entries.

Theming support for a few more common controls.

Support for Korean Wansung encoding. Bugs fixed in 6.4 (total 38): 7416: Support multiple independent displays for PowerPoint, OpenOffice.org, etc

16676: RTG Bills 2.x (VB6 app) reports 'ADO error 1BD Object doesn't support this action' on startup (msado15 'connection_GetIDsOfNames' is a stub)

25323: Civilization IV Beyond the Sword crashed when trying to start a new game.

31814: Gecko should clean up when upgrading

36463: wine can't load unstripped gecko builds

36697: 64-bit InstallShield engine COM server 'ISBEW64.exe' crashes or hangs (32-bit InstallShield based installers in 64-bit WINEPREFIX)

37011: acid3.acidtests.org can't load with builtin IE

38744: support _UNITY_NET_WORKAREA_REGION

39381: 32-bit Turbocad 8.0 LTE 'CrashSender.exe' utility crashes in WMI Query "SELECT * FROM Win32_NetworkAdapterConfiguration where IPEnabled='True' and index=1"

41433: Acrobat Reader XI (11.0.8): Annotations are empty

42827: Canon MP Navigator EX 4.x/5.x installer crashes due to setupapi SPFILENOTIFY_FILEINCABINET handler/callback insufficiencies

46969: Multiple 64-bit WDM kernel drivers want Windows 8+ 'ntdll.RtlQueryRegistryValuesEx' (WIBUKEY, Denuvo Anti-Cheat)

48127: Soldiers of Anarchy (demos & full game 1.1.2.178), crashes with an 'Unknown error' message when starting a level

48879: NVIDIA PhysX System Software 9.12.1031 installer fails ('Add64Bit_Reg' VBScript action needs minimal 'WbemScripting.SWbemNamedValueSet' implementation)

49531: Multiple Qt5 applications spam the console continuously with 'fixme:netprofm:connection_GetAdapterId' ('INetworkConnection::GetAdapter' returns incorrect adapter GUID)(Futubull 10.x, Melodics V2, Topaz Video Enhance AI 1.x)

49830: Obduction stops with "fatal error"

49998: widl doesn't support winrt types (runtimeclass, delegate, parameterized types, ...)

50123: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE has rendering glitches with vulkan renderer

50263: Entropia Universe: Won't Start the Game from Client Loader

50377: Banished cast shadows are broken with Vulkan renderer

50422: Multiple games (Horizon Zero Dawn, Serious Sam 4) crash on start on Nvidia due to missing unwrap for VK_OBJECT_TYPE_SURFACE_KHR

50563: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has missing sunlight with Vulkan renderer

50632: Neverwinter: Broken graphics (texturing)

50641: Wine cmd handles incorrectly if-for on a single line

50642: Wine cmd handles incorrectly if-set when expanding variable with brackets

50667: Final Fantasy XI Online: Opening movie doesn't play (redux).

50678: Filmotech v3.91: partial black area

50698: ::wcsrtombs does not NULL "const wchar_t ** _PSource" parameter in Wine.

50704: QueueUserAPC() Has Incorrect Error Set When Called On Terminating Thread

50706: 6.2 hangs on grey, then crashes Snapdragon855(+) Android 10

50731: All Winelib applications built with winegcc/wineg++ segfault on startup as of Wine 6.3

50732: Multiple Adobe products fail to start due to Wine 6.3 breaking Adobe License Manager/FLEXnet Licensing Service (Acrobat 8.x, FrameMaker 8)

50740: The Suffering (Midway Games) crashes due to missing wmvcore 'IWMSyncReader2', CLSID '{faed3d21-1b6b-4af7-8cb6-3e189bbc187b}'

50744: continuous spamming of fixme:msctf:InputProcessorProfileMgr_GetActiveProfile in console

50769: notepad: menu bar items and title text are not translated.

50774: DirectWrite should use mac platform name entry for English, if Windows entry is missing

50781: cl.exe fails to open program database

50786: WINEPATH env var broken by "ntdll: Set environment variables from the registry on the Unix side."