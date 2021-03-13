Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wine 6.4

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.4 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.768 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Support for the DTLS protocol.
  • Fontset support in DirectWrite.
  • Dialog for editing Access Control entries.
  • Theming support for a few more common controls.
  • Support for Korean Wansung encoding.
Bugs fixed in 6.4 (total 38):
  • 7416: Support multiple independent displays for PowerPoint, OpenOffice.org, etc
  • 16676: RTG Bills 2.x (VB6 app) reports 'ADO error 1BD Object doesn't support this action' on startup (msado15 'connection_GetIDsOfNames' is a stub)
  • 25323: Civilization IV Beyond the Sword crashed when trying to start a new game.
  • 31814: Gecko should clean up when upgrading
  • 36463: wine can't load unstripped gecko builds
  • 36697: 64-bit InstallShield engine COM server 'ISBEW64.exe' crashes or hangs (32-bit InstallShield based installers in 64-bit WINEPREFIX)
  • 37011: acid3.acidtests.org can't load with builtin IE
  • 38744: support _UNITY_NET_WORKAREA_REGION
  • 39381: 32-bit Turbocad 8.0 LTE 'CrashSender.exe' utility crashes in WMI Query "SELECT * FROM Win32_NetworkAdapterConfiguration where IPEnabled='True' and index=1"
  • 41433: Acrobat Reader XI (11.0.8): Annotations are empty
  • 42827: Canon MP Navigator EX 4.x/5.x installer crashes due to setupapi SPFILENOTIFY_FILEINCABINET handler/callback insufficiencies
  • 46969: Multiple 64-bit WDM kernel drivers want Windows 8+ 'ntdll.RtlQueryRegistryValuesEx' (WIBUKEY, Denuvo Anti-Cheat)
  • 48127: Soldiers of Anarchy (demos & full game 1.1.2.178), crashes with an 'Unknown error' message when starting a level
  • 48879: NVIDIA PhysX System Software 9.12.1031 installer fails ('Add64Bit_Reg' VBScript action needs minimal 'WbemScripting.SWbemNamedValueSet' implementation)
  • 49531: Multiple Qt5 applications spam the console continuously with 'fixme:netprofm:connection_GetAdapterId' ('INetworkConnection::GetAdapter' returns incorrect adapter GUID)(Futubull 10.x, Melodics V2, Topaz Video Enhance AI 1.x)
  • 49830: Obduction stops with "fatal error"
  • 49998: widl doesn't support winrt types (runtimeclass, delegate, parameterized types, ...)
  • 50123: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE has rendering glitches with vulkan renderer
  • 50263: Entropia Universe: Won't Start the Game from Client Loader
  • 50377: Banished cast shadows are broken with Vulkan renderer
  • 50422: Multiple games (Horizon Zero Dawn, Serious Sam 4) crash on start on Nvidia due to missing unwrap for VK_OBJECT_TYPE_SURFACE_KHR
  • 50563: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has missing sunlight with Vulkan renderer
  • 50632: Neverwinter: Broken graphics (texturing)
  • 50641: Wine cmd handles incorrectly if-for on a single line
  • 50642: Wine cmd handles incorrectly if-set when expanding variable with brackets
  • 50667: Final Fantasy XI Online: Opening movie doesn't play (redux).
  • 50678: Filmotech v3.91: partial black area
  • 50698: ::wcsrtombs does not NULL "const wchar_t ** _PSource" parameter in Wine.
  • 50704: QueueUserAPC() Has Incorrect Error Set When Called On Terminating Thread
  • 50706: 6.2 hangs on grey, then crashes Snapdragon855(+) Android 10
  • 50731: All Winelib applications built with winegcc/wineg++ segfault on startup as of Wine 6.3
  • 50732: Multiple Adobe products fail to start due to Wine 6.3 breaking Adobe License Manager/FLEXnet Licensing Service (Acrobat 8.x, FrameMaker 8)
  • 50740: The Suffering (Midway Games) crashes due to missing wmvcore 'IWMSyncReader2', CLSID '{faed3d21-1b6b-4af7-8cb6-3e189bbc187b}'
  • 50744: continuous spamming of fixme:msctf:InputProcessorProfileMgr_GetActiveProfile in console
  • 50769: notepad: menu bar items and title text are not translated.
  • 50774: DirectWrite should use mac platform name entry for English, if Windows entry is missing
  • 50781: cl.exe fails to open program database
  • 50786: WINEPATH env var broken by "ntdll: Set environment variables from the registry on the Unix side."

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.4
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 23,20MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-03-2021 16:1215

13-03-2021 • 16:12

15 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
20-01 Wine 7.0 1
15-01 Wine 7.0-rc6 0
08-01 Wine 7.0-rc5 0
03-01 Wine 7.0-rc4 0
27-12 Wine 7.0-rc3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+111+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Terminus
13 maart 2021 20:24
Niet geheel relevant, maar ik wacht nu al even op een versie die voor Mac (Big Sur) werkt :-(.
+1mindcrimemike
@Terminus14 maart 2021 00:07
Is er! Als een trein en een free version: https://www.playonmac.com/en/
+2Omega
@mindcrimemike14 maart 2021 02:36
Wat jij hier linkt is een grafische front-end voor WINE. De reden dat WINE niet werkt is omdat het een 32-bit capable omgeving nodig heeft om te functioneren. En de nieuwe versies van MacOS doen dus alleen 64bit.
+2mindcrimemike
@Omega14 maart 2021 11:47
Hi, nope dat heb je fout. Draai hier gewoon Big Sur 11.2.3 met PlayOnMac.
Eerder deed ik zelf builds van Codeweavers open sourced code maar het is heel bewerkelijk vind ik. Playonmac maakt gewoon gebruik van de Codeweavers' lib32on64 open sourced code. Met Playonmac draai ik bv zonder problemen HeidiSQL onder macOS 11.
+1crazyboy01
@Omega14 maart 2021 22:04
Ik draai deze onder Catalina, die 32-bit ook al had gedropt en een normale Wine installatie niet meer liet werken. Ik vind het ook wel iets meer dan enkel een grafische front-end, in zowel PlayOnMac als PlayOnLinux zitten ook allerlei scripts die bepaalde installaties zeer eenvoudig maken en er wordt gekozen voor de meest geschikte Wine versie enzovoort. Het is meer een soort uitbereiding net als Winetricks. Bepaalde installaties kreeg ik niet voor elkaar in Wine of waren zeer tijdrovend terwijl ik prima weet hoe Wine in elkaar steekt. Met PlayOn... was het dan allemaal snel gepiept, zeker als de programma's in hun lijstje staan.

Moet wel zeggen dat het opstarten van de programma's sinds Catalina wel even duurt, dat was voorheen niet zo, hoewel ik ook toen PlayOnMac wel eens heb gebruikt.
+1GabberKooij
@Terminus13 maart 2021 23:44
Zo ver ik weet heeft alleen Crossover een variant die dat doet
+1mindcrimemike
@GabberKooij14 maart 2021 11:50
Zie https://www.playonmac.com/en/download.html en kies "Version 4.4.2 • 640MB • macOS 10.15 or macOS 11+"
+1Omega
@Terminus14 maart 2021 02:39
Crossover 20 en mogelijk de aller nieuwste, bleeding-edge versie van WINE die ondersteunen Big Sur.

Crossover is een betaalde versie van WINE. Als je het WINE project wil steunen kan je dat aanschaffen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 14 maart 2021 02:41]

+1Jogai
@Omega15 maart 2021 08:15
Even voor de duidelijkheid, dat steunen bestaat er uit dat de crossover devs code committen voor wine (zeker belangrijk!). Als je wine financieel wil steunen kun je bij wine zelf doneren.
+1NitSuA
14 maart 2021 13:22
Zoals ik het altijd begreep, bouwt Wine alle Windows API’s na.

Ik zie nu in de changelog altijd games en applicaties voorbij komen (waarbij ik er vanuit ga dat een game fix dus een toevoeging aan een nagebouwde Windows API is en dus voor veel meer applicaties voordelig kan zijn), maar: waarom staat er niet een lijst met alle Windows api’s en wordt de progressie van wine niet daarop geplot? Hoe ver zijn ze nu eigenlijk met de api’s nabouwen? 20% / 40% / 60%?
+1thunderbird2k

@NitSuA14 maart 2021 17:20
Er is een dergelijke lijst. Ik weet niet in hoeverre we hem nog beheren.

Daarentegen is zo'n lijst niet nuttig. De meeste APIs worden niet gebruikt. Een geval van 80% van de applicaties gebruikt 20% van de APIs. Daarnaast is een volledige implementatie van elke API niet nodig.
0Jogai
13 maart 2021 20:27
Mooi screenshot zo met cyberpunk 2077
0gas0line
14 maart 2021 01:46
Even zitten uitzoeken maar Adobe Design and Web Premium CS6 draait niet (helemaal) soepel. Ik draai wel een VM met Windows10 hiervoor. Nog even geduld hebben schijnbaar nog.
0Marctraider
@gas0line14 maart 2021 14:19
Snap sowiezo niet waarom je Photoshop zo nodig 'native' wilt draaien.

Met een beetje optimized setup met de juiste tweaks (Win 10 LTSC o.i.d.) en Vmware o.i.d. met een beetje degelijke hardware is de overhead van virtualizatie tegenwoordig zo laag dat ik me verbaas over hoeveel mensen er zo nodig Microsoft/Adobe producten via wine willen draaien.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True