De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.8.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Fixes
- New mail notification did not occur for newly arrived messages if previously received mail was unread
- Directory for saving multiple attachments was not remembered between saves
- Opening a message from the command-line using "-mail " failed
- Automatic account setup did not use the provider email and display name
- Newly-added identities were not listed in the account manager until it was closed and reopened
- Account provisioner did not properly handle UTF-8 data
- Copying a large message to an IMAP server would sometimes prematurely display a time-out error
- OpenPGP: Various errors when importing keys
- OpenPGP: Public keys attached to an outgoing email did not have "Content-Description" set
- Address Book: CardDAV sync errors did not retry until Thunderbird was restarted
- Calendar: Changing the cache mode of a CalDAV calendar connection would lose the username of the account
- Calendar: Add-on calendars were sometimes not visible after restarting
- Calendar: The preview for a recurring task did not use all available space in the dialog window
- Installer: Option to keep distribution directory on upgrade did not work