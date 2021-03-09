De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.8.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Fixes New mail notification did not occur for newly arrived messages if previously received mail was unread

Directory for saving multiple attachments was not remembered between saves

Opening a message from the command-line using "-mail " failed

Automatic account setup did not use the provider email and display name

Newly-added identities were not listed in the account manager until it was closed and reopened

Account provisioner did not properly handle UTF-8 data

Copying a large message to an IMAP server would sometimes prematurely display a time-out error

OpenPGP: Various errors when importing keys

OpenPGP: Public keys attached to an outgoing email did not have "Content-Description" set

Address Book: CardDAV sync errors did not retry until Thunderbird was restarted

Calendar: Changing the cache mode of a CalDAV calendar connection would lose the username of the account

Calendar: Add-on calendars were sometimes not visible after restarting

Calendar: The preview for a recurring task did not use all available space in the dialog window

Installer: Option to keep distribution directory on upgrade did not work