Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 78.8.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.8.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Fixes
  • New mail notification did not occur for newly arrived messages if previously received mail was unread
  • Directory for saving multiple attachments was not remembered between saves
  • Opening a message from the command-line using "-mail " failed
  • Automatic account setup did not use the provider email and display name
  • Newly-added identities were not listed in the account manager until it was closed and reopened
  • Account provisioner did not properly handle UTF-8 data
  • Copying a large message to an IMAP server would sometimes prematurely display a time-out error
  • OpenPGP: Various errors when importing keys
  • OpenPGP: Public keys attached to an outgoing email did not have "Content-Description" set
  • Address Book: CardDAV sync errors did not retry until Thunderbird was restarted
  • Calendar: Changing the cache mode of a CalDAV calendar connection would lose the username of the account
  • Calendar: Add-on calendars were sometimes not visible after restarting
  • Calendar: The preview for a recurring task did not use all available space in the dialog window
  • Installer: Option to keep distribution directory on upgrade did not work

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 78.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1brabbelaar
9 maart 2021 09:44
Hun website ziet er toch een stuk moderner uit dan de interface van hun app op de Mac. Ik dacht laatst dat het handig was om een privé account in een andere mail-app te hebben. Waarom niet good old Thunderbird. Het kan dingen, maar ik begon ineens Outlook en Apple's mail te waarderen om hun designkeuzes.
+1thomas_n
@brabbelaar9 maart 2021 10:49
Grote delen van het uiterlijk zijn helemaal naar wens aan te passen of passen zich aan de thema-instellingen van je besturingssysteem aan (in elk geval op Linux, ik neem aan ook op de Mac).
Na een beetje klooien heb ik nu een Thunderbird die zowel functioneel als mooi is (naar mijn smaak). Er is best wat mogelijk. :)
+1M. Schaap
9 maart 2021 16:26
Misschien een rare vraag, maar werkt Thunderbird eigenlijk ook met HCC webmail?
+1MarnickS
@M. Schaap9 maart 2021 17:54
Ik neem aan van wel, maar dan zul je wel handmatig de IMAP en SMTP gegevens in moeten voeren.
0beerse

@M. Schaap11 maart 2021 17:15
Vast niet met de webmail interface. Maar de meeste providers bieden ook het imap-protocol. Al moet je dat bij sommige providers zelf aan zetten. Met imap kan je zowel de webmail als via thunderbird werken, als je maar niet te veel precies tegelijk doet.

Let wel op: Het pop-protocol raad ik af als je ook webmail wilt blijven gebruiken. Met pop wordt de mail niet gesynchroniseerd tussen de provider en thuis maar pop gaat er van uit dat je mail alleen maar ophaalt.

Voor een select aantal providers biedt ThunderBird met ad-ons soms een 'nog betere' integratie maar daar heb ik zelf nooit gebruik van gemaakt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

