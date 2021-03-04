De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning docx-bestanden aan en wordt er de eerste keer dat het programma gestart wordt gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface er uit moet zien. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. Versie 7.1.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 94 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.1 rc1:
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.1 rc2:
