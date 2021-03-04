Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.1.1

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning docx-bestanden aan en wordt er de eerste keer dat het programma gestart wordt gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface er uit moet zien. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. Versie 7.1.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 94 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.1 rc1:
  • cid#1472783 avoid null pointer dereference
  • ofz#30117 OOM
  • tdf#46579 Form fields 'Image Button' do not work in Forms
  • tdf#51022 Print range lost on file save/reopen if the file contains external link
  • tdf#61028 Problems with OOXML custGeom and arcTo command
  • tdf#66813 Tools / SQL dialog is modal
  • tdf#70102 RTL: Flipped toolbar button icons dont always look suitable
  • tdf#106484 UI: Print Properties Device tab dropdown items not applied or remembered
  • tdf#112634 Incorrect/defunct database shown when trying to add further fields after mail merge
  • tdf#119610 Insert > Cross-reference: All registered databases are opened
  • tdf#120348 Copy-paste of line chart to another spreadsheet results in data loss if the data-range of the chart contains cells that have value ERR:502
  • tdf#121472 Link to cell in external document doesn't work (wrong file URL)
  • tdf#121669 FILSAVE DOCX The first column becomes wider after exported when the text formatted as three columns
  • tdf#123476 Detect 0-byte files based on extension (esp. for MS Office and ODF formats)
  • tdf#125779 Elementary: Object handers are too faint
  • tdf#128550 [FILEOPEN PPTX] list item appear animation
  • tdf#129180 UI Print dialog shows incorrect paper size by default
  • tdf#129940 FILEOPEN: Cell content in ODS exported by Excel with Asian phonetic guide ​​is displayed as empty
  • tdf#133345 Macros Editor IDE: no dialbox tabs in LO 7.0.0.0
  • tdf#133858 opening spreadsheet with large array formula takes 10 mins
  • tdf#134101 BigPtrArray::Index2Block undo crash
  • tdf#134210 FILEOPEN PPTX: Image shown with wider aspect ratio and different clipping - cropping not being applied
  • tdf#134592 FILEOPEN DOCX : Common domain has compatibility problems
  • tdf#134605 FILESAVE: DOCX: Footer shrinks after RT
  • tdf#134607 LO7RC1 - LANGPACK macOS - many versions fail to recognize LibreOffice 7.0 / 7.1 installation as valid on Catalina and Big Sur
  • tdf#134619 FILESAVE: DOCX: Color and size of bullets lost after RT
  • tdf#134626 assertion in SwTextNode::~SwTextNode()
  • tdf#135014 FILESAVE DOCX: Crash after opening and making and edit and save ( steps en comment 18 )
  • tdf#135153 DOCX: Frame with image is going down when pressing up and pressing down going up without image being in frame
  • tdf#135377 No format pre-selected by default in the format column for fields, variables, user fields
  • tdf#135550 List Box not triggering any event macros
  • tdf#135590 Create Envelope: differ some page format properties between sidebar and page style dialog
  • tdf#135617 Set Line Spacing dropdown menu always outlines Spacing: 1
  • tdf#135641 ListBox in a table control - can't write into the cell without using the mouse
  • tdf#136368 Unfortunately "t" and "y" incorrectly being interpreted as a "ty" when transliterating into Old Hungarian
  • tdf#136861 FILESAVE Resolved state of a single-point comment isn't saved
  • tdf#137033 FILESAVE Shape anchored to "cell with resize" has wrong end offset if its area contains a hidden row
  • tdf#137081 page anchored shapes are mirrored on reopen in a RTL sheet
  • tdf#137695 GTK3 - Comboboxes and Listboxes are too big for one row in a Tablecontrol
  • tdf#137937 FILESAVE XLSX External cell reference path is extended by user home dirs path
  • tdf#138122 (blurry_text) LibreOffice text blurry on Retina displays on macOS 11
  • tdf#138314 Blank tab names in dialog frames, macOS 11.0.1 Big Sur
  • tdf#138590 PARAGRAPH STYLES: Not editing the style selected from dropdown, editing the one selected in text instead
  • tdf#138727 Help right-hand pane text doesn't auto flow to make all text visible
  • tdf#138739 FILEOPEN DOCX First empty paragraph does not get direct formatted character settings
  • tdf#138824 FILESAVE XLSX Link to external file loses parent directory part if it points to file in parent directory
  • tdf#138829 Base ODBC Name for Database - Enter one character loses focus from name textbox (Win + Linux&gen/kf5 backend)
  • tdf#138832 FILESAVE XLSX Updating external link used in formula does not save the updated link
  • tdf#138848 Copy-and-Paste in input box should not append an ENTER character (gtk3)
  • tdf#138870 Track Changes toolbar reappears after Save
  • tdf#138897 CRASH: undoing paste
  • tdf#138899 FILEOPEN DOCX Extra paragraph after change tracked paragraph+section break
  • tdf#138972 Database copy over loses database info in version 7.0.3.1
  • tdf#139002 FILEOPEN - don't hang opening a .pptx / SVG path with 2699660320 elements
  • tdf#139047 elementary: Redesign Find/Search and Find & Replace Icons
  • tdf#139056 elementary: Update Color to Follow Upstream's Brand
  • tdf#139147 Strange chapter numbering in DOCX file
  • tdf#139167 FILESAVE XLSX Extended conditional styles are saved but should not
  • tdf#139239 Database-wizard: List box for ODBC: No value could be chosen by key with VCL: gtk3
  • tdf#139258 Rotated image saved as xlsx has wrong width/height ratio and position when opened in MS Excel
  • tdf#139368 Select database dialog isn't in focus when opened
  • tdf#139486 FORMS: Height of fields couldn't be changed by key directly
  • tdf#139529 Displayname property does not exist for some Writer styles
  • tdf#139583 rotation at two anchored shape is not correctly loaded
  • tdf#139590 EDITING: Drag and drop doesn't work in editview
  • tdf#139609 on wheel scroll duplicate scroll events delivered after an opengl transition or video played with gtk3 on X
  • tdf#139774 Combobox icon in right click form menu use List Box icon
  • tdf#139781 Community/Enterprise flavor breaks the StartCenter
  • tdf#139782 Calc crashes opening file containing "MATCH" formula referencing not yet allocated column
  • tdf#139869 FILEOPEN Image with contour isn't shown in document
  • tdf#139965 Broken master slide list after switching between normal and master view.
  • tdf#139981 LO 7.1.1.0.0+ does not start (GTK3)
  • tdf#139996 CRASH: using CTRL + SHIFT + Up in the slidesorter when no slide is selected
  • tdf#140013 Change icon for List View in Template Manager and Remotes File dialog to be real list view, not detailed view
  • tdf#140014 Calc crashes when using COUNTIF, SUMIF, etc. on columns "far away" without data
  • tdf#140026 Need an icon for List View
  • tdf#140079 EDITING: can't edit OLE object
  • tdf#140151 Button with link does not work anymore
  • tdf#140236 (python-core-3.8.4) ImportError: DLL load failed while importing _ctypes
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.1 rc2:
  • tdf#137406 Crash when clicking "Apply to Master" in Slide Master mode on Bullets and Numbering dialog
  • tdf#137413 FILEOPEN: EMF image is no longer transparent
  • tdf#138051 UI Picker dialog height follows the selected mode, subsequent calls can leave button actions blocked by text description
  • tdf#138068 When there are a lot of pictures, typing the text is very slow (macOS/GTK3/GDI)
  • tdf#139511 Impress: Shrinking table by dragging bottom border up or top down not working anymore
  • tdf#140221 Formula Editor width should use all the available space
  • tdf#140225 Crash in: libmergedlo.so g_lo_action_group_change_state FILEOPEN
  • tdf#140239 on typing in URL field cursor returns to the start of the Entry on each keypress
  • tdf#140274 Incorrect size of form navigator window
  • tdf#140280 Crash in: KERNELBASE.dll when double click a slide content box and file is opened read-only
  • tdf#140308 Crash import old OpenOffice template (stw, stc, sti, std) ( steps in comment 12 )
  • tdf#140414 Crash pressing Ctrl-K in input line in Calc
  • tdf#140437 FILEOPEN: Writer document "Read Error. Format error discovered in the file in sub-document content.xml at 2,1311816(row,col)."
  • tdf#140444 EDITING: Creating a view from a query crashes whole LO
  • tdf#140486 forms "empty string is null" setting not loaded; always "no"

Versienummer 7.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.1.1&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 313,51MB
Licentietype GPL

+2Qalo

4 maart 2021 22:14
Misschien wel leuk om te vermelden hier: Ik heb weleens de vraag gekregen hoe het aantal rijen en kolommen in LibreOffice uit te breiden is. Dit omdat LibreOffice standaard 1.048.567 rijen weergeeft en 1.024 kolommen. Dit is aanzienlijk minder dan het aantal kolommen dat in een standaard Excel-document aanwezig is, die 16.384 kolommen weergeeft. Bij het openen van een Excel-document met een groter aantal kolommen dan LibreOffice standaard weergeeft kan dit problemen geven. Immers, een deel van je data ontbreekt vanwege deze “beperking”. Toch is het mogelijk om deze limiet te vergroten binnen LibreOffice en deze weer gelijk te trekken met de rij- en kolomaantallen in Excel. Doe hiervoor het volgende:
  • Ga in LibreOffice naar “Extra”, kies in het menu “Opties” > “Geavanceerd”. Bij de keuze “Optionele features”, vink daar “Zet experimentele functies aan (kunnen instabiel zijn” aan. Bekrachtig deze keuze en start LibreOffice opnieuw op.
  • Na het opstarten van LibreOffice, open een leeg Calc-bestand. Dit is nodig om de specifieke instellingen van LibreOffice Calc waarin je wijzigingen wilt aanbrengen zichtbaar te maken. Ga vervolgens opnieuw naar “Extra” > “Opties”, en ga daar naar het onderdeel “LibreOffice Calc”. Daaronder vind je de optie “Standaarden”. Daarbinnen, zet een vinkje bij “Schakel zeer grote rekenbladen in (16 miljoen rijen, 16384 kolommen)”. Bevestig je keuze en sluit het geopende Calc-bestand af.
  • Open vervolgens een nieuw Calc-bestand, en zoals je ziet heeft Calc een bestand geopend met met dezelfde hoeveelheid rijen en kolommen als in een standaard Excel document.
Een kleine kanttekening: omdat er experimentele features zijn ingeschakeld is het mogelijk dat LibreOffice crasht. Hier waarschuwt LibreOffice ook voor. En de ervaring leert ook dat als je, na het inschakelen van deze functie, vervolgens de kolombreedte of rijhoogte probeert aan te passen, dat het kantoorpakket hopeloos crasht. Dit gedrag is in LibreOffice 7.0.4. reproduceerbaar. Laatst, toen ik het deed in LibreOffice 7.1.0 crashte het programma niet. Maar het is op dit moment nog steeds een experimentele functie, dus wees gewaarschuwd.

Dus mocht je hele grote rij- en kolomreeksen niet gebruiken, schakel deze optie dan ook niet (standaard) in. Voor de meeste mensen voldoet een standaard Calc-document. Immers, hoe vaak gebruikt een “normale” gebruiker zoveel rijen en kolommen? Zelden tot nooit dus. Maar mocht je dit eens nodig hebben (bijvoorbeeld om een hele grote database in te laden), dan is het uiteraard altijd handig om te weten hoe deze optie/functie te activeren. ;)
+1sympa
4 maart 2021 17:23
Wat is dan de tegenhanger van de "community" versie? Is er een versie met betaalde support?
+1Jazco2nd
@sympa4 maart 2021 19:18
Voor mij is OnlyOffice de tegenhanger van LibreOffice. Het is gemaakt met als doel MS office docs te ondersteunen en werkt zo gebruiksvriendelijk als Google Docs (heeft dus ook minder features dan LibreOffice).
Voor thuisgebruik dus prima, zeker als je MS Office of Google Docs gewend was. Ik mis alleen support voor het vastzetten van document language (standaard en-US terwijl NL spelling wordt ondersteund) en een actieve spellingscontrole.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 4 maart 2021 19:19]

+1satya
@Jazco2nd4 maart 2021 19:54
Werkt only office dan ook in de cloud aka google en Microsoft?
+1Jazco2nd
@satya4 maart 2021 20:08
Naast de standalone/offline desktop app (OnlyOffice Desktop editors, helaas gewoon Elektron/Chromium wrapper om de online versie) is er ook OnlyOffice DocumentServer die kan je gewoon in Docker draaien.

Doe ik met FileRun, een lichtgewicht maar sneller NextCloud alternatief. https://filerun.com/
Kan natuurlijk ook met NextCloud als je al die features nodig hebt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 4 maart 2021 20:26]

0satya
@Jazco2nd5 maart 2021 21:19
Beetje laat, maar bedankt 🙂
+1Qalo

@sympa4 maart 2021 21:58
Op de downloadpagina van LibreOffice noemen ze de community versie "Fris", en de stabiele versie "Veilig".

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 4 maart 2021 22:26]

+1sebati

@Qalo4 maart 2021 23:24
Tegen de tijd dat 7.2.x 'fris' is en 7.1.1 uiteindelijk het 'veilig' label krijgt dan zijn beide van het community label voorzien.
0wisselwerking
@sympa4 maart 2021 17:31
Dat is toch Open Office?
+1sympa
@wisselwerking4 maart 2021 17:32
Open Office is de versie zonder support ;) of beter gezegd de versie bij de Apache foundation, waar bijna niemand meer aan werkt.
Maar die willen het project niet overdragen.
+1Warpozio
@sympa4 maart 2021 18:56
Open Office is de versie zonder verdere ontwikkeling ;)
0gaskabouter
@sympa4 maart 2021 17:32
Ze noemen het zelf zo. Ik kan ook niet vinden wat de tegenhanger zou moeten zijn?
+1powerboat
4 maart 2021 18:08
Iemand er ook last van dat het document langzaam wordt zodra er een afbeelding word toegevoegd ?
+1Katsunami
@powerboat4 maart 2021 18:13
Als ze de problemen van Word gaan overnemen, dan zijn ze te ver aan het gaan in het gelijktrekken van de werking van Writer en Word :+
0powerboat
@Katsunami4 maart 2021 18:22
Lol :9, maar in Word 2019 heb ik er geen last van.
+1Qalo

@powerboat4 maart 2021 22:09
Nee, geen last van. Hier als een zonnetje. Vanmiddag nog een verslag van 16 pagina's gemaakt met afbeeldingen, maar geen enkel probleem. Enige wat wél wat stroperig aandoet is als je een achtergrond (watermerk) op een titelpagina maakt. Dan reageert het wat langzamer, maar ook niet dusdanig dat het problematisch is...

Voor jouw probleempje, kijk eens of misschien vloeiend scrollen is geactiveerd? Open een Writer-document en ga vervolgens naar "Opties" > "LibreOffice Writer". Kijk of het vinkje "vloeiend scrollen" aan staat? Zo ja, probeer het eens door het uit te zetten (dus af te vinken)? Is het dan nog steeds traag/stroperig?

Je kunt ook even kijken of het probleem zich ook voordoet als je LibreOffice opstart in veilige modus? Start LibreOffice, ga naar "Help" en kies de optie "Opstarten in veilige modus". Open vervolgens het document waarmee je problemen hebt. Kijk eens of dat soelaas biedt?
+1sebati

4 maart 2021 19:34
M'n bug is gefixed! Crash gemeld en drie dagen later opgelost _/-\o_
https://bugs.documentfoundation.org/show_bug.cgi?id=140280
+1Qalo

@sebati4 maart 2021 22:19
Mooi hè? Zo snel kan het dus gaan! Daarom ook gewoon bugs blijven melden, mocht je iets tegenkomen dat niet lekker werkt. Het LibreOffice-team heeft allang aangetoond dat ze zéér actief bezig zijn met de software. :)

