Versie 11.7 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.7: Detect moved files on FTP (if server supports MLSD)

Allow installation only for current or all user(s) (Linux)

Added application uninstaller: uninstall.sh (Linux)

Use login user config path when running as root (macOS, Linux)

Fixed detection of moved files with unstable device IDs (macOS, Linux)

Strict checking for duplicate file IDs

Avoid EINVAL invalid argument error when using F_PREALLOCATE (macOS)

Restore input focus after closing log panel

Double-click on file to open Google Drive web interface

Fixed alpha channel image scaling glitch

Fixed recycle bin folders being created recursively

Fixed thread count status message fluctuation

Don't quit FreeFileSync when parent terminal is closed (SIGHUP)

Fixed "Operation not supported" error when setting directory locks

Show folder picker despite SHCreateItemFromParsingName() error

Work around "OLE received a packet with an invalid header" error