Software-update: FreeFileSync 11.7

FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 11.7 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.7:
  • Detect moved files on FTP (if server supports MLSD)
  • Allow installation only for current or all user(s) (Linux)
  • Added application uninstaller: uninstall.sh (Linux)
  • Use login user config path when running as root (macOS, Linux)
  • Fixed detection of moved files with unstable device IDs (macOS, Linux)
  • Strict checking for duplicate file IDs
  • Avoid EINVAL invalid argument error when using F_PREALLOCATE (macOS)
  • Restore input focus after closing log panel
  • Double-click on file to open Google Drive web interface
  • Fixed alpha channel image scaling glitch
  • Fixed recycle bin folders being created recursively
  • Fixed thread count status message fluctuation
  • Don't quit FreeFileSync when parent terminal is closed (SIGHUP)
  • Fixed "Operation not supported" error when setting directory locks
  • Show folder picker despite SHCreateItemFromParsingName() error
  • Work around "OLE received a packet with an invalid header" error

FreeFileSync screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 11.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://www.freefilesync.org/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-03-2021 04:53

02-03-2021 • 04:53

17 Linkedin

Bron: FreeFileSync

Reacties (17)

0Yontekh
2 maart 2021 10:47
Ik zit er aan te denken om dit als bestandsbackup in het bedrijf te gebruiken.
Back-uppen van de Synolgy NAS naar een STACK opslag.
0Ynnoz
@Yontekh2 maart 2021 12:06
Hmm, voor een bedrijf? Ik zou dan toch eerder kijken naar een robuuster systeem met versioning.
+2Yontekh
@Ynnoz2 maart 2021 13:05
Free File Sync heeft ook versioning. https://freefilesync.org/manual.php?topic=versioning
Waaraan is te merken dat Free File Sync niet robuust is? Het werkt betrouwbaar in mijn thuisomgeving.
+1Ynnoz
@Yontekh3 maart 2021 12:20
Als je het gebruikt om bestanden te synchroniseren, prima. Maar als backup (zie je eerdere bericht), zou ik toch iets anders gebruiken. Backup is toch wel echt iets anders als sync en heeft ook andere vereisten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ynnoz op 3 maart 2021 12:21]

0Yontekh
@Ynnoz3 maart 2021 13:56
Volgens de website van FreeFileSync is het een programma op back-ups mee te maken. Daarnaast zie ik geen belangrijk verschil. Het betreft puur een bestandsbackup, ik begrijp dat er geen complete Windows machine mee terug gezet kan worden, of SQL/Exchange databases live back-uppen etc.

Zou jij voor mij een situatie willen schetsen waarbij FreeFileSync voor deze doeleinden niet voldoende zou zijn?
0Ynnoz
@Yontekh3 maart 2021 17:20
Het gaat niet specifiek om FreeFileSync, maar in principe zijn alle Sync programma's niet in eerste instantie bedoeld om backups mee te maken. Dat geldt dus ook voor Dropbox en OneDrive om maar twee andere programma's te noemen. En als ik kijk naar versioning waarbij een timestamp wordt toegevoegd aan de filenaam, dan is dat toch wel erg beperkt in vergelijking met hoe echte backup programma's werken. Als ik bijv. een 100-tal files wil terugzetten door een ransomware besmetting van 4 maanden geleden dan lukt dat niet met 1 druk-op-de knop. Verder, zoek eens op Google naar de verschillen tussen Backup- en Sync programma's. Voorbeeld: https://entecva.com/onedrive-backup-solution
0Yontekh
@Ynnoz3 maart 2021 17:41
Je kunt ook de versioning doen op basis van een map met de datum, in plaats van de datum in de bestandsnaam. Je kunt dan makkelijk met 4 klikken en 1 copy paste de ransomware aanval van 4 maanden geleden ongedaan maken. Dus wat mij betreft geen goed voorbeeld scenario.
Maar ja Sync is niet per definitie back-up. Eens.
0Yontekh
@Ynnoz5 maart 2021 10:31
Haha ik heb net iemand zitten wijzen op waarom een Sync geen back-up is. Maar in die desbetreffende situatie is het ook niks meer dan een domme Sync.

Synology NAS sync't een Dropbox.
0G.Shumway
@Yontekh2 maart 2021 17:09
Naar Stack doe ik (=prive) mbv Synology package Cloud Sync (zonder versionering).
M'n files gaan ook nog eens naar Synology C2 (Cloud2) mbv package 'Hyper Backup' (mét versionering).
+1Uruk-Hai
2 maart 2021 08:52
Geweldig programma. Ik gebruik dit vrijwel elke week voor het maken van backups.

Dat doe ik liever handmatig dan volledig geautomatiseerd. Synchronisatie doet namelijk niet altijd wat ik wil en met FreeFileSync kan ik dat goed bijhouden.
0de Koning
@Uruk-Hai2 maart 2021 10:05
Idem dito! Hier maak ik er met veel plezier gebruik van. Toch blijf ik het spannend vinden als ik de backup moet terugschrijven.
0Fenzo
2 maart 2021 10:47
Syncen gaat erg snel, maar na zoveel jaren ontwikkelen en updates nog steeds geen Favourites mogelijk met je eigen veelgebruikte source/destination combinaties. Steeds weer moet je het met de hand instellen of kiezen uit een dropbox.
+1Bicky
@Fenzo2 maart 2021 13:32
dit gaat toch wel?
ik heb 2 configs die ik kan kiezen om te syncen. eentje met mijn externe usb schijf en enen met mijn nas.
+1Fenzo
@Bicky2 maart 2021 14:14
Het is mooi dat het via externe configfiles kan, maar ik had graag eindelijk in de GUI wel eens een selectieoptie daarvoor gehad, voor het gebruiksgemak. Het had nog geholpen als er een Recent Files met een lijstje zou zijn, maar ook dat ontbreekt. Als je al zolang bezig bent met dit programma te ontwikkelen en te verfijnen, en zoiets eenvoudigs zit er nog steeds niet in, maar wel tijd en moeite vindt om de portable installatie te blokkeren, dan vraag ik me af waar je als programmeur mee bezig bent.
+2bytemaster460
@Fenzo2 maart 2021 19:42
Externe configfiles? Het zit toch gewoon in de GUI? Je slaat gewoon je syncjob op met alle settings, folders en uitzonderingen. Die kun je vervolgens uit het linker panel kiezen. Of hebben we het nu over verschillende dingen?
0thomas_24_7
@bytemaster4604 maart 2021 02:58
Volgens mij bedoelt Fenzo dat FreeFileSync nog steeds installatie vereist om het te gebruiken. M.a.w. dat het niet direct als portable executable te gebruiken is met portable settings (bv. .ini file). Er lijkt wel een portable versie te bestaan voor donateurs, maar zelfs dan moet je elke nieuwe versie via de installer, zo lijkt het.

Wat mij een beetje dwars zit (en wellicht Fenzo ook) is dat de ontwikkelaar zijn software wel adverteert als "Open Source", maar het op allerlei manieren lastig maakt voor anderen om ook daadwerkelijk zelf de software te compileren. Zo ontbreekt er documentatie en met alleen de source schijn je er niet te komen. Als het echt vrije software was had je gewoon voor jezelf een portable versie moeten kunnen builden.
0bytemaster460
@thomas_24_74 maart 2021 08:49
Nee hij heeft het over favorites met vooringestelde source/destination instellingen. Dat heeft FFS gewoon.



