Versie 3.0.0 van Audacity is in ontwikkeling en er is een tweede release candidate uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Improvements Audacity now uses 'aup3' format, with all audio in one file, rather than the previous 'pile of file' format. We are using the SQLite library to manage the contents of this file. Too many users were previously getting caught out by copying part of the project only, when backing up.

'Backup Project' command replaces 'Save Lossless Copy of Project' and 'Save Compressed Copy of Project'

Added Corsican and Marathi languages.

'Label Sounds' replaces 'Sound Finder' and 'Silence Finder'.

Added Import and Export of Macros.

Added Attack, Hold and Delay times to Noise Gate.

Added Multi-View option to Track Preferences

Added hidden (bindable to shortcuts) commands for repeating last generator, analyzer or tool. Previously only most recent effect could be repeated.

Upgraded Nyquist to 3.16 Bug Fixes Over 160 bugs since 2.4.2 fixed, including: 208 - Some effects (including equalization effects) delete Envelope Control Points, or do not move them when timeline changes

2367 - Change Pitch effect may create spurious clip at end

2492 - Linux: Crash when applying or previewing Sliding Stretch effect on stereo track

2544 - "Editing a clip can move other clips" turned off can cause corruption when copying and pasting audio

2630 - A project saved with an imported MP3 with Unicode metadata cannot be opened

2656 - Cannot horizontal scroll when paused in Play-at-Speed

2669 - Win: Save As can be used to overwrite the existing project without warning

1300 - Mac: COMMAND + V paste limitations in standard file save dialogs

1579 - Mac: Cut/Copy from file save dialogs using shortcuts does not work

2187 - No error/warning message when using a missing aliased audio file

2296 - There is no Import or Export for Macros

2464 - Cannot drag just the selected audio and label with Time Shift Tool

2437 - Mac: "Open with" fails when Audacity is running

2473 - Linux: Numbers on meters have opaque backgrounds

2487 - Playback meters do not respond during preview of non-real-time effects

2491 - Reset Configuration does not reset Extended Import preferences

2509 - Filter curve and Graphic EQ help links are broken in release version

2527 - Reset Configuration does not reset Project rate or selection timers

2573 - High / Low Pass filters limited to ~94 mins stereo at 44100 Hz

2581 - Inconsistent behavior when pasting and not enough room

2593 - Play-at-Speed does not play unless you have used normal Play first

2616 - Labelled Audio Cut and Delete disabled by Sync-Lock