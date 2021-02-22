Versie 3.0.0 van Audacity is in ontwikkeling en er is een tweede release candidate uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Improvements
Bug Fixes
- Audacity now uses 'aup3' format, with all audio in one file, rather than the previous 'pile of file' format. We are using the SQLite library to manage the contents of this file. Too many users were previously getting caught out by copying part of the project only, when backing up.
- 'Backup Project' command replaces 'Save Lossless Copy of Project' and 'Save Compressed Copy of Project'
- Added Corsican and Marathi languages.
- 'Label Sounds' replaces 'Sound Finder' and 'Silence Finder'.
- Added Import and Export of Macros.
- Added Attack, Hold and Delay times to Noise Gate.
- Added Multi-View option to Track Preferences
- Added hidden (bindable to shortcuts) commands for repeating last generator, analyzer or tool. Previously only most recent effect could be repeated.
- Upgraded Nyquist to 3.16
Over 160 bugs since 2.4.2 fixed, including:
- 208 - Some effects (including equalization effects) delete Envelope Control Points, or do not move them when timeline changes
- 2367 - Change Pitch effect may create spurious clip at end
- 2492 - Linux: Crash when applying or previewing Sliding Stretch effect on stereo track
- 2544 - "Editing a clip can move other clips" turned off can cause corruption when copying and pasting audio
- 2630 - A project saved with an imported MP3 with Unicode metadata cannot be opened
- 2656 - Cannot horizontal scroll when paused in Play-at-Speed
- 2669 - Win: Save As can be used to overwrite the existing project without warning
- 1300 - Mac: COMMAND + V paste limitations in standard file save dialogs
- 1579 - Mac: Cut/Copy from file save dialogs using shortcuts does not work
- 2187 - No error/warning message when using a missing aliased audio file
- 2296 - There is no Import or Export for Macros
- 2464 - Cannot drag just the selected audio and label with Time Shift Tool
- 2437 - Mac: "Open with" fails when Audacity is running
- 2473 - Linux: Numbers on meters have opaque backgrounds
- 2487 - Playback meters do not respond during preview of non-real-time effects
- 2491 - Reset Configuration does not reset Extended Import preferences
- 2509 - Filter curve and Graphic EQ help links are broken in release version
- 2527 - Reset Configuration does not reset Project rate or selection timers
- 2573 - High / Low Pass filters limited to ~94 mins stereo at 44100 Hz
- 2581 - Inconsistent behavior when pasting and not enough room
- 2593 - Play-at-Speed does not play unless you have used normal Play first
- 2616 - Labelled Audio Cut and Delete disabled by Sync-Lock