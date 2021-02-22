Software-update: Audacity 3.0.0 RC 2

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.0 van Audacity is in ontwikkeling en er is een tweede release candidate uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Improvements
  • Audacity now uses 'aup3' format, with all audio in one file, rather than the previous 'pile of file' format. We are using the SQLite library to manage the contents of this file. Too many users were previously getting caught out by copying part of the project only, when backing up.
  • 'Backup Project' command replaces 'Save Lossless Copy of Project' and 'Save Compressed Copy of Project'
  • Added Corsican and Marathi languages.
  • 'Label Sounds' replaces 'Sound Finder' and 'Silence Finder'.
  • Added Import and Export of Macros.
  • Added Attack, Hold and Delay times to Noise Gate.
  • Added Multi-View option to Track Preferences
  • Added hidden (bindable to shortcuts) commands for repeating last generator, analyzer or tool. Previously only most recent effect could be repeated.
  • Upgraded Nyquist to 3.16
Bug Fixes

Over 160 bugs since 2.4.2 fixed, including:

  • 208 - Some effects (including equalization effects) delete Envelope Control Points, or do not move them when timeline changes
  • 2367 - Change Pitch effect may create spurious clip at end
  • 2492 - Linux: Crash when applying or previewing Sliding Stretch effect on stereo track
  • 2544 - "Editing a clip can move other clips" turned off can cause corruption when copying and pasting audio
  • 2630 - A project saved with an imported MP3 with Unicode metadata cannot be opened
  • 2656 - Cannot horizontal scroll when paused in Play-at-Speed
  • 2669 - Win: Save As can be used to overwrite the existing project without warning
  • 1300 - Mac: COMMAND + V paste limitations in standard file save dialogs
  • 1579 - Mac: Cut/Copy from file save dialogs using shortcuts does not work
  • 2187 - No error/warning message when using a missing aliased audio file
  • 2296 - There is no Import or Export for Macros
  • 2464 - Cannot drag just the selected audio and label with Time Shift Tool
  • 2437 - Mac: "Open with" fails when Audacity is running
  • 2473 - Linux: Numbers on meters have opaque backgrounds
  • 2487 - Playback meters do not respond during preview of non-real-time effects
  • 2491 - Reset Configuration does not reset Extended Import preferences
  • 2509 - Filter curve and Graphic EQ help links are broken in release version
  • 2527 - Reset Configuration does not reset Project rate or selection timers
  • 2573 - High / Low Pass filters limited to ~94 mins stereo at 44100 Hz
  • 2581 - Inconsistent behavior when pasting and not enough room
  • 2593 - Play-at-Speed does not play unless you have used normal Play first
  • 2616 - Labelled Audio Cut and Delete disabled by Sync-Lock

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.0.0 RC 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity-devel.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Audacity

Reacties (43)

+1DefaultError
22 februari 2021 15:16
Prima software. Maar om dit te gebruiken met een interface om 8 sporen of meer op te nemen lijkt het me wijzer om op te schalen naar software van oa. Steinberg. Er komt aardig wat kennis aan te pas om met diepte van audio te kunnen werken, en dat op meerdere sporen.

Cubase [multitrack] is weliswaar geen opensource maar biedt wel mogelijkheden voor Windows en Mac. Voor de Mac gaat alle software weer op de schop omdat ARM om de hoek komt kijken. Alle plugins zullen opnieuw ontwikkeld moeten worden. Adobe heeft ooit Audition overgenomen van Syntrilion genaamd Cooledit. Vervolgens is het bijna niet mogelijk om het redelijkerwijs aan te schaffen.

Om een bijvoorbeeld een bandje op te nemen is Audacity een prima stuk software.
+2iGadget
@DefaultError22 februari 2021 15:22
Als je multi-track wil, al eens naar Ardour gekeken? http://ardour.org/
0DefaultError
@iGadget23 februari 2021 17:41
Ik zou wel graag wat referenties willen zien, who done it, en of het leeft. Bedankt voor de tip, voor iig Linux.

Het is, in de meer "gangbare" DAW's, al een crime om de plugins/hardware mee te migreren naar de volgende versies.

En het is ook flink uitzoeken welke stabiel werken en gewoon het juiste gereedschap zijn om in de opname flow te komen. Aanrommelen met techniek wordt niet op prijs gesteld.
0iGadget
@DefaultError27 februari 2021 21:12
Of het leeft lijkt me vrij obvious, gezien het aantal nieuwe releases van afgelopen jaar.
Qua 'who done it' (waarmee ik aanneem dat je bedoelt wie het professioneel gebruikt), da's een goeie. Na een beetje duckduck go'en kwam ik uit op een lijsjte uit 2015, sindsdien is de software flink verbeterd:
https://linuxaudioproduct...ngs-done-with-ardour.html
0DefaultError
@iGadget27 februari 2021 22:37
Leuke projecten om met Ardoer te kunnen starten om materiaal uit te kunnen werken. Ook nice dat je bestanden kunt uitwisselen tussen andere pakketen. Dat is zeker de essentie van audio. Samenwerken met muzikanten en techniekers. Ooit begon je met met een 4 sporen tapedeck, in de jaren 80, 90. The Beatles hadden ook niet meer dan dat nodig, oh ja een prima engineer sir George Martin.

Bij sommige geluidskaarten krijg je de software als opstap erbij. Zodat je je toekomstige projecten mee kunt nemen naar een producer/engineer. Die beschikt weer over tools to hammer the sh!t out of it.

edit: added sir

[Reactie gewijzigd door DefaultError op 27 februari 2021 22:44]

0magician2000
@iGadget16 maart 2021 16:41
Waarbij ardour nu niet echt vergelijkbaar is met een pakket als Audacity welke volledig kosteloos is in gebruik. Bij Ardour is de demo/free versie cripleware te noemen (Periodically goes silent after 10 minutes.).

Wanneer je serieus wilt testen is dat niet doenlijk in mijn ogen. Een limiet van "maximaal x keer opstarten" is een betere manier (ook beter dan "30 dagen testen" aangezien er nog wel eens wat tussen kan komen).

Daarnaast, enkel betalingen via PayPal (met een hele uitleg waarom). Ooit een PayPal account gehad, maar dat heb ik al heel lang geleden opgeheven aangezien het geen fijne manier van betalen is. Zeker niet wanneer er een keer een probleem ontstaat.

Vooral knullig dat je die informatie pas gaat zien wanneer je kiest voor "download". Zorg dan dat je direct duidelijk aangeeft dat het geld kost. Hoeft namelijk helemaal geen probleem te zijn, maar dan kun je wel eerst naar de kosten kijken alvorens van alles door te gaan zitten lezen. Die tijd kun je, wanneer de mogelijkheden tot testen en de eventuele kosten je niet aan staan, wel beter gebruiken.
0iGadget
@magician200018 maart 2021 12:10
Serieus? Dat wist ik niet joh... Is dat voor alle versies of alleen voor de Windows versie? Ik 'gebruik' het (lees: het staat geïnstalleerd en heb het tot nu toe 1x nodig gehad) op Ubuntu Studio en kan me dit soort crippleware issues niet herinneren.
0magician2000
@iGadget21 maart 2021 18:17
Ook voor Linux en Mac.

Kijk maar eens op deze pagina en kies voor "Ready-to-Run program". Je kunt niet downloaden zonder betaling.

Vermoedelijk dat ze bij Ubuntu Studio de source code gebruikt hebben en reeds gecompileerd.

Maar zoals ik al aangaf, laten ze direct duidelijk zijn en vertellen dat enkel het zelf compileren vanuit de source code gratis is. Wel zo eerlijk naar de geïnteresseerden toe.
0iGadget
@magician200021 maart 2021 22:37
Ik zie het idd... bizar. Op zich niet duur, vanaf 1 euro per maand, maar toch. Vraag me af waar Ubuntu Studio de debs vandaan haalt dan. Mss compileren ze idd zelf.
0magician2000
@iGadget22 maart 2021 17:54
Het is op zich niet duur. Maar voor je het weet zijn er tientallen van dit soort kleine bedragen per maand (gezien hoe het in de huidige wereld aan toe gaat met abbo's). Dan gaat het weer flink aantikken.

Gebruik je het met regelmaat, dan is het betalen voor software geen enkel probleem. Maar gebruik je het incidenteel of, zoals ik vaak heb "incidenteel intensief", dan is het een ander verhaal. Dan liever een vrijwillige donatie of een goedkoop pakket. Zelfs Cubase Elements 11 is verkrijgbaar voor € 99,00 inclusief BTW.

Ik noem hier even Cubase aangezien vrijwel iedereen daar wel van gehoord heeft. Iedereen die met bewerking / opname van muziek bezig geweest is dan.

Dan heb je software die je jaren kunt gebruiken en die lekker voordelig is (nu althans) in updaten.
0iGadget
@magician200023 maart 2021 09:27
Maar die optie heb je met Ardour ook:
"Single Payment
If you choose to pay less than US$45, you will get the current version and updates (e.g. buy version 6.0, get access to 6.1, 6.2, etc. but not 7.0).
If you choose to pay US$45 or more: get the current version, updates and the next major version, plus access to nightly (development) builds."
bron
0magician2000
@iGadget23 maart 2021 18:22
Maar dat is geen donatie te noemen. Je koopt dan de huidige versie met de versie updates. Ze geven dit zelfs zelf toe door het woordje "buy".

Iets kopen is niet een vrijwillige donatie te noemen. Je moet betalen, anders heb je geen toegang tot de software.

Nogmaals, betalen (inclusief doneren) voor een stuk software is geen probleem, maar bij Ardour heb ik echt het gevoel op het verkeerde been gezet te worden. Dan zou ik eerder voor Cubase gaan (of een ander stuk software wat al langer bestaat).
0iGadget
@magician200024 maart 2021 15:09
Ik reageerde op de optie om éénmalig te betalen (net als bij Cubase), had mss iets duidelijker moeten zijn dat donatie idd geen optie is.
Bottom line - ze mogen dit idd best wel iets eerder in het proces aangeven. Maar daarmee weten we nog steeds niet hoe goed Ardour nou werkelijk in de praktijk is :|
0magician2000
@iGadget24 maart 2021 15:28
Ah, oké. Duidelijk.

Klopt dat we dat nog steeds niet weten. Ik ga het ook niet uitproberen.

Je zou eens op YouTube kunnen kijken naar tutorials / reviews over Ardour. Dat kan misschien wel inzicht geven.
+1Scoutertje
@DefaultError22 februari 2021 16:00
Adobe heeft ooit Audition overgenomen van Syntrilion genaamd Cooledit. Vervolgens is het bijna niet mogelijk om het redelijkerwijs aan te schaffen.
Wat was dát zonde inderdaad! Was 20 jaar geleden z'n tijd ver vooruit. Heerlijk mee gewerkt.
+1wroeter
@Scoutertje22 februari 2021 16:52
Ja, beslist. Volgens mij heb ik nog ergens op een CD een kopie. 's Kijken of die nog draait onder Windows 10 ...
0Slay68
@wroeter22 februari 2021 18:35
CoolEdit 2000 werkt nog prima onder Win10! :-)
Gebruik het naast Audacity nog regelmatig. Bijvoorbeeld als ik wat meer wil inzoomen op de sample waardes, die hierbij in meer detail worden weergegeven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slay68 op 22 februari 2021 18:53]

0DefaultError
@wroeter27 februari 2021 22:47
Cooledit op CD is zeker nog wat waard. Collectors spul.
0wroeter
@DefaultError28 februari 2021 12:27
Helaas, zat in een collectie 'shareware' ;) van een vriendje van me.
+1Qalo

@DefaultError22 februari 2021 15:58
Je degradeert Audacity nu wel héél erg, vind ik. De mogelijkheden met Audacity zijn legio, dus ook werkstukken met meer dan 8 sporen. Bovendien zijn de door jou aangedragen alternatieven alleen voor Windows en/of MacOS, maar niet voor Linux/Unix/BSD.

Aan die commerciële programma's doe ik niet meer sinds ik ooit een "levenslange" licentie had afgenomen bij Mixmeister. Zover ik me herinner werd Mixmeister overgenomen door Nero, en ineens gold mijn levenslange licentie niet meer. Na een hoop gesteggel in over-en-weer mailcontact heb ik uiteindelijk die gasten verteld dat ze hun software maar keihard in hun ster mochten schuiven en dat geen gebruik meer wilde maken van de updates en de software. 179 dollar naar de vaantjes! Met andere woorden: je licentie is geldig zolang de boel niet wordt overgenomen. Maar het probleem is: wordt het niet overgenomen en is de software niet populair genoeg, dan trekken ze de stekker eruit. Worden ze echter opgeslokt door een grotere partij, dan is je licentie ineens niet meer geldig. Want, zo beroepen ze zich: "de licentie gold onder de oude eigenaar!" Afknapper van jewelste dus. Het viel samen in een periode dat ik van Windows en een heleboel programma's af wilde, en toen kwam ik automatisch uit op o.a. Audacity en Ardour (voor audiobewerking).

Omdat ik voorheen ook professioneel met muziek bezig was moest ik verplicht me heel erg verdiepen in de gebruikte software om dingen voor elkaar te krijgen die ik voorheen ook deed. En toen bleek, na een heleboel uitpluiswerk, hoe veelzijdig Audacity is.

Veel gehoord en gelezen (edit: ook hier nu weer!) dat Audacity een spuuglelijke GUI heeft. Maar dat boeit me helemáál niet. Het doet wat het behoort te doen, en dat doet het ook fantastisch. Dat kan ik je op een briefje mee geven. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 22 februari 2021 16:01]

0hooibergje
@Qalo22 februari 2021 18:59
Dat is wel ontzettend zuur, van die licentie.

Bij 'levenslange licentie/garantie/etc.' denk ik altijd 'wiens leven?'
En dat is maar zeer zelden het mijne.
0DefaultError
@Qalo23 februari 2021 17:55
Als het moet doen wat het moet doen is dat toch prima. Ik heb heel veel pakketen onder handen gehad en op het vlak van midi het een en ander uitgezocht en allerlei updates gedaan, vanaf 1999. Daarvoor met een Atari. Zelfs een lesprogramma in elkaar gezet en jarenlang studenten over de vloer.

Cooledit en Audition heb ik altijd een mooi stuk gereedschap gevonden. Vooral omdat het je snelheid niet belemmert. Vaak met deadlines voor TV/radio. Audacity is mij persoonlijk te stroperig.

En over het gebruik van meerdere sporen en daw's gaan we offtopic. Daar valt wel genoeg over te vertellen.
0zojammerhe
@DefaultError23 februari 2021 06:24
Waar je ook je oog op kan laten vallen is Reaper : https://www.reaper.fm/
Voor die 15 MB dat het klein is een mooi programma. Werk er verder niet mee ..
0DefaultError
@zojammerhe23 februari 2021 22:09
Ook een mooie voorzet als daw en tot op heden nog niet gebruikt door mij. In het klein heb ik Audacity ook onder handen gehad.
0magician2000
@DefaultError16 maart 2021 16:42
Wellicht dat Cakewalk van Bandlab iets is. Er is een versie die gratis te gebruiken is.
0DefaultError
@magician200016 maart 2021 17:51
Zelfs het masteren kan via een drop in Bandlab. Bedankt voor de tip en ook tof te zien dat Cakewalk op vele platvormen werkt.
0magician2000
@DefaultError17 maart 2021 02:40
Mooi dat je wat aan deze tip hebt. Zelf heb ik een versie bij aanschaf van een capture device ontvangen waardoor ik de software ken. Door de gratis versie kan ik het nu op meerdere systemen zetten.
0DefaultError
@magician200017 maart 2021 18:24
Vooral goed om te weten dat er alternatieven zijn, zoals Ardour ook een optie is. Het zou best oké zijn dat dit proces uitgelicht kan worden ergens in een making off met Ardour of Bandcamp. Alhoewel techniek niet de boventoon voert bij het maken van muziek en ook niet breed wordt weggezet. Zoveel krijg je als publiek er doorgaans niet van mee wat de techniek aangaat.
+1DutchieSmokah
22 februari 2021 14:59
Wat een meesterlijk stuk OpenSource software is dit toch. Primair natuurlijk bedoeld voor audio echter heb ik het onlangs zelfs kunnen gebruiken voor een replay attack (icm een hackRF) om een afstandsbediening na te bootsen }>

[Reactie gewijzigd door DutchieSmokah op 22 februari 2021 14:59]

+1maartenvdezz
@DutchieSmokah22 februari 2021 15:18
Toch vind ik de UI bijvoorbeeld niet heel intuïtief, vergeleken met Adobe Audition bijvoorbeeld. Dat zie je wel vaker bij open-source software
+1Bliksem B
@maartenvdezz22 februari 2021 15:29
Op de één of andere manier vinden mensen die zich bezig houden met UI en de engine elkaar niet altijd. Neem bijvoorbeeld 7zip }:O .
0Bux666
@Bliksem B22 februari 2021 16:02
Bij 7-Zip is dat allemaal 1 persoon (voor zover ik weet). Hij is super goed in compressie algoritmes, maar UI design is minder zijn ding. Snap eigenlijk niet dat niemand bij 7-Zip daarop inspringt...
0Puffino
@Bux66622 februari 2021 16:47
Mogelijk omdat die ene persoon die daar aan werkt zichzelf geweldig vindt?

Ik heb ooit voor iemand gewerkt die in een soortgelijke situatie zat, vond dat hij geweldig werk leverde, en er echt verstand van had, ook aan de UI van zijn pakket. De héle userbase klaagde (onder uitzondering), maar volgens hem hadden die het gewoon allemaal niet begrepen. (je snapt, daar kon ik niet lang blijven werken)

Die gast bij 7Zip moet tenslotte wel iemand toelaten om het uit handen te geven, hè.

Maar goed, het kán een heel andere reden hebben.
0Bliksem B
@Puffino22 februari 2021 17:20
Je ziet dat trekje wel vaker bij programmeurs. Wellicht krijg je door programmeren ook vanzelf een godcomplex. :P .

Bij 7Zip zou je een fork verwachten die meer gefocust is op gebruiksvriendelijkheid.

Maar je ziet het ook bij WinRar. De interface is nooit echt vernieuwd.
0bytemaster460
@Bux66622 februari 2021 18:18
Verandering wordt vaak niet op prijs gesteld, al is het objectief gezien een verbetering. Ook al is de UI niet geweldig, mogelijk is men bang dat men gebruikers verliest. De meeste gewoontedieren blijven liever met een matige interface werken die ze kennen dan met een goede interface die ze niet kennen.
0DutchieSmokah
@maartenvdezz22 februari 2021 16:37
Zie ik inderdaad ook regelmatig als fanatieke opensource gebruiker. Vaak gaat in eerste instantie de effort van een project naar de functionaliteit om het daarna pas gebruiksvriendelijk te maken. Bij commerciële producten zie soms echter het omgekeerde. Persoonlijk zie ik zelf functionaliteit > gebruiksvriendelijkheid.

Hiernaast heb ik het gevoel dat (hier in de westelijke wereld) opensource producten veelal voornamelijk gebruikt worden door een specifieke type gebruiker die zelfs het ok vindt dat een programma enkel over terminal te gebruiken is. De gemiddelde consument geeft liever geld uit voor een App waar hij niet eerst het eea moet leren..
+1Tweaker_19
22 februari 2021 14:59
Kun je dit programma ook gebruiken om 'live' audio aan te passen? Zoals een diepe stem of soort piepstem te maken? Leuk voor een vrijdagmiddag Teams meeting :+
+1sfranken
@Tweaker_1922 februari 2021 15:02
Volgens mij wel, als je je in- en output goed zet. De vraag is alleen of Windows (ik neem aan dat je Windows gebruikt) dat accepteert omdat je dan 2 dingen op 1 hardware input (en output) hebt. En of je CPU het trekt, natuurlijk.
+1gsmolders
@sfranken22 februari 2021 16:06
Op Mac heeft zoom een eigen sink/audiobuffer (ZoomD) waar je output naar kan sturen. Je kunt op die manier dus inderdaad in een andere app input monitoren, een vst (effect) op de output zetten en die naar ZoomD sturen. Windows machines om dit bij te checken heb ik helaas niet.
+1Mr. Bourbon BBQ
22 februari 2021 15:30
Gave software, maar ik zit nog steeds te wachten op een beetje fatsoenlijke interface-update. Het ziet er nog steeds uit als een Windows 98 applicatie.
+1Qalo

22 februari 2021 16:19
Citaat:
Audacity now uses 'aup3' format, with all audio in one file, rather than the previous 'pile of file' format.
Ik hoop dat hiermee het probleem van de "verweesde bestanden" opgelost is. Vooral bij veel bewerkingen crashte Audacity hierom weleens. Gek genoeg niet bij versie 2.2, die mijns inziens tot op heden de meest stabiele versie is en die eigenlijk nooit crasht. Ook niet na heel veel bewerkingen. Versie 2.3 en daarna hadden dit probleem wel. Maar goed, we gaan het meemaken. :)

Ik hoop trouwens wél dat Audacity de normale AUP-projecten kan blijven openen. Dus niet dat mijn oude, opgeslagen projecten vanwege de nieuwe manier niet meer wordt herkend.

Nou ja, ik zie 'm vanzelf wel binnen komen via de pakketbeheerder van Arch (Pacman). Daarna meteen even testen of het allemaal nog werkt.

Maar verder: Audacity is een dikke vette aanrader voor audiofreaks. Laat je niet misleiden door het Spartaanse uiterlijk. De schoonheid zit 'm niet in het uiterlijk, maar in de mogelijkheden. Try it!

Edit 16:25 uur: Ja, oude AUP-projecten worden ook nog gewoon netjes geopend. Blij mee!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 22 februari 2021 16:24]

0Creesch
22 februari 2021 15:21
Okay waar kan ik daadwerkelijk meer info vinden over 3.0.0 development want de pagina is leeg en als ik de github repository check zie ik daar alleen maar zaken aangaande 2.4.x.
0Killemov
22 maart 2021 18:00
Software met zeer veel mogelijkheden. Maar waarom is de user experience van deze sofware zo r*k. Ik hoop dat iemand "AudaForge" gaat maken, de engine van Audacity met de UI van SoundForge. Vergelijkbaar met GimpShop.

