Er is een nieuwe update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.6 for the full changelog.

Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_name or through the LuCI web interface.

Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.6 or later versions whenever possible.

Fix iOS 14 tethering problem

Enable LED VCC for Asus RT-AC51U

luci-mod-system: properly handle SSH pubkeys with options (GH#4684)

pubkeys with options (GH#4684) luci-mod-network: properly handle wireless netdevs when creating interfaces

Update translations from weblate

Several additional bug fixes and improvements

Update Linux kernel from 4.14.209 to 4.14.215

Update mac80211 and wifi drivers from 4.19.137-1 to 4.19.161-1

Update wireless-regdb from 2019.06.03 to 2020.11.20

Update mbedtls from 2.16.8 to 2.16.9

Update openssl from 1.1.1h to 1.1.1i

No regression known so far.