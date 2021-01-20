Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: OpenWrt 19.07.6

OpenWRT logo (45 pix) Er is een nieuwe update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Main changes from OpenWrt 19.07.5

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.6 for the full changelog.

Security fixes

Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_name or through the LuCI web interface.

Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.6 or later versions whenever possible.

Major bug fixes
  • Fix iOS 14 tethering problem
Device support
  • Enable LED VCC for Asus RT-AC51U
LuCI web interface
  • luci-mod-system: properly handle SSH pubkeys with options (GH#4684)
  • luci-mod-network: properly handle wireless netdevs when creating interfaces
  • Update translations from weblate
  • Several additional bug fixes and improvements
Core components
  • Update Linux kernel from 4.14.209 to 4.14.215
  • Update mac80211 and wifi drivers from 4.19.137-1 to 4.19.161-1
  • Update wireless-regdb from 2019.06.03 to 2020.11.20
  • Update mbedtls from 2.16.8 to 2.16.9
  • Update openssl from 1.1.1h to 1.1.1i
Regressions

No regression known so far.

Known issues
  • Transition to ath79: some devices that are supported in ar71xx are not yet supported in ath79: this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to ath79 to make them available in future releases is very welcome.
  • Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image
  • Device support: conversely, certain images for devices with small flash (4 MB) are no longer built for the release

OpenWrt 19.07

Versienummer 19.07.6
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWrt
Download https://openwrt.org/releases/19.07/notes-19.07.6
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-01-2021
20-01-2021 • 12:39

Bron: OpenWrt

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+16+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1bytemaster460
20 januari 2021 13:40
Mooi dat er weer een update is, maar het blijft jammer dat je je softwarepackages weer opnieuw moet installeren en mogelijk ook configureren. Er zijn wel methodes om er voor te zorgen dat de impact zo klein mogelijk is maar dat werkt niet altijd correct.
+1Pensacola
@bytemaster46020 januari 2021 13:45
Config files overzetten kan inderdaad in zeldzame gevallen problemen opleveren.
Daarom is iets als dit een goed idee: https://github.com/richb-.../master/config-openwrt.sh
Dan zet je de settings in een script en voer je het script uit direct na de upgrade en heb je alles weer zoals het was.
Daar gaat de eerste keer wat tijd in zitten en je moet niet vergeten het script aan te passen als je iets in je configuratie wijzigt (wat mezelf al vaak is overkomen ;)) maar het werkt wel altijd...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pensacola op 20 januari 2021 13:45]

+1bytemaster460
@Pensacola20 januari 2021 14:08
Dat zal zeker werken, maar zoals je al aangeeft, moet je elke keer ook het script gaan aanpassen als je een wijziging doet in de settings van OpenWRT. Overigens blijft het grootste deel van de settings in het script wel behouden bij een upgrade. Het zijn vooral settings, sleutels, json-files etc. die bij geïnstalleerde packages horen die verloren gaan. Het zal misschien allemaal wel te scripten zijn maar dat gaat helaas voorbij aan het doel van Luci.
Na de vorige upgrade was de hele VPN client stuk.Heeft wel even geduurd voordat dat weer functioneerde. Waarschijnlijk is het inherent aan OpenWRT.
+1Pensacola
@bytemaster46020 januari 2021 15:26
Helemaal waar, OpenWRT is voor de techneut die er graag aan knutselt. Luci is leuk maar voor de echte diehard dingen kom je toch vaak uit op config files editen...
Bij mijn ouders heb ik ook OpenWRT draaien maar daar verandert ook nooit iets aan de config dus daar heb ik geen werk aan :)
0Falco
@Pensacola21 januari 2021 11:55
Ik vraag me wel af welke diehard dingen je dan op doelt?

Ik heb eerlijk gezegd nog niet naar de config files hoeven kijken, Luci voorziet vooralsnog in wat ik nodig heb.
0Pensacola
@Falco21 januari 2021 13:22
Eigenlijk heb ik het niet goed verwoord denk ik, met Luci kan je alles wat je nodig hebt maar vanuit beroepsmisvorming vind ik het soms handiger en sneller om rechtstreeks in een config file te editen of met uci commando's instellingen te wijzigen
+1bartje
20 januari 2021 13:02
"Fix iOS 14 tethering problem"
geen idee waarom dit niet in ios gefixed dient te worden, maar ik heb hier een probleem mee,
nu hopen dat dit na de update verholpen is.

Daarnaast vind ik het persoonlijk vreemd dat ik de update eerst zelf moet downloaden en dat dat niet via de interface kan.
+1bytemaster460
@bartje20 januari 2021 13:38
Volgens mij is het ook iets wat in iOS14 opgelost moet worden, maar met een kleine aanpassing kun je het probleem in iOS14 blijkbaar omzeilen.
0Qpad
23 januari 2021 11:50
Wacht zelf nog met de update totdat volgend probleem is opgelost: https://forum.openwrt.org...ple-vulnerabilities/85903

Genoemde kwesbaarheden worden ook wel DNSpooq genoemd.
Meer info: https://www.jsof-tech.com..._Technical-Whitepaper.pdf

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

