Er is een nieuwe update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Main changes from OpenWrt 19.07.5
Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.6 for the full changelog.Security fixes
- Security Advisory 2021-01-19-1 - dnsmasq multiple vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-25681, CVE-2020-25682, CVE-2020-25683, CVE-2020-25687, CVE-2020-25684, CVE-2020-25685 and CVE-2020-25686)
- openssl: NULL pointer deref in GENERAL_NAME_cmp function can lead to a DOS attack. (CVE-2020-1971)
- Various security fixes in packages
Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with
opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_nameor through the LuCI web interface.
Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.6 or later versions whenever possible.Major bug fixes
Device support
- Fix iOS 14 tethering problem
LuCI web interface
- Enable LED VCC for Asus RT-AC51U
Core components
- luci-mod-system: properly handle SSH pubkeys with options (GH#4684)
- luci-mod-network: properly handle wireless netdevs when creating interfaces
- Update translations from weblate
- Several additional bug fixes and improvements
Regressions
- Update Linux kernel from 4.14.209 to 4.14.215
- Update mac80211 and wifi drivers from 4.19.137-1 to 4.19.161-1
- Update wireless-regdb from 2019.06.03 to 2020.11.20
- Update mbedtls from 2.16.8 to 2.16.9
- Update openssl from 1.1.1h to 1.1.1i
No regression known so far.Known issues
- Transition to ath79: some devices that are supported in
ar71xxare not yet supported in
ath79: this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to
ath79to make them available in future releases is very welcome.
- Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image
- Device support: conversely, certain images for devices with small flash (4 MB) are no longer built for the release