Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.1.3

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.1.3 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. Deze uitgave bevat een extra bescherming tegen het lekken van privacygevoelige informatie van custom integrations.

Security Bulletin

It has come to our attention that certain custom integrations have security issues and could potentially leak sensitive information. Home Assistant is not responsible for custom integrations and you use custom integrations at your own risk.

The latest version of Home Assistant Core has extra protection to help secure your instance. Update your Home Assistant instance as soon as possible.

To update Home Assistant, click on the Supervisor menu item to see if an update to 2021.1.3 (or newer) is available. If you do not see such an update yet, in the Supervisor, click on the System tab and click the “Reload” button at the bottom of the Supervisor card. After reloading the update should become available.

If you don’t have the Supervisor menu item, follow the update instructions.

If you cannot update Home Assistant at this time, we strongly advise you to disable all custom integrations. You can disable your custom integrations by renaming the custom_components folder inside your Home Assistant configuration folder to something else. Please be sure to restart Home Assistant after you’ve renamed it.

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2021.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-01-2021 17:59
59

15-01-2021 • 17:59

59 Linkedin

Submitter: PTish

Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant Core

Reacties (59)

+1Cor_K
16 januari 2021 10:32
Werkt dit ook met Tuya? Ik heb Chinese smarthome items en gebruik daar nu de app SmartLife voor, maar ben op zoek naar iets dat meer kan.
+1novastorm76
@Cor_K16 januari 2021 10:46
Ik heb 2 led floodlights van Tuya die ik ermee kan bedienen. maar mijn thermostaat die ik in Tuya heb lukt dan weer niet. Het is een beetje "gebrekkig" volgens mij. maar nu ben ik ook pas sinds 3 weken bezig met HA
+1Cor_K
@novastorm7616 januari 2021 11:15
Dankje! Dan ga ik er werk van maken. Ik ben benieuwd hoe ver dat lukt
+1JDFS
@Cor_K16 januari 2021 11:21
Ook benieuwd inderdaad. Nu beetje aan het bieden op tweedehands Tado V3’s (niet de plus) maar zo’n Tuya met HA integratie zou heel wat geld schelen. Vooral ook omdat ik vloerverwarming heb in 3 zones die eigenlijk toch redelijk stabiel moeten blijven op temperatuur (simpel aan/uit en geen opentherm).
+1Karmusch
@JDFS16 januari 2021 11:59
Zelf heb ik de tuya radiator thermostaten gekocht en een conbee 2 stick en nu verwarming draait totaal nu op HA.
Ik zocht een oplossing voor een multizone verwarmingssysteem voor zowel radiatoren als vloerverwarming in 1 ruimte. Zodoende kan er snel opgestart worden en als de temperatuur is bereikt volledig op vloerverwarming kan worden opgestart.
Dit aangezien we kantoor maar in deeltijd gebruiken en dat overdag als we aan het werk zijn de thermosstaat een paar graden lager kan

Alles mooi met dashboard, kalender, aanwezigheid, en aqara sensor etc etc..
Historische grafieken voor de analyse.

Nadeel:
- 1,2 Volt oplaadbare batterijen snel leeg bij 1,3 volt werkt de motor al niet meer -> 1,6 V. nizn besteld en 3V adapters, daar waar het kan.
- integratie zonder Tuya, maakt dat je niet alles tot je beschikking hebt, zoals batterijstatus, hopelijk vind iemand hier nog wat op

Kost wel even tijd om het op te zetten, maar is ook leuk.
+1JackPoint
@Karmusch16 januari 2021 21:52
Welk precieze type heb je? (linkje mag ook) En heb je dan die gateway nog nodig als je een conbee 2 hebt?
+1Karmusch
@JackPoint17 januari 2021 16:09
https://nl.aliexpress.com...042311.0.0.27424c4dnB7UNX

Aanvullend nog 2 punten:
- Connectie is plastic fantastic, het houdt niet over.
- de frequentie van het enddevice is niet zo frequent als die van een aqara temp/moisture sensor

Al met al voor de prijs ben ik tevreden, alleen tegenslag gehad in de stroom voorziening.
+1arniejj
@JDFS16 januari 2021 13:21
Ik heb 3 eurotronic zigbee radiatorknoppen icm een zigbee stick en zigbee2mqtt. Werkt ook perfect en geen cloud nodig.
+1bytemaster460
@novastorm7616 januari 2021 11:54
Het is niet gebrekkig, maar ontwikkelaars die bijdragen aan de ondersteuning doen dat meestal per component. Het is niet dat iemand ervoor gaat zitten om bijv. integratie te maken die ALLE Tuya apparaten ondersteunt. Het kan dus zijn dat in de ene release lampen worden ondersteunt en twee jaar later pas een thermostaat. Het kan ook zijn dat bepaalde componenten niet ondersteund kunnen worden omdat de communicatie versleuteld is of niet open is voor developers.
+1novastorm76
@bytemaster46016 januari 2021 11:59
Ja, daar heb je helemaal gelijk in. misschien had ik "voor mij momenteel gebrekkig" moeten zeggen. Maar het zal zeker gaan werken in de toekomst. daar ben ik zeker van
+1Opadikkiedik
@Cor_K16 januari 2021 11:42
Ja werkt prima ook met Ikea en Hue.
+1Niemand_Anders
@Opadikkiedik17 januari 2021 02:01
Werkt ook goed met de smart devices van Lidl.. Zoals gebruikelijk is het verstandig om de RGB lampen van de lidl te mijden. Slimme lampen met alleen wit licht werkt wel gewoon prima..

Eigenlijk vrijwel alles wat het z-wave (plus) of zigbee protocol gebruikt is aan te sturen met HA.
Alleen worden de standaarden door sommige fabrikanten niet helemaal netjes overgenomen waardoor de smart devices industrie officieel wel een aantal standaarden heeft, maar deze net zo goed zijn geimplementeerd als html 4 in MSIE en Netscape in 1997..
+1kksmy
@Niemand_Anders17 januari 2021 12:42
Alleen de gateway van Lidl werkt niet maar een zigbee stick van Ali weer wel
+1asaki
15 januari 2021 19:58
Hoe zou je dit moeten draaien? Op een Raspberry pi met een scherm?
+1Jhonny44
@asaki15 januari 2021 20:31
Ik draai het op een headless Raspberry pi en benader de server gewoon via de browser. Werkt erg goed en is ook een erg fijn alternatief voor Google, Hue en dergelijken! Vooral het feit dat alles lokaal draait is voor mij het unique selling point.

Als je zelf geen pi hebt oid, dan kan je HA ook gewoon in een docker draaien op je eigen Windows of Linux machine. Binnen Linux kan hij zelfs buiten een docker draaien (binnen Windows weet ik dat niet zeker..).
+1bytemaster460
@Jhonny4415 januari 2021 21:12
Buiten een docker mis je wel allerlei functionaliteit en ben je aangewezen op eigen handig voor wat betreft het gebruik van componenten.
+1AJediIAm
@bytemaster46016 januari 2021 10:58
Het raspberry pi image heeft alles wat je nodig hebt. Je hebt geen docker nodig.
Image downloaden, wegschrijven en gaan met die banaan.
+1bytemaster460
@AJediIAm16 januari 2021 11:46
Dat image werkt juist met een docker alleen merk je daar niets van als je het installeert en gebruikt. Vervolgens kun je allerlei add ons installeren die ook weer in dockers zitten. Als je dus de versie zonder docker gebruikt mis je allerlei functionaliteit, zoals die add ons, tenzij je een linuxgoeroe bent die alles handmatig kan toevoegen en configureren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bytemaster460 op 16 januari 2021 11:48]

+1AJediIAm
@bytemaster46016 januari 2021 20:08
A, juist. In de volksmond wordt dat Home Assistant OS genoemd en met docker wordt over het algemeen home assistant core in een docker container bedoeld.
+1bytemaster460
@AJediIAm16 januari 2021 21:14
Nee, HA Core is de versie die je direct in Linux installeert.
https://www.home-assistant.io/docs/installation/
+1kksmy
@AJediIAm17 januari 2021 12:41
Deze versie heeft docker
+1tailfox
16 januari 2021 03:47
Wil zo graag weer eens met deze software spelen. Fijn om te zien hoeveel updates er nog steeds komen
+1AJediIAm
@tailfox16 januari 2021 11:27
Het is het afgelopen jaar veel makkelijker geworden om mee te beginnen. Ik ben begonnen met een paar dashboard om vandaar uit betere auromations op te zetten.
Leuk hobbies spul dit.
0tailfox
@AJediIAm16 januari 2021 12:30
Ik ken de software ben het alleen al 1,5 jaar niet meer gaan gebruiken.
+1AJediIAm
@tailfox16 januari 2021 20:11
Dit is de perfecte tijd om er weer mee aan de slag te gaan. The hook up heeft een paar leuke nieiwe video's als startpunt: https://youtu.be/hBEb_FCLRU8
+1duckson
15 januari 2021 19:56
Dit is de commit die het “security filter” toevoegt: https://github.com/home-a...d96ba451c50f81dd3e659c5c9

Zo te zien moet dit wat SQL-injecties en path traversals tegenhouden in custom componenten. Maar het ziet eruit als een doekje tegen het bloeden, hier valt vast omheen te werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door duckson op 15 januari 2021 19:56]

0yorroy
15 januari 2021 19:46
Lekker off-topic, maar wat een heerlijke versienummering gebruikt HA.
Lekker overzichtelijk op basis van jaartal en maand
+1bytemaster460
@yorroy15 januari 2021 21:10
En volgens mij is Tweakers al in verwarring gebracht aangezien deze release een subrelease is van 2021.1 die normaal niet op Tweakers zou worden gepubliceerd. Of men heeft per 2021 besloten om ook alle subreleases van HA op te nemen in de meldingen over software-updates.
+1Hmmbob

@bytemaster46015 januari 2021 22:44
Nee, normaliter niet, nu gaat het om de security kant van het bericht....
0bytemaster460
@Hmmbob16 januari 2021 11:57
Ah, ja dat zou goed kunnen.
+1realmadridsi
@yorroy16 januari 2021 00:10
We waren zo dicht bij 1.0..
0Hmmbob

@realmadridsi16 januari 2021 09:24
Hahaha, true, maar die is het dus niet geworden :+
0sOid

@yorroy15 januari 2021 20:36
Dit is nog maar net zo :) Maar inderdaad.
0Hmmbob

@yorroy15 januari 2021 22:45
Sinds vorige maand (2020.12.0) inderdaad. Release iedere eerste woensdag van de maand!
0ray1618
15 januari 2021 20:31
Er staat ondersteuning van nest thermostaten, maar volgens mij kan je uit niet gratis gebruik van maken. (Je moet betalen voor api toegang bij Google). Of moet dit lokaal wel kunnen werken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door ray1618 op 15 januari 2021 20:32]

+1sOid

@ray161815 januari 2021 20:44
Ik denk dat het standaardtekstje even aangepast moet worden want Nest wordt al een tijd niet meer officieel ondersteund. Er is wel de Bad Nest integratie als custom component en sinds een paar maanden heeft Google een nieuwe API. Er zijn mensen bezig om een nieuwe officiële integratie te maken, maar voor zover ik weet (en heb kinnen vinden) is die nog niet in HA verwerkt. (cc @Drobanir)

Edit: schijnt dus wel weer te kunnen!

[Reactie gewijzigd door sOid op 15 januari 2021 23:03]

+1robbinonline
@sOid15 januari 2021 22:36
Volgens mij ondersteunen ze de nieuwe Google / Nest API wel weer officieel. Een stap voor stap uitleg staat ook op de website: https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/nest/
0sOid

@robbinonline15 januari 2021 23:03
Oh joh dat heb ik helemaal gemist. Ziet er wel behoorlijk arbeidsintensief uit om op te zetten. Gelukkig een hoop vrije tijd nu :+ Dank voor je oplettendheid.
0JackPoint
@ray161816 januari 2021 21:54
De nieuwe Nest integratie is inderdaad niet gratis. De kosten zijn overigens ook niet hoog: $5 eenmalig
0Rainb0w
15 januari 2021 18:31
"It has come to our attention that certain custom integrations have security issues and could potentially leak sensitive information."

Lekker vaag dit, heb je geen fluit aan... raar advies ook om integraties uit te zetten. Lees ik hier "stop met het gebruik van onze software?"

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rainb0w op 15 januari 2021 18:33]

+1RobertMe
@Rainb0w15 januari 2021 18:41
Het gaat om custom integraties. Deze maken dus geen deel uit van Home Assistant zelf (die meer dan 1000 integraties in de "eigen" code base bevat). Oftewel, als gebruiker heb je dan al bewust de code van een derde partij opgenomen in je Home Assistant installatie. En doordat deze afkomstig zijn van een derde partij zijn deze ook niet gevalideerd door de Home Assistant ontwikkelaars. Het is dus niet "stop met het gebruik van onze software", maar "stop tijdelijk met het installeren/gebruik van integraties van derde partijen".
+1Sitelabs
@RobertMe15 januari 2021 19:15
Toch zou het fijn zijn dat ze met een lijst van bekende custom intergrations komen die gecomprimeerd zijn. Of is er een dergelijke lijst?
+1GertMenkel
@Sitelabs15 januari 2021 19:23
Volgens een post op het forum doen de ontwikkelaars nog onderzoek, dus wellicht volgt die lijst later.
+1RobertMe
@Sitelabs15 januari 2021 19:46
Wat @GertMenkel aangeeft. De Home Assistant ontwikkelaars zijn blijkbaar de situatie nog aan het onderzoeken. Wat ook blijkt uit het feit dat dit de tweede update is met fixes. De eerste fixes zaten in 2021.1.2, en nu in 2021.1.3 zitten nog extra maatregelen om deze security fixes te voorkomen.

Overigens heb ik ook niet het idee dat het, zoals jij stelt, om gecompromitteerde integraties gaat. Als in: voor mijn gevoel gaat het niet om integraties met bugs / een lek, maar meer om malware / spyware. Als in: integraties die bewust gegevens proberen te ontfutselen van de gebruiker.
+1Skit3000
@Sitelabs15 januari 2021 20:17
Misschien willen ze voorkomen dat derden (nu) actief op zoek kunnen naar Home Assistent installaties die deze integraties draaien en eerst zo veel mogelijk mensen de kans geven hun systemen te updaten?
+1MsG
@Sitelabs16 januari 2021 08:15
Het zijn vrijwel altijd zip- of .tar.gz-bestanden, dus ik vermoed allemaal.
0DrPoncho
@Sitelabs15 januari 2021 22:57
Gecomprimeerd nog wel

[Reactie gewijzigd door DrPoncho op 15 januari 2021 22:57]

+1SunnieNL
@RobertMe15 januari 2021 20:08
Zijn dat ook integraties uit HACS? Zoals degene die HA verbind met een gehackte Toon?
+1RobertMe
@SunnieNL15 januari 2021 21:06
Ja, ook componenten / integraties toegevoegd via HACS vallen onder derde partijen en zijn niet of op zijn minst minder gevalideerd. Ding is natuurlijk ook dat als die integraties helemaal (goed) gekeurd waren ze wel in Home Assistant zelf zaten.
+1Aurora
@Rainb0w16 januari 2021 08:33
"It has come to our attention that certain custom integrations have security issues and could potentially leak sensitive information."

Lekker vaag dit, heb je geen fluit aan... raar advies ook om integraties uit te zetten. Lees ik hier "stop met het gebruik van onze software?"
In de e-mail die ik van Paulus heb ontvangen via Nabu Casa staat onderaan de email:
We will publish more details on the Home Assistant blog soon.
Vreemd dat dit niet is aangegeven in de blog of change log.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aurora op 16 januari 2021 09:32]

+1Hmmbob

@Aurora16 januari 2021 09:25
Het is best gebruikelijk om eerst updates uit te brengen voordat je de volledige details van een kwetsbaarheid naar buiten brengt: zo kunnen gebruikers eerst patchen voor er allemaal exploits op basis van de uitleg beschikbaar komen.

Microsoft doet niet anders met hun updates....
0Aurora
@Hmmbob16 januari 2021 09:28
Ik reageerde op Rainb0w:
Lekker vaag dit, heb je geen fluit aan...
Het is dus niet vaag, meer informatie komt later. Ik vond het alleen vreemd dat dit stukje informatie alleen in de e-mail stond.
+1bytemaster460
@Rainb0w15 januari 2021 18:40
Dat gaat over integraties die gebruikers zelf hebben gebouwd en buiten het officiele kanaal aanbieden of gebruiken.
0habbekrats
15 januari 2021 20:19
Ik draai nog op 118 en een update naar de 2021 versie lukt nog niet echt. Gelukkig draai ik het als VM en snapshot weer terug en alles draait weer.
0sOid

@habbekrats15 januari 2021 20:46
Wat lukt er niet dan? Gooi even een balletje op in het HA topic, dan kunnen we je vast helpen :)
0habbekrats
@sOid15 januari 2021 21:40
Doe ik morgenvroeg.

