Software-update: Matomo 4.1.1

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 4.1.1 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

There are few small improvements in the user experience. Every report in Matomo now has a report description (we’ll keep improving the help messages over time). Have you recently tried to click the “Change period” button under your Evolution graphs? It now works as you’d expect it to and you can easily see your metrics over time by day, week, month or year.

In the Administration section, the menu is now collapsible, so you can find the menu you need more easily. Also, If you live in a country that sometimes require an “Imprint” page, you can now define the URL to your Imprint page in Matomo settings, similarly to defining the Privacy policy & Terms URLs. To exclude some visits from being tracked, you can now use regular expressions to match user agents to exclude.

This release also includes fixes for regressions (and some minor bugs), including one where reports processing was not working in some cases when a segment was applied. And more devices are now detected.

A new plugin has also been published called Tracking Spam prevention, to help prevent Visits and Pageviews spam. Get the free and open source Tracking Spam Prevention plugin from the Marketplace. This plugin offers various options to prevent spammers and bots from making your data inaccurate so you can rely on your data again.

Matomo

Versienummer 4.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 17,88MB
Licentietype GPL

Matomo

Reacties (5)

+1CFke
16 januari 2021 12:14
Als je ziet wat de interessante features zijn in dit analytics platform, dan moet je al heel veel motivatie hebben lijkt mij om van Google weg te willen blijven om dit te gebruiken.
De meest interessante features zitten in de premium-access en kosten je dan al snel 400 a 500€ per jaar. Wil je dan nog eigenlijk de volledige functionaliteit van dit platform, kost het je al snel 1600€ per jaar.

Waarom zou je dit dan nemen als Google je dat allemaal "gratis" geeft?
+1sfranken
@CFke16 januari 2021 12:40
Ondat Google je het "gratis" geeft.
+1NTAuthority
@sfranken16 januari 2021 12:57
En dan ook nog eens met beperkingen en als je daar boven komt mag je meteen $150.000/jaar betalen: https://developers.google...analyticsjs/limits-quotas
+1Robbierut4
@CFke16 januari 2021 20:14
Het is denk ik maar net je doel voor je website. Ik gebruik het op een aantal kleine websites voor basis analytics.

Daarnaast is privacy een belangrijke, en daarnaast ook gebruiksvriendelijkheid. In matomo kun je tracken zonder dat een cookiemelding nodig is.
+1Maurits van Baerle
@CFke17 januari 2021 00:08
Waarom zou je dit dan nemen als Google je dat allemaal "gratis" geeft?
Omdat je er geen zin in hebt om Google gratis allemaal informatie over je site én je bezoekers te geven? Misschien als Google ons er voor zou betalen dat de berekening anders wordt maar ik zie niet in waarom ik dat allemaal maar gratis weg moet geven.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

