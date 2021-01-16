Versie 4.1.1 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

There are few small improvements in the user experience. Every report in Matomo now has a report description (we’ll keep improving the help messages over time). Have you recently tried to click the “Change period” button under your Evolution graphs? It now works as you’d expect it to and you can easily see your metrics over time by day, week, month or year.

In the Administration section, the menu is now collapsible, so you can find the menu you need more easily. Also, If you live in a country that sometimes require an “Imprint” page, you can now define the URL to your Imprint page in Matomo settings, similarly to defining the Privacy policy & Terms URLs. To exclude some visits from being tracked, you can now use regular expressions to match user agents to exclude.

This release also includes fixes for regressions (and some minor bugs), including one where reports processing was not working in some cases when a segment was applied. And more devices are now detected.

A new plugin has also been published called Tracking Spam prevention, to help prevent Visits and Pageviews spam. Get the free and open source Tracking Spam Prevention plugin from the Marketplace. This plugin offers various options to prevent spammers and bots from making your data inaccurate so you can rely on your data again.