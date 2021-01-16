Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: XYplorer 21.50

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 21.50 XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het programma is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen te automatiseren. Een standaard licentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Hover Box Scrolling

Now you can keyboard-scroll and wheel-scroll the Folder Contents Preview, the Zip Contents Preview, and the Text Preview. You won’t get this degree of interface coolness anywhere else.

Hover Box for Tabs

Now you can show a Hover Box with Folder Contents Preview for any tab simply by hovering the tab header icon. Saves you a click if you just want to quickly see what’s in the tab, or what has recently arrived in the tab. Even works for Paper Folders.

Custom Copy with Free Space Status

Now the progress dialog shows the amount of used and free space on the target drive in real time, graphically and in numbers. Just gives you that soothing feeling that comes from knowing the consequences of your actions.

Shorten Filenames

Now you can shorten the names of a whole bunch of files by cutting off a certain number of characters from the right end of the base name.

Compilation Soundtrack

Compiled to the music of The Hi-Jivers.

XYplorer

Versienummer 21.50
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 4,43MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-01-2021 08:27
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

16-01-2021 • 08:27

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

21-03 XYplorer 23.00 14
18-02 XYplorer 22.90 9
04-02 XYplorer 22.80 0
12-01 XYplorer 22.70 3
09-12 XYplorer 22.60 0
24-11 XYplorer 22.50 10
28-10 XYplorer 22.40 1
30-09 XYplorer 22.30 0
31-08 XYplorer 22.20 0
07-'21 XYplorer 22.10 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

XYplorer

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True