Versie 2.79 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.79: Top toolbar icon/text style now being correctly applied

When a transfer is deleted from disk, the outer folder is now correctly removed even when empty

In Windows build text edit boxes, added keyboard shortcut Ctrl-Backspace to back over full words

In any tree view, the left-arrow key will move to the parent item if the current item is already collapsed

Fixed problems with text selection in richtext views when multi-byte Unicode strings are divided

No more richtext control selection color updating problems when color settings are adjusted

Fixed file selection dialog problems on Windows systems that are configured to hide file extensions

Removed frequent block receive sequence warnings from peer log system to lower resource use

In GTK version, eliminated some redundant re-paint cycles in tree view and richtext controls to lower CPU use

Fixed bottom-scroll problems in Chat views when resizing view or flipping between empty and scrollable channels

More graceful text edit control handling of invalid UTF-8 input

Fixed problems with line splitting in multi-line text controls when displaying invalid UTF-8

Window title captions are now better sanitized for undisplayable characters and invalid UTF-8

IPv6 address parsing function is now more tolerant of misplaced square brackets with port specifiers

Minor fixes to the HTTP client that is used for trackers and RSS

Updated IP location tables