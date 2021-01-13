Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.79

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.79 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.79:
  • Top toolbar icon/text style now being correctly applied
  • When a transfer is deleted from disk, the outer folder is now correctly removed even when empty
  • In Windows build text edit boxes, added keyboard shortcut Ctrl-Backspace to back over full words
  • In any tree view, the left-arrow key will move to the parent item if the current item is already collapsed
  • Fixed problems with text selection in richtext views when multi-byte Unicode strings are divided
  • No more richtext control selection color updating problems when color settings are adjusted
  • Fixed file selection dialog problems on Windows systems that are configured to hide file extensions
  • Removed frequent block receive sequence warnings from peer log system to lower resource use
  • In GTK version, eliminated some redundant re-paint cycles in tree view and richtext controls to lower CPU use
  • Fixed bottom-scroll problems in Chat views when resizing view or flipping between empty and scrollable channels
  • More graceful text edit control handling of invalid UTF-8 input
  • Fixed problems with line splitting in multi-line text controls when displaying invalid UTF-8
  • Window title captions are now better sanitized for undisplayable characters and invalid UTF-8
  • IPv6 address parsing function is now more tolerant of misplaced square brackets with port specifiers
  • Minor fixes to the HTTP client that is used for trackers and RSS
  • Updated IP location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.79
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-01-2021 • 04:40

13-01-2021 • 04:40

2 Linkedin

Bron: Tixati

+1MotorLum
13 januari 2021 10:27
Het ziet eruit als een fijn programma. Wie gebruikt nog torrent diensten? Ik heb het idee dat met het aanbod van netflix achtige partijen het gebruik van p2p flink is afgenomen mbt media consumptie. Dan blijft dus de hardcore gebruikers over. Ik ben oprecht benieuwd wat de use cases voor deze groep is en wat tixati dan anders maakt.
+1rain2reign
@MotorLum13 januari 2021 14:19
Ik ben het in principe het wel met je eens, maar ik ken nog zelf een aantal gebruikers die dit nog doen. Niet omdat het 'gratis' is, maar omdat het aanbod van bijvoorbeeld een bepaalde genre niet aanwezig is in Europa bijvoorbeeld bij de desbetreffende diensten. En dan in de zin alleen in plekken zoals de VS, Canada, Verenigd Koninkrijk, Nieuw-Zeeland en Australië. Daar kwam ik hetzelfde probleem met het Sci-Fi genre ook tegen een aantal jaren geleden voordat het hier ook aansloeg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rain2reign op 13 januari 2021 14:20]

