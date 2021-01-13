Versie 2.79 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.79:
- Top toolbar icon/text style now being correctly applied
- When a transfer is deleted from disk, the outer folder is now correctly removed even when empty
- In Windows build text edit boxes, added keyboard shortcut Ctrl-Backspace to back over full words
- In any tree view, the left-arrow key will move to the parent item if the current item is already collapsed
- Fixed problems with text selection in richtext views when multi-byte Unicode strings are divided
- No more richtext control selection color updating problems when color settings are adjusted
- Fixed file selection dialog problems on Windows systems that are configured to hide file extensions
- Removed frequent block receive sequence warnings from peer log system to lower resource use
- In GTK version, eliminated some redundant re-paint cycles in tree view and richtext controls to lower CPU use
- Fixed bottom-scroll problems in Chat views when resizing view or flipping between empty and scrollable channels
- More graceful text edit control handling of invalid UTF-8 input
- Fixed problems with line splitting in multi-line text controls when displaying invalid UTF-8
- Window title captions are now better sanitized for undisplayable characters and invalid UTF-8
- IPv6 address parsing function is now more tolerant of misplaced square brackets with port specifiers
- Minor fixes to the HTTP client that is used for trackers and RSS
- Updated IP location tables