Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 52 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- MKVToolNix GUI: job queue: the maximum number of jobs to run concurrently can now be increased in the preferences. The default remains at 1. Implements #2984.
- MKVToolNix GUI: the GUI will now add a context-specific default extension to file names selected for saving on platforms that don’t add one itself (e.g. GNOME). For example, when saving multiplexer settings the extension
.mtxcfgwill be added. Implements #2983.
- MKVToolNix GUI: added an option to the preferences for the window to stay on top of other windows. Implements #2967.
Build system changes
- mkvextract: h.265/HEVC extraction: the code for skipping extraction of prefix SEI NALUs in the first frame was skipping two bytes too few, resulting in broken processing of all following bytes. Patch by Mike Chen.
- libEBML: the optional, bundled version of libEBML was updated to v1.4.1.
- libEBML v1.4.1 is now required due to a bug in libEBML that caused pointers to just-freed memory being returned to the caller under certain invalid data constellations, causing use-after-free errors in all of MKVToolNix’s programs. Fixes #2989.