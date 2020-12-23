Versie 2.78 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.78:
- New Local Peers options in Settings > Transfers > Peers and also in Settings > Channels
- New options in UI > Behavior > Notifications
- Option to show tray balloon on contact message
- Option to show full message or just a summary in tray balloon
- Individual contact right-click option to show tray balloon on incoming message
- Individual contact right-click option to flash tray icon on incoming message
- Eliminated online notification sound when adding an already-online contact
- Global channel message notification options to show tray balloon
- Individual per-channel message tray icon/balloon notification options
- Individual channel/contact/file notification option visibility enabled by default
- Several minor fixes to Channels classic view
- Fixed problem in transfer file move sequencing that could cause a stalled file operation
- Fixed problem with Move on Complete that could leave old files behind in rare circumstances
- New Tooltips option dialog in Settings > UI > Behavior
- Option to hide main window status bar in Settings > UI > Widget Styles
- Option in Transfers layout menu to have only one fixed tab showing at bottom
- Fixed problems with settings persistence in Category properties
- Improved the RSS URL encoding cleaner to better deal with malformed URLs
- Fixed problem with HTTP proxy authentication
- Several minor initial program loading optimization
- A larger range of window icon sizes is loaded for a better look in Alt-Tab views
- In Windows builds, several important improvements to the main event loop, better thread priority control
- Fixed problem with multi-line tray balloon text formatting in Linux
- Fixed problem with initial shell association prompt default checkbox state
- Updated Windows uninstaller.exe to clean up .magnet file association
- Fixed minor problem in Windows installer with .magnet file association
- Eliminated minor icon display problems in Linux GTK build
- No more redundant peer id changes in transfer event log
- Other minor sizing and proportioning adjustments throughout the GUI
- Updated IP location tables