Software-update: Tixati 2.78

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.78 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.78:
  • New Local Peers options in Settings > Transfers > Peers and also in Settings > Channels
  • New options in UI > Behavior > Notifications
  • Option to show tray balloon on contact message
  • Option to show full message or just a summary in tray balloon
  • Individual contact right-click option to show tray balloon on incoming message
  • Individual contact right-click option to flash tray icon on incoming message
  • Eliminated online notification sound when adding an already-online contact
  • Global channel message notification options to show tray balloon
  • Individual per-channel message tray icon/balloon notification options
  • Individual channel/contact/file notification option visibility enabled by default
  • Several minor fixes to Channels classic view
  • Fixed problem in transfer file move sequencing that could cause a stalled file operation
  • Fixed problem with Move on Complete that could leave old files behind in rare circumstances
  • New Tooltips option dialog in Settings > UI > Behavior
  • Option to hide main window status bar in Settings > UI > Widget Styles
  • Option in Transfers layout menu to have only one fixed tab showing at bottom
  • Fixed problems with settings persistence in Category properties
  • Improved the RSS URL encoding cleaner to better deal with malformed URLs
  • Fixed problem with HTTP proxy authentication
  • Several minor initial program loading optimization
  • A larger range of window icon sizes is loaded for a better look in Alt-Tab views
  • In Windows builds, several important improvements to the main event loop, better thread priority control
  • Fixed problem with multi-line tray balloon text formatting in Linux
  • Fixed problem with initial shell association prompt default checkbox state
  • Updated Windows uninstaller.exe to clean up .magnet file association
  • Fixed minor problem in Windows installer with .magnet file association
  • Eliminated minor icon display problems in Linux GTK build
  • No more redundant peer id changes in transfer event log
  • Other minor sizing and proportioning adjustments throughout the GUI
  • Updated IP location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.78
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 23-12-2020 08:428

23-12-2020 • 08:42

8 Linkedin

Bron: Tixati

Reacties (8)

+1Frij5fd
23 december 2020 11:27
Ik zie dat Tixati ook remote via een webinterface gebruikt kan worden. Momenteel gebruik ik Transmission op een remote Ubuntu box in de kelder. Zou Tixati ten opzichte van Transmission meerwaarde bieden? Magnets ondersteunt Transmission geloof ik niet en zo zijn er misschien nog meer verschillen?
+1batjes
@Frij5fd23 december 2020 12:06
Magnets zouden in Transmission moeten werken. Ik heb zelf al heel wat jaren geen transmission meer gebruikt en weet dus niet of dit helemaal van toepassing is, maar Tixati is naar mijn mening meer "compleet" als puur torrent programma. Tranmission vond ik zelf meer een basic torrent programma.

https://en.wikipedia.org/...son_of_BitTorrent_clients

Tixati heeft wat meer groene vakjes bij de features, even kijken of je die zelf belangrijk vind.
+1Thomg
@Frij5fd23 december 2020 13:12
Ik gebruik hier zelf deluge voor. Deze heeft ook een web interface en komt met magnet support, zo gebruik ik het.
0Frij5fd
@Thomg24 december 2020 08:24
OK, bedankt! Altijd goed om te kunnen kiezen
+1sollitdude
23 december 2020 09:14
Sinds ik tixati heb ontdekt, gebruik ik alleen deze nog. Omdat het programma zelf simpel gehouden word, werkt het ook simpel. Nog nooit last van bugs of iets gehad.
+1bert170881
@sollitdude23 december 2020 09:36
da's vaak de reden dat software slecht wordt, feature na feature toevoegen tot het bloated is.

Hoe eenvoudiger, hoe beter!
+1batjes
@bert17088123 december 2020 11:32
Tixati zit anders wel bomvol features, tenminste, alle features die je in een torrent programma verwacht zitten er in.

