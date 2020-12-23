Versie 2.78 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.78: New Local Peers options in Settings > Transfers > Peers and also in Settings > Channels

New options in UI > Behavior > Notifications

Option to show tray balloon on contact message

Option to show full message or just a summary in tray balloon

Individual contact right-click option to show tray balloon on incoming message

Individual contact right-click option to flash tray icon on incoming message

Eliminated online notification sound when adding an already-online contact

Global channel message notification options to show tray balloon

Individual per-channel message tray icon/balloon notification options

Individual channel/contact/file notification option visibility enabled by default

Several minor fixes to Channels classic view

Fixed problem in transfer file move sequencing that could cause a stalled file operation

Fixed problem with Move on Complete that could leave old files behind in rare circumstances

New Tooltips option dialog in Settings > UI > Behavior

Option to hide main window status bar in Settings > UI > Widget Styles

Option in Transfers layout menu to have only one fixed tab showing at bottom

Fixed problems with settings persistence in Category properties

Improved the RSS URL encoding cleaner to better deal with malformed URLs

Fixed problem with HTTP proxy authentication

Several minor initial program loading optimization

A larger range of window icon sizes is loaded for a better look in Alt-Tab views

In Windows builds, several important improvements to the main event loop, better thread priority control

Fixed problem with multi-line tray balloon text formatting in Linux

Fixed problem with initial shell association prompt default checkbox state

Updated Windows uninstaller.exe to clean up .magnet file association

Fixed minor problem in Windows installer with .magnet file association

Eliminated minor icon display problems in Linux GTK build

No more redundant peer id changes in transfer event log

Other minor sizing and proportioning adjustments throughout the GUI

Updated IP location tables