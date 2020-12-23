Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: RouterOS 6.48

Mikrottik logo (79 pix) MikroTik heeft versie 6.48 van RouterOS uitgebracht, een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 6.48:
  • arm - added support for automatic CPU frequency stepping for IPQ4018/IPQ4019 devices
  • arm - improved system stability
  • arm - improved watchdog and kernel panic reporting in log after reboots on IPQ4018/IPQ4019 devices
  • arm64 - improved reboot reason reporting in log
  • bgp - fixed VPNV4 RD byte order
  • bonding - added LACP monitoring
  • branding - fixed LCD logo loading from new style branding package
  • bridge - added "multicast-router" monitoring value for bridge interface
  • bridge - added fixes and improvements for IGMP and MLD snooping
  • bridge - added minor fixes and improvements for IGMP snooping with HW offloading
  • bridge - added warning message when port is disabled by the BPDU guard
  • bridge - allow to exclude interfaces from extended ports
  • bridge - automatically remove extended interfaces when deleting PE device from CB
  • bridge - correctly filter packets by L2MTU size
  • bridge - correctly remove dynamic VLAN assignment for bridge ports
  • bridge - fixed "multicast-router" setting on bridge enable
  • bridge - fixed MDB entry removal when using bridge port "fast-leave" property
  • bridge - fixed dynamic VLAN assignment when changing port "frame-type" property (introduced in v6.46)
  • bridge - fixed dynamic VLAN assignment when changing port to tagged VLAN member
  • bridge - fixed link-local multicast forwarding when IGMP snooping and HW offloading is enabled
  • bridge - fixed local MAC address removal from host table when deleting bridge interface
  • bridge - fixed multicast table printing
  • bridge - improved BPDU guard logging
  • bridge - increased multicast table size to 4K entries
  • bridge - show "H" flag for extended bridge ports
  • bridge - show error when switch do not support controlling bridge or port extension
  • bridge - use "frame-types=admit-all" by default for extended bridge ports
  • cap - fixed L2MTU setting from CAPsMAN
  • certificate - clear challenge password on renew
  • certificate - fixed CRL URL length limit
  • certificate - fixed private key verification for CA certificate during signing process
  • certificate - generate CRL even when CRL URL not specified
  • certificate - properly flush expired SCEP OTP entries
  • chr - fixed SSH key import on Azure
  • chr - fixed VLAN tagged packet transmit on bridge for Hyper-V installations
  • chr - improved interface loading on startup on XEN
  • chr - improved system stability when changing flow control settings on e1000
  • cloud - improved backup generation process
  • conntrack - automatically reduce connection tracking timeouts when table is full
  • console - allow "once" parameter for bonding monitoring
  • crs3xx - added initial Bridge Port Extender support
  • crs3xx - added initial Controlling Bridge support for CRS317, CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices
  • crs3xx - added switch-cpu port VLAN filtering (switch-cpu port is now mapped with bridge interface VLAN membership when vlan-filtering is enabled)
  • crs3xx - correctly filter packets by L2MTU size
  • crs3xx - fixed "custom-drop-packet" and "not-learned" switch stats for CRS317, CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices
  • crs3xx - fixed "mirror-source" property on switch port disable for CRS305, CRS326-24G-2S+, CRS328, CRS318 devices
  • crs3xx - fixed "storm-rate" traffic limiting for switch-cpu port on CRS317, CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices
  • crs3xx - fixed "switch-cpu" VLAN membership on bridge disable
  • crs3xx - fixed CDP packet forwarding for CRS305, CRS318, CRS326-24G-2S+, CRS328 devices
  • crs3xx - fixed duplicate host entries when creating static switch hosts
  • crs3xx - fixed port isolation for "switch-cpu" port for CRS305, CRS326-24G-2S+, CRS328, CRS318 devices
  • crs3xx - fixed port isolation removal for "switch-cpu" port on CRS317, CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices
  • crs3xx - fixed switch "copy-to-cpu" property for CRS305, CRS318, CRS326-24G-2S+, CRS328 devices
  • crs3xx - fixed switch "not-learned" stats for CRS305, CRS326-24G-2S+, CRS328-24P-4S+, CRS328-4C-20S-4S+, CRS318 devices
  • crs3xx - improved system stability on CRS354 devices
  • crs3xx - improved system stability when receiving large frames for CRS317, CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices (introduced in v6.47.5)
  • defconf - fixed default configuration loading on RBcAP-2nD and RBwAP-2nD
  • defconf - fixed static IP address setting in case default configuration loading fails
  • defconf - improved CAP interface bridging
  • defconf - improved default configuration generation on devices with non-default wireless interface names
  • detnet - fixed malformed dummy DHCP User Class option
  • detnet - use MAC address from bridge interface instead of slave port
  • dhcp - fixed DHCP packet forwarding to IPsec policies
  • dhcpv4-server - improved "client-id" value parsing
  • dhcpv6 server - added support for "Delegated-IPv6-Prefix" for PPP services
  • dhcpv6-server - added ability to generate binding on first request
  • dhcpv6-server - added support for "option18" and "option37" for RADIUS managed clients
  • dhcpv6-server - allow loose static binding "pool" parameter (introduced in v6.46.8)
  • dhcpv6-server - make sure that calling station ID always contains DUID
  • discovery - added "lldp-med-net-policy-vlan" property for assigning VLAN ID
  • discovery - allow choosing which discovery protocol is used
  • discovery - fixed discovery on mesh ports
  • discovery - fixed discovery packet sending on newly bridged port with "protocol-mode=none"
  • discovery - fixed discovery when enabled only on master port
  • discovery - send the same "Chassis ID" on all interfaces for LLDP packets
  • discovery - use interface MAC address when sending MNDP from slave port
  • disk - fixed external EXT3 disk mounting on x86 systems
  • dns - added IPv6 support for DoH
  • dns - do not use type "A" for static entries with unspecified type
  • dns - end ongoing queries when changing DoH configuration
  • dns - fixed listening for DNS queries when only dynamic static entries exist (introduced in v6.47)
  • dot1x - accept priority tagged (VLAN 0) EAP packets on dot1x client
  • dot1x - fixed reauthentication after server rejects a client into VLAN
  • dot1x - fixed unicast destination EAP packet receiving when a client is running on a bridge port
  • dude - fixed configuration menu presence on ARM64 devices
  • export - fixed RouterBOARD USB "type" parameter export
  • filesystem - fixed repartition on RB4011 series devices
  • filesystem - fixed repartition on non-first partition
  • filesystem - improved long-term filesystem stability and data integrity
  • gps - fixed "init-channel" release when not used
  • health - changed PSU state parameter type to read-only
  • health - removed unused "heater-control" and "heater-threshold" parameters
  • hotspot - added "vlan-id" parameter support for hosts and HTML pages
  • hotspot - added support for captive portal advertising using DHCP (RFC7710)
  • hotspot - fixed "html-directory" parameter export
  • hotspot - improved management service stability when receiving bogus packets
  • ike1 - fixed "my-id=address" parameter usage together with certificate authentication
  • ike1 - fixed 'rsa-signature-hybrid' authentication method
  • ike1 - fixed memory leak on multiple CR payloads
  • ike1 - fixed policy update with and without mode configuration
  • ike1 - rekey phase 1 as responder for Windows initiators
  • ike2 - added "prf-algorithm" support for phase 1
  • ike2 - added support for IKEv2 Message Fragmentation (RFC7383)
  • ike2 - fixed EAP MSK length validation
  • ike2 - fixed too small payload parsing
  • ike2 - improved EAP message integrity checking
  • ike2 - improved child SA rekeying process
  • interface - added temperature warning and interface disable on overheat for SFP and SFP+ interfaces (CLI only)
  • interface - fixed pwr-line running state (introduced in v6.45)
  • ipsec - added SHA384 hash algorithm support for phase 1
  • ipsec - do not kill connection when peer's "name" or "comment" is changed
  • ipsec - fixed client certificate usage when certificate is renewed with SCEP
  • ipsec - fixed multiple warning message display for peers
  • ipsec - inactivate peer's policy on disconnect
  • ipsec - refresh peer's DNS only when phase 1 is down
  • kidcontrol - allow creating static device entries without assigned user
  • led - fixed state persistence after device reboot on NetMetal 5 ac devices
  • lora - fixed device going into "ERROR" state caused by FSK modulated downlinks
  • lora - limited output power in RU region for range 868.7 MHz - 869.2 MHz according to regulations
  • lte - added "age" column and "max-age" parameter to "cell-monitor" (CLI only)
  • lte - added "comment" parameter for APN profiles
  • lte - added support for Alcatel IK41VE1
  • lte - fixed "band" value reporting
  • lte - increased "at+cops" reply timeout to 90 seconds
  • m33g - added support for "/system gpio" menu (CLI only)
  • metarouter - allow creating RouterOS metarouter instances on devices with 16MB flash storage
  • metarouter - fixed memory leak when tearing down metarouter instance
  • ppp - added "bridge-learning" parameter support
  • ppp - added "ipv6-routes" parameter to "secrets" menu
  • ppp - added support for "Framed-IPv6-Route" RADIUS attribute
  • ppp - store "last-caller-id" for PPP secrets
  • ppp - store "last-disconnect-reason" for PPP secrets
  • profile - added "lcd" process classificator
  • profile - improved idle process detection on x86 processors
  • profile - improved process classification on ARM devices
  • quickset - added "Port Mapping" to QuickSet
  • quickset - fixed local IP address setting on master interface
  • route - improved stability when 6to4 interface is configured with disabled IPv6 package
  • routerboard - fixed PCIe bus reset during power-on on MMIPS devices ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)
  • routerboard - force power-down on PCIe bus during reboot on LHGR devices ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)
  • script - added error message in the logs if startup script runtime limit was exceeded
  • snmp - added information from IPsec "active-peers" menu to MIKROTIK-MIB
  • snmp - added new LTE monitoring OID's to MIKROTIK-MIB
  • snmp - fixed value types for "dot1dStp"
  • snmp - fixed value types for "dot1qPvid"
  • ssh - fixed returned output saving to file when "output-to-file" parameter is used
  • ssh - skip interactive authentication when not running in interactive mode
  • supout - added bonding interface monitor information
  • supout - improved autosupout.rif file generation process
  • timezone - updated timezone information from "tzdata2020d" release
  • tr069-client - added "X_MIKROTIK_MimoRSRP" parameter for LTE RSRP value reporting
  • tr069-client - added LTE model and revision parameters
  • tr069-client - added additional wireless registration table parameters
  • tr069-client - added branding package build time parameter
  • tr069-client - added wireless "noise-floor" and "overall-tx-ccq" information parameters
  • tr069-client - allow passing LTE firmware update URL as XML
  • tr069-client - fixed RouterOS downgrade procedure
  • tr069-client - fixed TotalBytesReceived parameter value
  • tr069-client - send correct "ConnectionRequestURL" when using IPv6
  • traffic-flow - added "sys-init-time" parameter support
  • traffic-flow - added NAT event logging support for IPFIX
  • traffic-generator - fixed 32Gbps limitation
  • user-manager - do not allow creating limitation that crosses midnight
  • user-manager - updated PayPal's root certificate authorities
  • webfig - allow hiding QuickSet mode selector
  • webfig - allow hiding and renaming inline buttons
  • webfig - fixed default value presence when creating new entries under "IP/Kid Control"
  • webfig - properly stop background processes when switching away from QuickSet tab
  • winbox - added "src-mac-address" parameter under "IP/DHCP-Server/Leases" menu
  • winbox - added missing IGMP Snooping settings to "Bridge" menu
  • winbox - added missing MSTP settings to "Bridge" menu
  • winbox - added support for LTE Cell Monitor
  • winbox - allow adding bonding interface with one slave interface
  • winbox - allow performing "USB Power Reset" on "0" bus on RBM33G
  • winbox - do not show "network-mode" parameter for LTE interfaces that do not support it
  • winbox - fixed "IP->Kid Control->Devices" table automatic refreshing
  • winbox - fixed "interface" and "on-interface" parameter presence under "Bridge/Hosts" menu
  • winbox - fixed "receive-errors" setting persistence under "Wireless/Wireless Sniffer/Settings" menu
  • winbox - fixed "tls-version" parameter setting under "IP/Services" menu
  • winbox - fixed minor typo in "Users" menu
  • winbox - provide sane default values for bridge "VLAN IDs" parameter
  • winbox - use health values reported by gauges for "System/Health" menu
  • wireless - added U-NII-2 support for US and Canada country profiles for mANTBox series devices
  • wireless - create "connect-list" rule when address specified for "setup-repeater"
  • wireless - do not override MTU and ARP values from CAPsMAN with local forwarding
  • wireless - improved WPS process stability
  • wireless - increased "group-key-update" maximum value to 1 day
  • wireless - updated "indonesia5" regulatory domain information
  • wireless - updated "no_country_set" regulatory domain information

23-12-2020 14:16

23-12-2020 • 14:16
submitter: Hmmbob

23-12-2020 • 14:16

Submitter: Hmmbob

Bron: MikroTik

Reacties (12)

+1Bart_Smith
23 december 2020 15:13
Dat is een hele lijst met fixes :) npg net voor de feestdagen uit.
+1sOid
@Bart_Smith23 december 2020 15:32
Inderdaad! Zelden zo’n lange changelog gezien.

Gaat het updaten van Mikrotik-routers altijd goed of moet ik terughoudend zijn met updaten? Heb nog niet zo lang een Mikrotik dus dit is m’n eerste update in productie-omgeving.
+2t-force
@sOid23 december 2020 22:46
Ik beheer een groot aantal Mikrotik routers/switches.
Meestal doe ik de updates zelfs remote en ik heb tot nu toe nog niet meegemaakt dat het fout ging.
Geen garantie, maar de kans is zeer klein dat een update fout gaat.
Wat soms fout gaat is als je een te grote stap in de updates maakt. Bijv. van 6.3x naar 6.48
Zolang je de updates redelijk volgt gaat dat niet fout.

Zoals hieronder is aangegeven maak een backup (/system backup save file="backup-file.backup")
En liefst ook een export van de configuratie (/export file-name="export-file.rsc")
En zet die 2 bestanden op een USB stick (dat kan ook automatisch als je router een USB stick of SD kaartjes ondersteund)
Het wordt dan:
/system backup save file="disk1/filename"
/export file-name="disk1/export-file.rsc)

En als je handig bent met een FTP server en een script kun je dat in één slag doen door een file op USB te zetten en die files meteen te uploaden naar een FTP server.
Ikzelf maak met de scheduler en een script elke nacht van alle devices een backup én export naar een FTP server.

Succes.

Oh ja, vergeet niet om na de software update ook de firmware te updaten! En nog een herstart te doen. /system routerboard upgrade

[Reactie gewijzigd door t-force op 23 december 2020 22:49]

+1sOid
@t-force23 december 2020 22:55
Dank voor je input, waardevol! Heb je dat scriptje toevallig? Zou ik ook wel handig vinden om te gebruiken, maar dan wegschrijven naar NAS. Ongetwijfeld overkill maar voor die paar kB aan data hoef je het ook niet te laten ;)
+2t-force
@sOid23 december 2020 23:02
:global getDateTime do={
:local thisdate [/system clock get date];
:local thistime [/system clock get time];
:local year [:pick $thisdate 7 11];
:local month [:pick $thisdate 0 3];

:if ($month="jan") do={[:set $month "01"]};
:if ($month="feb") do={[:set $month "02"]};
:if ($month="mar") do={[:set $month "03"]};
:if ($month="apr") do={[:set $month "04"]};
:if ($month="may") do={[:set $month "05"]};
:if ($month="jun") do={[:set $month "06"]};
:if ($month="jul") do={[:set $month "07"]};
:if ($month="aug") do={[:set $month "08"]};
:if ($month="sep") do={[:set $month "09"]};
:if ($month="oct") do={[:set $month "10"]};
:if ($month="nov") do={[:set $month "11"]};
:if ($month="dec") do={[:set $month "12"]};

:local day [:pick $thisdate 4 6];
:local datetimestring ([$year] . [$month] . [$day] . "-" . [:pick $thistime 0 2] . [:pick $thistime 3 5]);

:return ($datetimestring)

}
# bovenstaande is om de MKT datum om te zetten van dec/23/2020 naar 20201223
# Ik gebruik de Identity van de router als username en de serial als password voor de FTP server. Elke router heeft dus een eigen username/password in mijn geval.
# In het geval van deze router heeft hij dus een USB stick en de Rb ziet die als "usb1/"

:local FTPServer "ip of hostname"
:local FTPPort 21
:local FTPUser ("mikrotik-" . [/system identity get name])
:local FTPPass ([/system routerboard get serial-number])
:local StorageFolder "usb1/"

:local fBname ([/system identity get name] . "-" . [$getDateTime] . ".backup")
/system backup save name=($StorageFolder.$fBname)

:local fEname ([/system identity get name] . "-" . [$getDateTime] . "-export-config.rsc")
/export file=($StorageFolder.$fEname)

/tool fetch address=$FTPServer port=$FTPPort src-path=($StorageFolder.$fBname) user=$FTPUser mode=ftp password=$FTPPass dst-path=$fBname upload=yes
/tool fetch address=$FTPServer port=$FTPPort src-path=($StorageFolder.$fEname) user=$FTPUser mode=ftp password=$FTPPass dst-path=$fEname upload=yes

[Reactie gewijzigd door t-force op 23 december 2020 23:03]

+1Bart_Smith
@sOid23 december 2020 16:15
Meestal is de update al een paar dagen uit voor deze hier verschijnt.
Maar zoals 3meter al vermeld, weinig tot geen issues met de stable versies.
AL zou ik voor productie altijd een week wachten voor dat je een update doet, en zorg dat je een downgrade image klaar hebt staan.
+1sOid
@Bart_Smith23 december 2020 18:20
Thanks, met de kerst maar 's proberen. Zal allemaal wel goed gaan (best wel onder de indruk van RouterOS en Mikrotik) maar met 't thuiswerken kan ik me eigenlijk geen dagendurende internetproblemen veroorloven ;)

Edit: Heb de HexS en die draait als een zonnetje. Glasvezel van T-Mobile er direct op aangesloten. Doei media converter!

[Reactie gewijzigd door sOid op 23 december 2020 18:22]

+1ndonkersloot
@sOid23 december 2020 18:27
Vooraf even een back-up maken en ook een export maken van je config. Vooral als het versie verscil heel groot is kan er wel is iets onverwachts gebeuren. Persoonlijk zou ik voor een productie omgeving long-term aanraden, de meest stabiele update ring.
0sOid
@ndonkersloot23 december 2020 18:53
Ga ik naar kijken, tnx!
0wimmi
@sOid24 december 2020 17:06
Is de mediaconverter niet nodig voor glas -> UTP en de encryption op de fiber?
0sOid
@wimmi24 december 2020 19:59
Nope! Heb de vezelkabel direct op een SFP-module in de HexS aangesloten. Draait nu een klein half jaar. Als een zonnetje.

Heb wel een andere glasvezelkabel in de FTU moeten prikken vanwege de aansluiting, maar dat dat is niet bij elke FTU noodzakelijk.

Je kan hier meer over vinden in het T-Mobile topic :)
+13meter
23 december 2020 15:48
Welja, de RB2011 hier heeft nooit problemen gehad met updaten uit de 'stable'-channel. Doe elke update misschien wel sinds het jaar 2011 :-) (heb 'm al heel lang als router draaien aan het Ziggo modem, probleemloos).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

