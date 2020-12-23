Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Owncloud 10.6.0

ownCloud logo (45 pix) Versie 10.6 van ownCloud server is uitgekomen. OwnCloud is een opensourceproject waarmee het mogelijk is om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten, want het enige dat je nodig hebt, is een server waarop php en MySQL draaien. Behalve het opslaan en delen van bestanden is het ook mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld muziek te streamen of een agenda en adresboek bij te houden. De server heeft Linux nodig, clients zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS. De release notes voor versie 10.6 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Migrations

To allow sharing files with very long names (> 64 characters) via federation, a migration step will run. The impact on upgrade duration depends on the number of federated shares. #37835

PHP 7.2 Deprecation Note

PHP 7.2 recently reached its end of life and is not maintained anymore. ownCloud Server will, therefore, drop support in one of the next minor versions as well. If you’re running on PHP < 7.3, please make sure to schedule an upgrade to PHP 7.4 as soon as possible. See the system requirements for more information.

ownCloud Web - The New Web Frontend for ownCloud

ownCloud Server 10.6 comes with the prerequisites to run the new ownCloud Web frontend as an optional component on top of it.

  • The new server version comes with a switcher to the new frontend ("New Design"). It will be available to users in the apps menu if the address of ownCloud Web is specified in config.php. Likewise, the new frontend comes with a switcher back to the classic frontend ("Classic Design") to allow users to navigate back and forth.
  • Pre-signed URLs allow proper downloading and streaming of files in ownCloud Web.
  • A capability for the Favorites feature makes it available in ownCloud Web.

There are different ways to deploy ownCloud Web with ownCloud Server. We strive to make it as easy as possible to make the new frontend available to users. For this, there is the new app for Web on the ownCloud Marketplace. It can be installed on ownCloud 10 servers with the regular tools. The app will make the new frontend available as described above when deployed and configured correctly.

Requirements for deploying ownCloud Web as an app for ownCloud Server 10

Other Notable Changes
  • Federated shares can now also have an expiration date (including default and enforcement options) #37548
  • SGI images can now be displayed and have thumbnails #37758
  • When sharing public links via mail, the subject will now be translated #37321
  • Stability improvements for file checksums with versioning #37934
  • Manual file locking on the web UI can now be enabled/disabled in the admin settings section "Additional" #37720
  • Fixes and library updates for the Google Drive external storage integration #25826 #37739 #37912
  • When disabling storage encryption, the configuration is now properly cleaned up #35980
  • Many issues around unavailable federated shares have been fixed (e.g., not being able to remove them) #38042 #37956
  • Performance improvements for the "Shared by link" view #38000 #38053
  • Files with names up to 255 characters can now be shared via federation (was limited to 64 before) #36730
  • A user’s language preference will not be overriden by locales sent by browsers anymore #38073
  • Fixed display of public links and user/group shares in case avatars are disabled #37945 #37964
  • Fixed some translations not working with themes #38072
  • Improved output on errors for LDAP user sync #37951
  • A new occ command files:troubleshoot-transfer-ownership has been added to help finding issues with files:transfer-ownership #37950
  • Added values to the invalid uid list to prevent creating users with reserved UIDs #37766
  • The log level of "file locked" exceptions has been reduced to "debug" #37907
Bundle and Delivery

Since ownCloud Server 10.5 all supported apps are shipped in the ownCloud Server Complete bundles. The following changes have been made to the bundle for Server 10.6:

ownCloud 9 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 10.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Owncloud
Download https://owncloud.com/download-server/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (7)

+1ZatarraNL
23 december 2020 08:01
Als ik naar de updategeschiedenis kijk, dan was de vorige update in 2016. Klopt dat wel of wordt Owncloud zo matig onderhouden? (hier spreekt en Nextcloud gebruiker).
+1FirePig
@ZatarraNL23 december 2020 08:14
Ik zie dat heel wat releases niet op Tweakers zijn vermeld. De changelogs kan je ook op hun eigen site bekijken en daar zie je regelmatige updates.

https://owncloud.com/changelog
+1DR!5EQ
@ZatarraNL23 december 2020 08:16
Ze updaten niet wekelijks of maandelijks. De updates zitten boordevol veranderingen: https://owncloud.com/changelog/server/
+10xfe
23 december 2020 08:08
Software-update: Owncloud 10.6.0

Versie 9.6 van ownCloud server is uitgekomen.

Wat is het nu?
0tminos
@0xfe23 december 2020 10:23
Daar moet je als tweaker toch wel uit kunnen komen? ;)
+1beerse

@Tr1pke23 december 2020 10:52
Klopt helemaal. Deze software-update-service is afhankelijk van tips, ook van jou! Op https://tweakers.net/downloads/ kan je <Tip De Redactie> (https://tweakers.net/submit/) gebruiken om de updates die jij in het wild tegenkomt toe te sturen.

Blijkbaar zijn de meeste OwnCloud gebruikers overgestapt op NextCloud of iets anders en heeft niemand meer gemerkt dat OwnCloud een paar keer is bijgewerkt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

