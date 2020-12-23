Versie 10.6 van ownCloud server is uitgekomen. OwnCloud is een opensourceproject waarmee het mogelijk is om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten, want het enige dat je nodig hebt, is een server waarop php en MySQL draaien. Behalve het opslaan en delen van bestanden is het ook mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld muziek te streamen of een agenda en adresboek bij te houden. De server heeft Linux nodig, clients zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS. De release notes voor versie 10.6 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

To allow sharing files with very long names (> 64 characters) via federation, a migration step will run. The impact on upgrade duration depends on the number of federated shares. #37835

PHP 7.2 recently reached its end of life and is not maintained anymore. ownCloud Server will, therefore, drop support in one of the next minor versions as well. If you’re running on PHP < 7.3, please make sure to schedule an upgrade to PHP 7.4 as soon as possible. See the system requirements for more information.

ownCloud Server 10.6 comes with the prerequisites to run the new ownCloud Web frontend as an optional component on top of it.

The new server version comes with a switcher to the new frontend ("New Design"). It will be available to users in the apps menu if the address of ownCloud Web is specified in config.php. Likewise, the new frontend comes with a switcher back to the classic frontend ("Classic Design") to allow users to navigate back and forth.

Pre-signed URLs allow proper downloading and streaming of files in ownCloud Web.

A capability for the Favorites feature makes it available in ownCloud Web.

There are different ways to deploy ownCloud Web with ownCloud Server. We strive to make it as easy as possible to make the new frontend available to users. For this, there is the new app for Web on the ownCloud Marketplace. It can be installed on ownCloud 10 servers with the regular tools. The app will make the new frontend available as described above when deployed and configured correctly.

Requirements for deploying ownCloud Web as an app for ownCloud Server 10

ownCloud Server 10.6

OAuth2 or OpenID Connect is used for client authorization.

ownCloud Web is installed and enabled.

ownCloud Server and ownCloud Web are configured as outlined in the documentation.

Federated shares can now also have an expiration date (including default and enforcement options) #37548

SGI images can now be displayed and have thumbnails #37758

When sharing public links via mail, the subject will now be translated #37321

Stability improvements for file checksums with versioning #37934

Manual file locking on the web UI can now be enabled/disabled in the admin settings section "Additional" #37720

Fixes and library updates for the Google Drive external storage integration #25826 #37739 #37912

When disabling storage encryption, the configuration is now properly cleaned up #35980

Many issues around unavailable federated shares have been fixed (e.g., not being able to remove them) #38042 #37956

Performance improvements for the "Shared by link" view #38000 #38053

Files with names up to 255 characters can now be shared via federation (was limited to 64 before) #36730

A user’s language preference will not be overriden by locales sent by browsers anymore #38073

Fixed display of public links and user/group shares in case avatars are disabled #37945 #37964

Fixed some translations not working with themes #38072

Improved output on errors for LDAP user sync #37951

A new occ command files:troubleshoot-transfer-ownership has been added to help finding issues with files:transfer-ownership #37950

has been added to help finding issues with #37950 Added values to the invalid uid list to prevent creating users with reserved UIDs #37766

The log level of "file locked" exceptions has been reduced to "debug" #37907

Since ownCloud Server 10.5 all supported apps are shipped in the ownCloud Server Complete bundles. The following changes have been made to the bundle for Server 10.6: