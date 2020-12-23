Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EssentialPIM 9.6

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 9.6 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 9.6 (Pro & Free)

We are excited to announce the immediate availability of EssentialPIM 9.6 Pro and Free versions. This release comes with numerous new and improved features, some of them are listed below:

  • Bulk change dates and times for appointments and/or tasks
  • Filter tags in Tags Explorer by their colors
  • Indication of the last event in the series
  • Use F3 hotkey to redo the last search
  • Add multiple related items at once through the Insert Hyperlink window
  • Return to your custom sorting order for tasks (third position when clicking on the column name)
  • Custom sorting for notes, contacts and password trees
  • Match whole word only + Match case options in Advanced Search
  • Arrange tags in the Tags field either alphabetically or by using drag&drop
  • And much more

To see the full list, please head over to the Version History page.

Update to EssentialPIM 9.6 is being rolled out in stages, you should get notification about it in your copy of EssentialPIM not later than in the next couple of days.

Versienummer 9.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-12-2020 • 07:36
23-12-2020 • 07:36

Bron: Astonsoft

