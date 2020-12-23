Astonsoft heeft versie 9.6 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

We are excited to announce the immediate availability of EssentialPIM 9.6 Pro and Free versions. This release comes with numerous new and improved features, some of them are listed below:

Bulk change dates and times for appointments and/or tasks

Filter tags in Tags Explorer by their colors

Indication of the last event in the series

Use F3 hotkey to redo the last search

Add multiple related items at once through the Insert Hyperlink window

Return to your custom sorting order for tasks (third position when clicking on the column name)

Custom sorting for notes, contacts and password trees

Match whole word only + Match case options in Advanced Search

Arrange tags in the Tags field either alphabetically or by using drag&drop

Update to EssentialPIM 9.6 is being rolled out in stages, you should get notification about it in your copy of EssentialPIM not later than in the next couple of days.