Versie 4.1.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

In this release we’re mostly addressing bugs that were reported in the previous releases and also making minor small improvements.

Reminder: Since Matomo 4.0 the JS tracker is now using “navigator.sendBeacon” by default. If you are using a Content Security Policy header, please adjust your header to also allow “connect-src” see the example in our FAQ. Alternatively, you can disable “sendBeacon” using the JS tracker method _paq.push(["disableAlwaysUseSendBeacon"]); .

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

61 tickets have been closed by more than 10 contributors!