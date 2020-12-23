Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Matomo 4.1.0

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 4.1.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

In this release we’re mostly addressing bugs that were reported in the previous releases and also making minor small improvements.

Reminder: Since Matomo 4.0 the JS tracker is now using “navigator.sendBeacon” by default. If you are using a Content Security Policy header, please adjust your header to also allow “connect-src” see the example in our FAQ. Alternatively, you can disable “sendBeacon” using the JS tracker method _paq.push(["disableAlwaysUseSendBeacon"]);.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

61 tickets have been closed by more than 10 contributors!

Matomo

Versienummer 4.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 17,87MB
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Matomo

Reacties (9)

+13raser
23 december 2020 09:03
Mag je zonder cookie melding statistieken bijhouden van je bezoekers als je Matomo On-Premise gebruikt?
+1Htbaa
@3raser23 december 2020 09:14
Volgens mij alleen als je gegevens anonimiseert. Dus geen IP adressen opslaan. Dit kan ingesteld worden binnen Matomo.
+13raser
@Htbaa23 december 2020 09:43
Interessant. Ik zie alleen dat de systeemvereisten voor Matomo nog best flink zijn. Een gratis Google Analytics account is dan misschien toch wel verleidelijker.
+1Phyxion
@3raser23 december 2020 09:48
Matomo draait nog soepel op een RPi dus dat valt reuze mee ;)

@3raser Dat is veel meer dan nodig is. Ik denk dat ze ervan uit gaan dat er dan nog veel meer op de server draait. Zoals @Htbaa al aangeeft, je kan Redis gebruiken en het is zeker aan te raden om archiving te doen met een cronjob in plaats van de (standaard) archiving via de browser. Dan is het gewoon snel en licht :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Phyxion op 23 december 2020 11:29]

+13raser
@Phyxion23 december 2020 11:25
Dat ligt nogal aan het aantal bezoekers wat hij te verwerken krijgt lijkt me. In mijn geval gaat het om enkele duizenden bezoekers per dag. Matomo adviseert het volgende.

Tot 1 miljoen pageviews per maand: 4 CPU, 8 GB RAM, 250GB SSD disk
Tot 10 miljoen pageviews per maand: 2 aparte servers waarvan alleen de database al 8 CPUs, 16 GB RAM, 400GB SSD disk nodig heeft.

In mijn geval zal het aantal pageviews ergens in het midden liggen. Maar daar lijk je dus niet weg te komen met een goedkope VPS. Of overdrijft Matomo? Iemand met wat meer praktijkervaring die daar iets vanaf weet?
+1Ventieldopje
@3raser23 december 2020 15:56
Een goedkope VPS met zoveel page views + een database is inderdaad geen goed idee. Leuk voor kleine lichte dingen maar verder echt niet bruikbaar met zo veel page views.
+1Htbaa
@Phyxion23 december 2020 10:42
Plus als je de Redis plugin gebruikt kan het verwerken van de data in batches gedaan worden wat er weer voor zorgt dat iedere interactie tussen website en Matomo nog sneller gaat. Ik draai het mee op een webserver en merk er echt niks van. Toegegeven, het gaat niet om spannende bezoekersaantallen maar voorzie ook daar geen problemen mee mocht het meer worden.
0Nightshift
@3raser26 december 2020 10:32
Misschien een indiscrete vraag: "Waarom geen cookiemelding als dat wettelijk verplicht is?"
+13raser
@Nightshift26 december 2020 22:00
Als het niet wettelijk verplicht is, waarom dan wel een cookiemelding?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

