Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 84 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 84 zijn onder meer de prestaties verbeterd op macOS Big Sur en Linux, en Apple-hardware uitgerust met een M1-soc. Verder is versie 84 de laatste die nog Adobe Flash Player ondersteunt. In versie 84.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen:
Fixed
- Fixed problems loading secure websites and crashes for users with certain third-party PKCS11 modules and smartcards installed (bug 1682881).
- Fixed slower than expected performance and flickering on Canvas elements for some Windows users (bug 1683116).
- Fixed a bug causing some Unity JS games to not load on Apple Silicon devices due to improper detection of the OS version (bug 1680516).
- Fixed crashes caused by various third-party antivirus software.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
