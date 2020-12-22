Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 84 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 84 zijn onder meer de prestaties verbeterd op macOS Big Sur en Linux, en Apple-hardware uitgerust met een M1-soc. Verder is versie 84 de laatste die nog Adobe Flash Player ondersteunt. In versie 84.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen:

Fixed
  • Fixed problems loading secure websites and crashes for users with certain third-party PKCS11 modules and smartcards installed (bug 1682881).
  • Fixed slower than expected performance and flickering on Canvas elements for some Windows users (bug 1683116).
  • Fixed a bug causing some Unity JS games to not load on Apple Silicon devices due to improper detection of the OS version (bug 1680516).
  • Fixed crashes caused by various third-party antivirus software.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 84.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-12-2020 19:23
3 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

22-12-2020 • 19:23

3 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (3)

+1TijmenWil
23 december 2020 08:40
Fixed a bug causing some Unity JS games to not load on Apple Silicon devices due to improper detection of the OS version
Ze lossen dit op door de string te wijzigen naar die van het vorige besturingssysteem, of dat nou de beste oplossing is… :/
+2MaffeMaarten
@TijmenWil23 december 2020 10:53
User agents zijn soieso altijd all een enorme bende geweest ten behoeve van backwards compatability: https://webaim.org/blog/user-agent-string-history/

Niet om het goed te praten hoor, maar ik wou gewoon dit artikeltje delen waar ik in ieder geval hardop om moest lachen :)
+1alfredkayser
@TijmenWil23 december 2020 10:40
Dit is een gebruikelijke oplossing voor conflicts tussen libraries die op verkeerde host string scannen, websites die nog oude versie van libraries gebruiken, OS leveranciers die "Intel" als host string gebruiken ook al draait het op ARM, etc. Als browser weet je dan niet meer welke string dan de juiste is... Dus daar is het zoeken totdat er een redelijke optimale oplossing is. Dit is dus geen bug van browser zelf.

