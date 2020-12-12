De tweede release candidate van Wine versie 6.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.596 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc2 (total 40): 16250: Sacred Gold Edition: cinematics do not play

29310: FirstClassClient 12.005 no login screen

32877: Gnomoria Demo crashes on launch.

33488: Print Artist 4.0 (Win 3.11/95) installer doesn't show up

34373: AirScout 0.9.9.5 (.NET 4.0 app) fails to start with Wine-Mono (System.Windows.Forms.DataVisualization.Charting.Chart.BeginInit method not implemented)

38161: Whispering Willows has missing text for Cyrillic alphabet

42152: eFax Messenger 4.4: hangs during installation

43362: Bethesda Net Launcher can`t download games

44455: Grandia 2 movies don't play

45249: Multiple applications wrapped with PE Compact v2.x protection scheme crash on startup (GOT/PIC code emitted at Win32 API entries)(Zockinger Facilitator TFFT v1.1x)

45404: LEGO Rock Raiders crashes early on launch

48362: Shadwen (32-bit version) crashes after an intro or chapter restart

48531: Commandos 2 - HD Remaster fails to launch without native .NET 4.0

48850: Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven videos playing in pink

49106: error: redefinition of typedef ‘UCHAR’ (plus 'PUCHAR’, ‘USHORT’, 'PUSHORT’, ‘ULONG’, and 'PULONG’)

49191: armv7l build broken: dlls/ntdll expression too complex (compiler default '-march=armv6' doesn't support __sync_add_and_fetch for 64-bit integers)

49455: Resident Evil Revelations 2 goes into split screen with one controller.

49467: Resident Evil Revelations 2 my directional pad does not work when analogs are enabled.

49535: Multiple applications have overly green and purple videos due to bad YUV -> RGB conversion (Final Fantasy XI Online, Megarace 3, BlazBlue Calamity Trigger, Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven)

49540: Silverlight configuration tab "Webcam / Mic" crashes without functional GL libraries

49690: winetricks dotnet35 hangs in 64-bit prefixes

49838: Backtraces no longer contain symbols

49892: WINE 5.17 never ending loop on "Setting up the windows environment..." ( Android-x86 OS running on PC)

49900: Go programs built using go-winio crash on unimplemented function ntdll.dll.RtlDefaultNpAcl

50010: Deus Ex Mankind Divided crashes if Wine is compiled with mingw

50024: signtool.exe from Windows 7 SDK fails to find certificates

50102: Starcraft fails to download cloud settings in fullscreen mode

50114: Battle.net App hangs when opening web links

50121: Commandos 2 - HD Remaster too dark with vulkan renderer

50127: Fonts are thin and pale

50139: Exact Audio Copy (EAC) 1.6 plugins not loading (dotnet20 / dotnet40)

50173: Autocad 2005 no longer launches

50175: Path of Exile: some Cyrillic and Hungul text is missing since Wine 5.20

50190: Shockwave Projector: crash on launch

50211: Quicken 2004 XG Release 2 crashes on startup

50216: Doesn't start Thunderbird (x64 portable version) any more

50228: Warframe: filtering by text does not work for Cyrillic since wine-5.14

50273: Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete crashes on start

50274: Copy paste bug in ipstats.c

50294: It's no longer possible to execute a Winelib binary built with older version of Wine