Software-update: Wine 6.0 RC 2

Wine logo (75 pix) De tweede release candidate van Wine versie 6.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.596 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.
Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc2 (total 40):
  • 16250: Sacred Gold Edition: cinematics do not play
  • 29310: FirstClassClient 12.005 no login screen
  • 32877: Gnomoria Demo crashes on launch.
  • 33488: Print Artist 4.0 (Win 3.11/95) installer doesn't show up
  • 34373: AirScout 0.9.9.5 (.NET 4.0 app) fails to start with Wine-Mono (System.Windows.Forms.DataVisualization.Charting.Chart.BeginInit method not implemented)
  • 38161: Whispering Willows has missing text for Cyrillic alphabet
  • 42152: eFax Messenger 4.4: hangs during installation
  • 43362: Bethesda Net Launcher can`t download games
  • 44455: Grandia 2 movies don't play
  • 45249: Multiple applications wrapped with PE Compact v2.x protection scheme crash on startup (GOT/PIC code emitted at Win32 API entries)(Zockinger Facilitator TFFT v1.1x)
  • 45404: LEGO Rock Raiders crashes early on launch
  • 48362: Shadwen (32-bit version) crashes after an intro or chapter restart
  • 48531: Commandos 2 - HD Remaster fails to launch without native .NET 4.0
  • 48850: Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven videos playing in pink
  • 49106: error: redefinition of typedef ‘UCHAR’ (plus 'PUCHAR’, ‘USHORT’, 'PUSHORT’, ‘ULONG’, and 'PULONG’)
  • 49191: armv7l build broken: dlls/ntdll expression too complex (compiler default '-march=armv6' doesn't support __sync_add_and_fetch for 64-bit integers)
  • 49455: Resident Evil Revelations 2 goes into split screen with one controller.
  • 49467: Resident Evil Revelations 2 my directional pad does not work when analogs are enabled.
  • 49535: Multiple applications have overly green and purple videos due to bad YUV -> RGB conversion (Final Fantasy XI Online, Megarace 3, BlazBlue Calamity Trigger, Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven)
  • 49540: Silverlight configuration tab "Webcam / Mic" crashes without functional GL libraries
  • 49690: winetricks dotnet35 hangs in 64-bit prefixes
  • 49838: Backtraces no longer contain symbols
  • 49892: WINE 5.17 never ending loop on "Setting up the windows environment..." ( Android-x86 OS running on PC)
  • 49900: Go programs built using go-winio crash on unimplemented function ntdll.dll.RtlDefaultNpAcl
  • 50010: Deus Ex Mankind Divided crashes if Wine is compiled with mingw
  • 50024: signtool.exe from Windows 7 SDK fails to find certificates
  • 50102: Starcraft fails to download cloud settings in fullscreen mode
  • 50114: Battle.net App hangs when opening web links
  • 50121: Commandos 2 - HD Remaster too dark with vulkan renderer
  • 50127: Fonts are thin and pale
  • 50139: Exact Audio Copy (EAC) 1.6 plugins not loading (dotnet20 / dotnet40)
  • 50173: Autocad 2005 no longer launches
  • 50175: Path of Exile: some Cyrillic and Hungul text is missing since Wine 5.20
  • 50190: Shockwave Projector: crash on launch
  • 50211: Quicken 2004 XG Release 2 crashes on startup
  • 50216: Doesn't start Thunderbird (x64 portable version) any more
  • 50228: Warframe: filtering by text does not work for Cyrillic since wine-5.14
  • 50273: Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete crashes on start
  • 50274: Copy paste bug in ipstats.c
  • 50294: It's no longer possible to execute a Winelib binary built with older version of Wine

Versienummer 6.0 RC 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-12-2020 • 10:56

12-12-2020 • 10:56

Bron: Wine HQ

Reacties (7)

Reacties (7)
-1707+13+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1RL600
12 december 2020 11:05
Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.
Heel mooi, respect als je dat doet. Even de nieuwe features laat voor wat het is en geheel focussen op de bugs die erin zitten. Kan menig bedrijf nog wat van leren.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@RL60012 december 2020 14:39
Dat zou heel normaal bij een Release Candidate moeten zijn. Maar zelfs sommige populaire open source projecten houden zich hier niet aan.
0pmeter
@RL60012 december 2020 13:45
Krijg je wel de omgekeerde betekenis van de vraag "Is het een bug of een feature" :D
0victor538
12 december 2020 11:14
Waarom worden release candidates hier op Tweakers geplaatst? Is toch handiger om alleen de Final versie te delen?
+1pmeter
@victor53812 december 2020 13:46
Release candidates zijn er ook om te testen onder enthousiastelingen zoals sommige lezers van tweakers. Daarnaast is het soms prettiger om een release candidate te gebruiken waarin nieuwe functionaliteit zit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 12 december 2020 13:47]

0beerse

14 december 2020 09:11
Met een nieuw hoofd-versie-nummer zou ik wel willen weten wat de reden is om over te stappen van 5.x naar 6.x.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

