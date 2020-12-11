Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.52 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:
November 2020 (version 1.52)
Welcome to the November 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. As announced in the November iteration plan, we continued to focus for two weeks on housekeeping GitHub issues and pull requests as documented in our issue grooming guide. Across all of our VS Code repositories, we closed (either triaged or fixed) 5242 issues, which is even more than during our last housekeeping iteration in October 2019, where we closed 4622 issues. While we closed issues, you created 2937 new issues. The main vscode repository now has 2146 open feature requests and 884 open bugs. In addition, we closed 144 pull requests.
After focusing on housekeeping, we have also addressed several feature requests and community pull requests. This resulted in many new features and settings, some of the key highlights include:
- Word wrap in diff editor - Both inline and side-by-side views now support word wrapping.
- New extension bisect feature - Troubleshoot which extensions are causing issues in VS Code.
- Keyboard shortcuts editor improvements - Create a keybinding from the Command Palette.
- Undo file operations in Explorer - Undo or redo file operations in the Explorer.
- New Git commands and settings - Optimize your Version Control experience with new capabilities.
- Preview editor improvements - Turn off preview editors altogether, and try new interaction models.
- Sticky tab stops for spaces - Improved experience when indenting with spaces.
- Improved word-based suggestions - Display word-based suggestions from other open files.
- Terminal configuration support - Modify terminal settings from the terminal dropdown menu.
- New Remote Development resources - Check out the new video and Learn module.