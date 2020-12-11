Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.52.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.52 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:

November 2020 (version 1.52)

Welcome to the November 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. As announced in the November iteration plan, we continued to focus for two weeks on housekeeping GitHub issues and pull requests as documented in our issue grooming guide. Across all of our VS Code repositories, we closed (either triaged or fixed) 5242 issues, which is even more than during our last housekeeping iteration in October 2019, where we closed 4622 issues. While we closed issues, you created 2937 new issues. The main vscode repository now has 2146 open feature requests and 884 open bugs. In addition, we closed 144 pull requests.

After focusing on housekeeping, we have also addressed several feature requests and community pull requests. This resulted in many new features and settings, some of the key highlights include:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.52.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-12-2020 16:34
65 • submitter: guidogast

11-12-2020 • 16:34

65 Linkedin

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.66.1 0
31-03 Visual Studio Code 1.66.0 6
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.2 6
10-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.1 0
04-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.0 0
14-02 Visual Studio Code 1.64.2 0
09-02 Visual Studio Code 1.64.1 0
04-02 Visual Studio Code 1.64.0 3
17-12 Visual Studio Code 1.63.2 0
15-12 Visual Studio Code 1.63.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (65)

-Moderatie-faq
-165063+141+23+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+2DevaZ
11 december 2020 16:56
Voor de mensen die vaak in de weer zijn met Arduino, ESP... Er is voor VSC een uitbreiding genaamd PlatformIO welke een krachtige programmeer omgeving bied in vergelijk de standaard Arduino editor.
+1knarfyboy
11 december 2020 17:00
Jammer, nog geen support voor Apple Silicon chips.
+1Loller1
@knarfyboy11 december 2020 17:03
Dat is momenteel enkel beschikbaar voor de Insider versie.

https://code.visualstudio.com/insiders/#osx
+2ppl
@Loller111 december 2020 20:26
Correctie: er is momenteel nog geen Insider versie, wel een Exploration build. Bij de eerst volgende Insider build die ze draaien krijgen we een Insider versie. Er is echter nog wel een punt die moet worden opgelost: de server bits. Meer info hierover vindt je in dit issue: Stablize apple silicon exploration builds #106770.

Overigens draait de Exploration build voor zover ik heb kunnen zien prima. Het opstarten is beduidend sneller dan de normale release.

Kleine toelichting: een Exploration build moet je hier zien als een alpha en een Insider build als een beta.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ppl op 11 december 2020 20:28]

+1knarfyboy
@Loller111 december 2020 17:46
Nice :). Merk duidelijk verschil in performance!
0Henk Poley
@Loller111 december 2020 17:39
Voor het gemak noemen die dan op je Mac zelf 'Visual Studio Code - Exploration' (en niet Insiders).
+1_Thanatos_
@knarfyboy12 december 2020 00:37
Jammer dat je een M1 mac koopt wetende dat je software er nog niet klaar voor is. Dus ja, je kunt het jammer vinden, maar het is wel je eigen schuld dat je nu met een onstabiele versie "moet" werken.
+1knarfyboy
@_Thanatos_12 december 2020 00:50
Het valt wel mee, alles voelt veel sneller aan dan mijn MacBook Pro uit 2018. Laat staan tot alles geoptimaliseerd is. En met Rosetta draait alles net zo snel als native, net zo stabiel en snel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door knarfyboy op 12 december 2020 00:51]

+1squallandrinoa
11 december 2020 17:15
ik heb tot nu toe altijd VS gebruikt, en niet VS Code.
van de week wilde ik een project dat gemaakt is in VS Code (gehaald van github) gebruiken in VS, en dat ging. Maar ik kon dat project niet bewaren als zijnde een VS solution.

Iemand enig idee of en hoe dat wel kan?
en kan iemand me beknopt de grootste verschillen tussen VS en VS Code uitleggen?

bvd
+1ceesiebo1
@squallandrinoa11 december 2020 19:49
Je krijgt soms projecten niet werkend in VSC. Ik ben ooit begonnen met Umbraco maar kreeg het niet aan de praat. Een Umbraco expert van mijn werk adviseerde ook om VSC niet te gebruiken maar VS Community Editie. Die is gratis en Umbraco werkte meteen zonder issues.

Ik ging pas geleden een C# cursus bekijken en daar werd een project met .Net Core aangemaakt. Werkt prima met VSC, maar met VS niet werkend te krijgen.

Ik ben geen expert (kom uit Java wereld) maar hier werd ik niet goed van. Kijk heel goed vooraf wat voor soort project je wilt doen.
+1xFeverr
@ceesiebo111 december 2020 20:13
Ik kan je verzekeren dat .NET core ook gewoon in Visual Studio (niet code) werkt. En dat werkt nog eens heel goed ook, want dat is waar Visual Studio echt shined (imo)
+1ceesiebo1
@xFeverr11 december 2020 21:52
Dat zou je inderdaad verwachten. Wat ik deed was een simpel hello world project aanmaken via de command Line zoals de cursus dat aangaf. Dit opende ik in Visual Studio en startte het, maar het ging onderuit. De cursus werkt met VSC en daar werkte het wel. Pas als ik datzelfde project aanmaakte in Visual Studio dan werkte het. Het moet iets te maken hebben met .Net versies denk ik.
+1xFeverr
@ceesiebo111 december 2020 22:01
Je kan inderdaad in VS zelf een project aanmaken. Wat ook kan is via de commandline een solution file aanmaken (dotnet new sln), daaraan je project toevoegen en de solution openen in VS. Maar ook een normale .csproj zou gewoon te openen moeten zijn.

Moet eerlijk zeggen dat ik meestal begin vanuit VS
+1MeMoRy
@ceesiebo111 december 2020 22:10
Als je de .net 5.0 runtime/sdk voor vscode gebruikt en dat project probeert te openen in vs 16.7 of ouder kan ik wel begrijpen dat die over z'n nek gaat.
En ook vs moet je via de installer goed configureren voor C# (core).
+1xfj
@xFeverr11 december 2020 21:57
Heeft u toevallig enige ervaring met Rider?
+1Jogai
@ceesiebo112 december 2020 09:34
Pre-dotnet core projecten 'kan' wel, maar voordat dat goed werkt moet je een onzinnig aantal extensies installeren volgens mij.

dotnet core in full vs kan prima, maar werkt het fijnst icm sln/proj files.
0samtoxie
@Jogai13 december 2020 13:01
Rider heeft persoonlijk mijn voorkeur over VS, alleen het nadeel is natuurlijk dat het niet gratis is
+1GeroldM
@squallandrinoa11 december 2020 20:18
VS is een IDE omgeving. VS Code is een tekstverwerker welke via extensies tot een IDE kan worden omgetoverd.

Maar met een standaard installatie is VS vele malen uitgebreider en krachtiger. VS Code kan je installeren, maar ook als een portableapp op een USB drive kopieren, en vanaf die USB drive ermee gaan werken.

VS kan je downloaden in 2 licentie vormen (Enterprise en Community), VS Code kan je gratis gebruiken.

VS heeft een andere interface welke voor het maken van software (en het jagen op bugs!) veel beter werkt. VS Code heeft extensies waardoor je een soortgelijke interface voor het maken van software (en het jagen op bugs!) kunt maken.

Installeren van VS Code is veel sneller dan VS, maar eer je alle extensies hebt gedownload en geinstalleerd om een sortgelijke omgeving als VS te krijgen, ben je al gauw net zoveel tijd kwijt als aan het installeren van VS.

VS kan je installeren op Windows, VS Code kan je installeren op Windows, Linux en Mac.

Het grootste verschil zit eigenlijk in de interface en welke je voorkeur geniet. VS is sloom om op te starten voor het bewerken van een tekst bestand. VS Code wordt ook behoorlijk sloom na het installeren van alle extensies die je denkt nodig te hebben. VS Code zonder enkele extensie is wel vrij rap om een tekst bestand mee te bewerken. Nooit zo snel als Notepad of NotePad++, maar ook niet zoveel slomer.

Voor bepaalde taken vind ik VS prettiger werken dan VS Code, voor andere taken werkt VS Code weer wat beter. Spendeer zelf echter ook nog veel tijd in Notepad++...wanneer ik (nog) op Windows machines werk. Spendeer echter meer en meer tijd op Linux servers en daar bevalt notepadqq best goed. Veel beter dan Vi, hahahaha.

Niet echt beknopt, ook niet echt uitgebreid, maar hopelijk wel duidelijk genoeg voor je.
+1ppl
@GeroldM11 december 2020 20:45
Visual Studio Code is geen tekstverwerker. Die hele feature set die een tekstverwerker een tekstverwerker maakt zit er niet eens in en kun je ook niet middels extensions toevoegen. Visual Studio Code is, zoals de naam al doet vermoeden, puur gericht op het schrijven van code in wat voor taal dan ook en noem je dan ook een code editor. De extensions die je kunt installeren zijn daar dan ook op gericht. Bepaalde talen worden al standaard meegeleverd maar als dat niet hetgeen is wat je wilt gebruiken dan is er vaak via een extension de betreffende taal wel toe te voegen. Dat is meestal niet beperkt tot domweg wat syntax highlighting, je hebt er ook linting, snippets en allerhande extra's bij zitten.

Visual Studio is dan weer een IDE. Dat is een code editor met heel veel additionele tools waardoor je vrijwel al je programmeerwerk volledig binnen dat pakket kunt doen, iets wat met een code editor weer niet kan (vandaar ook de noodzaak van extensions bij deze categorie). Die uitgebreide toolset heeft niet iedereen nodig. Voor een wat kleinere toolset is iets als Visual Studio Code prima geschikt. Doordat er minder tools in zit ben je minder snel het overzicht kwijt (je komt niet om in de opties) en is het pakket opstarten en gebruiken ook een stuk sneller.

Snelheid van Visual Studio Code is een continu aandachtspuntje bij Microsoft. Ze hebben heel wat lopen tweaken en starten bij lange na niet alles tegelijk op, het gebeurd in delen. Sommige zaken worden alleen ingeladen wanneer je dat nodig hebt. Dit kun je verder uitbreiden door bijv. extensions alleen te installeren binnen een bepaald project, container of remote host (deze laatste twee doe je middels de Remote Development extensions). Daardoor is je basis Visual Studio Code kaal en snel maar heb je toch alle extensions die nodig zijn voor een bepaalde project.

Overigens is de snelheid van de Exploration build op een M1 Mac qua opstarten echt enorm snel. Dat is met 3 secs wel gepiept. Net zo snel als de Music app die vervolgens de iTunes store laadt en sneller dan menig Intel app en Xcode (de native Apple Silicon versie). Je kunt heel goed merken dat deze Exploration build een Apple Silicon app is.
0GeroldM
@ppl11 december 2020 21:27
De toon in mijn post was meer gericht op de toon van de post waarop ik reageerde. Maar je hebt wel gelijk, het zijn code editors.

Leuk om te horen dat het op de M1 Apple Mac (zou dat niet worden moeten worden verbasterd tot MacOne (oftewel Mach One (een belangrijke snelheidsgrens)?) snel werkt. Maar ga je ook vertellen dat dit soort zaken niet aan mij zijn besteed.

[en nou gaan we ranten!]
Moest laatst nog een MacBook Pro repareren. Een vriendin uit Columbia was op bezoek hier in Paraguay en ze had een software probleem wat de genius bars in Columbië en Argentinië niet op wisten te lossen. Had daarvoor zeker 10 jaar geen MacBook meer aangeraakt, want ik heb een enorme hekel aan MacOS 10, kan MacOS 9 ook niet luchten of zien.

Anyway, had het probleem binnen 5 minuten opgelost en spendeerde meer tijd aan het zoeken naar de vriendin in dit pand en bijgebouwen dan aan de fix.

Maar wat wil het toeval. Mijn huisgenoot kon haar deel van de gezamelijke kosten (electriciteit en water) niet ophoesten en zij was duidelijk de grootverbruikster, dus accepteerde ik haar oude (10+ jaar) Macbook (Intel) maar. Een geweldige combo van een Macbook met Oostenrijks toetsenbord en een Spaanse MacOS installatie....

Ach ja, heb nu een DVD speler waarmee ik mijn DVD collectie naar digitale vorm kan overzetten. En als dat gereed is, dan gaat het ding of Linux draaien of de vuilnisbak in. Weggeven heeft geen nut want de meeste moderne browsers werken niet meer op MacOS 10.4 (tiger, als ik het goed herinner).

Apple zou zich moeten schamen over het upgrade pad. In-place upgraden gaat niet, want Apple vind het systeem te oud. Dus de website van Apple geraadpleegd aangaande een nieuwere versie van MacOS om het ding te herinstalleren. Wat een wazig gedoe, je kan alleen maar sommige nieuwere images gebruiken, maar daarvoor dien je een boel achtergrond informatie van je computer te hebben.

Informatie die niet aan de onderkant van de Macbook is te vinden, of in de informatieschermen. Nee, in plaats daarvan moet je maar gokken op de datum wanneer je Mac is gebouwd etc. Apple mag dan een leuke processor met de M1 in handen hebben, deze gaat nooit verschijnen in een andere computer dan Macs en dat maakt het bij voorbaat al waardeloos voor de computer gemeenschap in zijn algeheel.

Maar ja, wat anders kan je verwachten van een toko welke het aandurft om zo'n janboedel van upgrade mogelijkheden op het internet te plaatsen. Stelletje frotters bij Apple.
[/minder van de kook, nu het kwik onder de 40 graden is gedaald]
+1MeMoRy
@GeroldM11 december 2020 22:18
*ahum* 3 licentie voorwaarden. Er is ook nog professional.
0bbr
@squallandrinoa11 december 2020 17:19
In short:
- Code is gratis, en heeft minder features dan VS.
Zie het als een flink uitgebreide text editor met support voor van alles en nog wat, incl compilen.

VS is meer voor de grotere bedrijven, die hun eigen software maken.
Code is meer voor de consumentenmarkt en kleine zelfstandigen.
+1RobinR
@bbr11 december 2020 17:30
Dit is echt maar matig accuraat. VS code wordt volop gebruikt in grote bedrijven
+1johnkeates
@RobinR11 december 2020 18:05
Niet alleen dat, maar tenzij je in de klassieke VS leeft is het een kreng om mee te werken; sluit op geen enkele andere UI UX aan; is net alsof je weer in de 90's werkt. VSCode werkt by default op een moderne manier en kan je ook relatief makkelijk integreren met andere tools. Dat is ook wat je bij grote bedrijven ziet die niet achterlopen: developers willen gewoon goede tools en als ze zelf kunnen kiezen zie je zat mensen die gewoon een MacBook met macOS of een random laptop met Linux draaien met de editors en IDE's naar smaak.

Het is niet dat het een product gegarandeerd beter is dan het andere, maar als je mensen zelf de keuze geeft zie je toch vaak dat een stoeptegel-laptop met gigantische docking houder, een locked-down windows en een VS installatie nog maar erg weinig voor komt; alleen als je perse iets voor Windows clients moet maken zie je het dan nog.
+2xFeverr
@johnkeates11 december 2020 20:12
Ho is, je doet Visual Studio hier echt wel flink mee te kort hoor. Ik gebruik beide, maar voor mijn .NET (core/5) werk grijp ik toch altijd weer naar VS. Werkt echt héél erg fijn. Om nu te zeggen dat het afgeschreven is, vindt ik wel heel ver gaan.
+1johnkeates
@xFeverr11 december 2020 20:29
Er zijn altijd wel mensen die een specifiek stukje software fijn vinden, en zoals ik schreef zijn er ook specifieke use cases waarbij je het dan echt wel wil gebruiken. Maar dat zijn dan vaak maar 1 or 2 cases (zij het legacy projecten of specifieke Microsoft-integraties).

Ik zeg trouwens niet 'het is afgeschreven', ik zeg: "als men kan kiezen is dat niet vaak VS", dat is tenminste wat ik bij de meeste bedrijven in NL tegen kom die een eigen ontwikkelafdeling hebben en bij internationale bedrijven die actief met webtechnologie bezig zijn. Dan zie je .NET alleen in de vorm van .NET Core en vooral terug op Linux qua runtime en op een Mac qua ontwikkeling. Er zijn hier en daar dan nog mensen die dual-booten naar Windows of in een VM met VS bezig zijn, maar dan zie je Rider eigenlijk nog vaker dan dat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door johnkeates op 11 december 2020 20:31]

+1Jogai
@johnkeates12 december 2020 09:22
Volgens mij heb je last van een enorme bias, en misschien wel omdat je vooral te maken hebt met "bedrijven die actief met webtechnologie bezig zijn".

Ik heb vscode gebruikt om een kleine .net core library te schrijven, maar vond het toch behelpen. Waarschijnlijk had ik meer plugins moeten installeren, maar dan ben je toch vooral bezig om vsc op vs te laten lijken.

Voor puur web vind ik vscode wel beter (tot nu toe). Het gaat flexibeler om met alle tooling uit het npm ecosysteem. Daar merk je dat full vs de I van IDE aan het verliezen is.

Voor bedrijven waar het zwaartepunt in .NET ligt zal full vs nog wel een tijdje de meest gebruikte blijven. Vaak zie je dat de web-kant dan 'maar' een frontend is voor het hele systeem.
+1Immutable
@Jogai12 december 2020 10:20
Visual Studio is enorm biased(opinionated). Waarbij VS Code juist een omgeving kan maken die ideaal is voor jou doel. Jij doet voor alsof de opzet van Visual Studio heilig is. En dat iedereen VS Code op Visual Studio probeert te laten lijken, is niet waar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Immutable op 12 december 2020 10:23]

+1Jogai
@Immutable12 december 2020 11:48
Eens met de eerste helft van je reactie. De 2e helft vind ik iets te kort door de bocht. De opzet van VS vind ik niet heilig, en ik zeg ook niet dat iedereen VS Code op Visual Studio probeert te laten lijken.

Wat ik wel zeg is dat .net ontwikkelen ootb fijner is in full vs. Het kan in vscode, maar dan heb je best een aantal extensies nodig. En er zijn een heel aantal blogs te vinden met aanbevelingen van extensies voor project x of y. Als ik die erbij pak voor c# zie ik heel veel extensies die emuleren wat full vs ootb doet. In de extension gallery staan ook een aantal packs waar verschillende extensions worden gebundeld. Dat bij elkaar is voor mij een duidelijke indicatie dat er een grote groep gebruikers is die ook goed met full-vs zou kunnen werken, en dat .net developers die al aan full-vs gewend zijn dat nog best lang zullen gebruiken.

Persoonlijk vind ik een vuejs project ook echt beter werken in vscode, maar ik verwacht dat ik op windows mijn C# werk nog wel een tijdje met VS blijf doen. Wel heb ik linux als main desktop thuis dus ik heb wel een reden om af en toe vscode (met extensies) te blijven proberen voor dotnet ontwikkeling.
0Immutable
@Jogai13 december 2020 11:11
Ik ben het dan ook eens dat werken in bepaalde talen, waar Visual Studio voor geoptimaliseerd is zeker fijner is in te werken. C#/C++(windows) is dat zeker zo!!(Doe dat ook met C#) Alleen hedendaags moet je je niet focussen op 1 taal. Je moet flexibel blijven, daarom overall vind ik VsCode een heel mooi product van Microsoft. De extensies die ik gebruik voor verschillende talen werken prima.
0Jogai
@Immutable14 december 2020 12:13
In deze thread lijkt iedereen te denken dat ik vscode geen mooi product vindt, maar dat is niet zo hoor ;) Sterker, projecten waar ik de keuzes kan maken zullen een moderne stack gebruiken, en daardoor (deels) makkelijker ontwikkelen in vscode.

Enige punt van mij is dat .net ontwikkeling ootb vooralsnog wel wat fijner werkt in full-vs.
+1johnkeates
@Jogai12 december 2020 16:34
Dat is wel heel selectief lezen; ik noem drie classificeringen en dan kan je er slechts een. Als je de klassieke Visual Studio op Windows met C# .NET voor Forms of WPF vroeger veel gebruikt hebt dan zal het de eerste terugval zijn als weer iets vergelijkbaars moet doen, dat lijkt me logisch, want je bent dat dan eenmaal gewend. Ik zie mensen veel op alles-behalve-windows werken, en daar heb je dan dus ook geen klassieke Visual Studio. Soms zie je dan Rider, en soms VScode, zoals ik al schreef.

Je hebt dan hier en daar mensen die het nog in een VM hebben as je een klassiek project moet openen dat een fat-client voor een desktop moet zijn, of een oudere stijl MVC applicatie die op IIS draait ofzo, dat zijn eigenschappen die je veel ziet als iets nog alleen praktisch te onderhouden is in de de klassieke versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door johnkeates op 12 december 2020 16:36]

0Jogai
@johnkeates14 december 2020 12:08
Ik begrijp de zin "ik noem drie classificeringen en dan kan je er slechts een" niet zo.

Ik heb zelf nauwelijks met forms/wpf gewerkt. Wat ik wel vaak tegenkom bij bedrijven is dat het zwaartepunt van de ontwikkeling ligt bij het verwerken van de data (of dat nu uit wpf/forms/mvc/angular/vuejs/react komt maakt dan niet uit). Aangezien dat dan vaak in C# is, is full-vs juist de standaardkeuze.

En dit is een behoorlijke bias in mijn ogen "Ik zie mensen veel op alles-behalve-windows werken". Ik snap dat moderne bedrijven die veel web-tech inzetten zulke mensen heeft lopen, maar er zijn nog zat bedrijven die typische back-enders in dienst hebben die hun dagelijks werk doen in full-vs. (om maar niet te spreken van de projecten die in legacy/pre-core tech zijn gebouwd).

Ik zou die bedrijven zeker adviseren hun front-ends in een modern framework te bouwen, en als dat nog niet los staat van de backend los te trekken. En dan lijkt me de keuze voor vscode voor de frontend ontwikkeling zeker de betere. Helaas zal dat nog even duren voordat het gros van de bedrijven dit heeft gedaan, en tot die tijd zal een groot deel van de ontwikkelaars voor hun dagelijks werk kiezen voor full-vs.
0johnkeates
@Jogai14 december 2020 16:28
Ik zie juist helemaal niemand die met dataverwerking bezig is in C# werken, die zitten de hele dag in Python en Java en R, en dan vaak in notebooks en vergelijkbare omgevingen waar een minimale IDE in de interface ingebouwd is.

Het zal vast een bias zijn, maar het kan ook representatief zijn. Ik zie natuurlijk niet wat de duizenden MKB's met software uit 1999 doen aan het uitspoken zijn, of de bedrijven die nog verticaal schalen, want daar probeer ik juist van uit te buurt te blijven. Maar de bedrijven waar ik wel mee werk hebben dan toch wel in de tienduizenden developers, dat is niet een beetje 'ja hier op kantoor gebruiken ze notepad want dat is cool'-niveau ofzo.
0Jogai
@johnkeates14 december 2020 20:34
Data verwerken is niet direct data analysis/processing/statisical analysis..

Je zegt het zelf "daar probeer ik juist van uit te buurt te blijven". Juist als je een deel van de bedrijven uitsluit heb je de facto een bias.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jogai op 14 december 2020 20:35]

0johnkeates
@Jogai14 december 2020 20:50
Ja, maar het feit dat je een computer gebruikt in plaats van een fax or pen en papier om te reageren is op die manier ook een bias. Dat doet de betekenis van het woord een beetje teniet.

Het komt er op neer dat ik een dataset heb die kwantiteit en kwaliteit heeft en op die basis stel dat de klassieke Visual Studio niet de de-factor standaard hoeft te zijn en ook niet de ultieme oplossing is, en als je het aan de ontwikkelaars over laat dat in de praktijk goed te zien is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door johnkeates op 14 december 2020 20:50]

0SI4live
@bbr11 december 2020 17:52
Er is ook een versie van VS, genaamd community, dat volledig gratis is. Met support voor extensies alsook. Het werkt echter alleen op Windows....
+1Fluttershy
@SI4live11 december 2020 21:03
Niet volledig gratis; gratis beschikbaar onder voorwaarden zoals enkel persoonlijk gebruik.
+1crazyx
@Fluttershy11 december 2020 23:15
of voor kleine bedrijven tot 5 programmeurs.
+1MeMoRy
@crazyx12 december 2020 12:52
Interessant. Die was er vroegen nog niet, toen was het alleen voor studenten/hobby/open source.
+1jellecf
@SI4live11 december 2020 18:03
VS is er ook voor Mac hoor.
https://visualstudio.microsoft.com/vs/mac/
0cloudcosmonaut
@jellecf11 december 2020 18:05
Die wil je echt niet gebruiken voor je dagelijks werk, dan kun je beter Rider van JetBrains pakken. Deze is veel betrouwbaarder en stabieler.
0jellecf
@cloudcosmonaut11 december 2020 18:30
Ah dat zou best kunnen, heb er zelf geen ervaring mee. Ben het verder met je eens dat Rider een goede IDE is, alleen is hier helaas geen gratis versie van (tenzij je een student bent of aan een open source project werkt).
0cloudcosmonaut
@jellecf11 december 2020 18:43
De EAP versies zijn gratis te gebruiken.
0Jogai
@jellecf12 december 2020 09:26
Is een rebrand van Xamarin studio, dus eigenlijk heel wat anders.
+1_Thanatos_
@squallandrinoa12 december 2020 00:40
Er zitten bijna geen overeenkomsten tussen VS n VS Code. Alleen in de naam, en in het feit dat je er code mee kunt typen. Het is jammer dat ze zo'n "herkenbare" naam hebben gekozen, want ik vind het echt fout. De twee zijn totaal niet aan elkaar gerelateerd.

Wat een VS solution precies is? Anders dan een samenraapsel van projecten, die op hun beurt weer een samenraapsel van bestanden zijn. Ik zou niet weten waarom je dat niet kunt gebruiken. Maar hey, je hebt het niet nodig. De meeste projecten die met eke andere editor gemaakt zijn, zijn gewoon een folder.
+1Bigjim80
11 december 2020 18:47
Nog mensen die een toolbar missen omdat ze niet alle shortcuts van buiten kennen?
+1t-x-m
@Bigjim8011 december 2020 19:27
Cmd/Ctr + Shift + P en start met typen, shortcut staat er dan ook direct bij!
+1_Thanatos_
@Bigjim8012 december 2020 00:42
Ik denk weinig. Gezien een code editor extreem keyboard-oriented is, maakt het m.i. geen sense om tijdens het coden steeds je muis erbij te moeten pakken. Dat vertraagt enorm. Wat t-x-m zegt, de enige hotkey die je moet kennen. Ik gebruik F1, dat werkt ook (weet niet meer of dat default is).

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 12 december 2020 00:43]

+1casberrypi
11 december 2020 20:12
Ik gebruik VS code al een paar jaar, maar eigenlijk alleen voor kleinere projecten. 50% van mijn werk is in PHP, en PhpStorm is daar echt geweldig. De IDE zit me daar nooit in de weg, volgt altijd snel de ontwikkelingen in de taal, en ecosysteem. Ook als Android Studio, dat ik gebruik met Flutter is de JetBrains Idea heerlijk.

Bij VS code installeer ik regelmatig een plugin voor het een of ander, maar vaak werkt het maar half of begrijp ik niet hoe het werkt. Toegegeven dat ik dan misschien ook niet voldoende tijd neem, maar C, Python, C++, Ansible, Arduino Embedded C, Go, Ruby, Docker, Bash etc het zijn zoveel verschillende soorten projecten. Meestal gaan de plugins er gewoon weer uit en gebruik ik het als kale editor met wat highlighting en git support. Daar is het best ok voor.
+1MeMoRy
@casberrypi11 december 2020 22:21
Phpstorm is dan ook iets duurder dan vscode. Percentueel oneindig zeg maar.
+1danger89
11 december 2020 18:07
Nog steeds geen fatsoenlijke C++ support in deze editor! Dan heb ik het oa over code refactoring support. Ja, ik heb de C/C++ addon geïnstalleerd.
+1Hatsieflatsie
@danger8911 december 2020 20:52
Emacs geen optie?
0GeroldM
@Hatsieflatsie11 december 2020 21:31
Emacs - het besturingssysteem wat een tekst editor mist...

Nah, geef mijn portie maar aan @Hatsieflatsie.
+1_Thanatos_
@MrMonkE12 december 2020 00:40
Je bedoelt VS Community Edition? Die is gratis.
0MrMonkE
@_Thanatos_12 december 2020 01:42
Nee, voor fatsoenlijke C++ support in VSCode en code refactoring.
0Immutable
@MrMonkE12 december 2020 10:36
Waarom moet je dan veel code refactoring doen in C++? Omdat je met "classes" werkt?(State + Logic in 1 blob) En dus niet je codebase zo hebt opgebouwd meer in de trend van "componeren"? Gewoon echt nieuwschierig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Immutable op 12 december 2020 10:37]

0MrMonkE
@Immutable12 december 2020 10:43
Hij zei:
Nog steeds geen fatsoenlijke C++ support in deze editor! Dan heb ik het oa over code refactoring support. Ja, ik heb de C/C++ addon geïnstalleerd.
Dus ik zeg wat ik zei.
"willen ze natuurlijk dat je de portomonnee trekt voor de pro stuff " (voor fatsoenlijke C++ support in VSCode en code refactoring. )

Lijkt me logisch dat een partij geen functies in een gratis product stopt die de verkoop van een ander betaald product wel heeft. Gelijk weer -1 en een spaanse inquisitie alsof ik een of andere bijlmoordenaar ben.. vermoeiend.
0Immutable
@MrMonkE12 december 2020 11:05
Heb je geen -1 gegeven hoor! :) Was het wel met je eens.
0MrMonkE
@Immutable12 december 2020 11:10
Was ook niet voor jou hoor maar in zijn algemeenheid (10x -1 ofzo dat ik toen keek)
0divvid
13 december 2020 20:51
And yet another update... ff geen tijd voor zo vaak als die komen

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True