Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.52 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:

Welcome to the November 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. As announced in the November iteration plan, we continued to focus for two weeks on housekeeping GitHub issues and pull requests as documented in our issue grooming guide. Across all of our VS Code repositories, we closed (either triaged or fixed) 5242 issues, which is even more than during our last housekeeping iteration in October 2019, where we closed 4622 issues. While we closed issues, you created 2937 new issues. The main vscode repository now has 2146 open feature requests and 884 open bugs. In addition, we closed 144 pull requests.

After focusing on housekeeping, we have also addressed several feature requests and community pull requests. This resulted in many new features and settings, some of the key highlights include: