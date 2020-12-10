Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wireshark 3.4.1

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 3.4.1 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Bug Fixes New and Updated Features
  • IETF QUIC TLS decryption errors when a NAT rebinding happens for a connection Bug 16915.
  • IETF QUIC TLS decryption error with key update Bug 16916.
  • IETF QUIC TLS decryption error after the second key update Bug 16920.
  • SOME/IP: Wrong dissection of parameters after Array Bug 16951.
  • Can editcap properly corrupt pcapng file with systemd journal export block? Bug 16965.
  • Crash when a GIOP ior.txt file is present Bug 16984.
  • Protobuf: failed to parse .proto file contains negative enum values or option values of number type Bug 16988.
  • MMRP dissector bug Bug 17005.
  • QUIC: "Loss bits" capability Bug 17010.
  • Stdin capture fails on Windows Bug 17018.
  • SSTP no longer recognized Bug 17024.
  • RFC2190 encapsulated H.263 bitfields masked wrong in Mode A Bug 17025.
  • editcap fails when splitting into multiple pcapng files Bug 17060.
Updated Protocol Support
  • ACDR
  • DOCSIS
  • Ericsson HDLC
  • F5 Ethernet Trailer
  • GIOP
  • GSM A
  • GSM RLC MAC
  • HTTP
  • IEEE 802.11
  • Kafka
  • LLC
  • MBIM
  • MMRP
  • NAS 5GS
  • NAS EPS
  • Nordic BLE
  • ProtoBuf
  • QUIC
  • Radiotap
  • RFC 2190
  • RTCP
  • RTPS
  • S1AP
  • SOME/IP
  • STUN
  • USB Video
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • pcapng

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.4.1 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.1 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.1 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.4.1 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.1 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.0.0

Versienummer 3.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 10-12-2020 16:46
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

10-12-2020 • 16:46

1 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

0loewal
11 december 2020 07:56
In live scrolling zou ik graag het laatste packet in de details zien refreshen.
Dit is alleen een live scroll van de packetlist.

