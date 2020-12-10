Versie 3.4.1 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Bug Fixes
New and Updated Features
- wnpa-sec-2020-16 Kafka dissector memory leak. Bug 16739. CVE-2020-26418.
- wnpa-sec-2020-17 USB HID dissector crash. Bug 16958. CVE-2020-26421.
- wnpa-sec-2020-18 RTPS dissector memory leak. Bug 16994. CVE-2020-26420.
- wnpa-sec-2020-19 Multiple dissector memory leak. Bug 17032. CVE-2020-26419.
Updated Protocol Support
- IETF QUIC TLS decryption errors when a NAT rebinding happens for a connection Bug 16915.
- IETF QUIC TLS decryption error with key update Bug 16916.
- IETF QUIC TLS decryption error after the second key update Bug 16920.
- SOME/IP: Wrong dissection of parameters after Array Bug 16951.
- Can editcap properly corrupt pcapng file with systemd journal export block? Bug 16965.
- Crash when a GIOP ior.txt file is present Bug 16984.
- Protobuf: failed to parse .proto file contains negative enum values or option values of number type Bug 16988.
- MMRP dissector bug Bug 17005.
- QUIC: "Loss bits" capability Bug 17010.
- Stdin capture fails on Windows Bug 17018.
- SSTP no longer recognized Bug 17024.
- RFC2190 encapsulated H.263 bitfields masked wrong in Mode A Bug 17025.
- editcap fails when splitting into multiple pcapng files Bug 17060.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- ACDR
- DOCSIS
- Ericsson HDLC
- F5 Ethernet Trailer
- GIOP
- GSM A
- GSM RLC MAC
- HTTP
- IEEE 802.11
- Kafka
- LLC
- MBIM
- MMRP
- NAS 5GS
- NAS EPS
- Nordic BLE
- ProtoBuf
- QUIC
- Radiotap
- RFC 2190
- RTCP
- RTPS
- S1AP
- SOME/IP
- STUN
- USB Video
- pcapng
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.4.1 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.4.1 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.4.1 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.4.1 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.4.1 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD