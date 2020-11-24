Versie 15.12 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features: Tensor customers can now unassign a device from a managed group via the command line. Improvements: Improved checks around the optional driver install functionality.

Improved performance of screen transmission when the Black Screen is enabled on Windows 10 version 2004 and newer.

On Windows 10 version 2004 and newer, it is now possible to take screenshots during a remote connection even when the Black Screen is enabled.

The image shown on the remote device, when the Black Screen is enabled, now contains a description of how to re-enable local input. As before, the initiator of the remote control session will be informed when the Black Screen was deactivated by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Del on the remote side.

Support for more web cameras in remote control sessions and meetings Bug Fixes: Fixed a file transfer bug which sometimes led to a dropped connection via LAN (mainly for very fast ethernet connections).