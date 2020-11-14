Sigil is een opensource e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is 100% en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. Zojuist is versie 1.4.0 van Sigil uitgekomen en de changelog voor die versie kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features: Two different types of Multiple Language Spellchecking support added: A user can now specify a Primary and a Secondary Language dictionary for real-time spellchecking (red squiggley underline). The Spellcheck Dialog will now support spell checking as determined by xml:lang and lang attributes in any languages with dictionaries

Main UI icons now use scalable svg files to better serve higher res displays. All provided by BeckyEbook (ala BeckyDTP). A huge Thank You! to BeckyEbook

New brighter Sigil Application Icon is now being used.

Alternate Sigil main Application Icon now available as a build-time option

Sigil now provides 3 different Icon Themes for the user: Main, Fluent, and Material. Again all thanks goes to BeckyEbook for creating/collecting all of the icon themes!

Sigil will now support a custom user-determined Icon theme via a custom .rcc file. pre-made icon themes for Legacy and Material themes in different base colors are now available with more user-contributed theme files to hopefully come. Again Thank BeckyEbook! checkout https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/IconThemes for more information and additional themes

New main toolbar icons are now available and improved icon groupings have been made to provide the user with a greater degree of toolbar customization. Users may need to drag and drop icon grouping and modify their selections of Toolbars to see some of these new options.

Improved support for IRI (international) hrefs. OPF newly added file manifest ids now converted to plain ascii to prevent issues with older readers Bug Fixes: Fix bugs in Marking for Index

Perform major URL en/decode refactoring to properly handle '#' (and other reserved chars) in file names

Translate "Table of Contents" using book language not ui langauge

Fix handling of links when using Add Existing on xhtml files with links to other xhtml files

Fix split code to better handle duplicate target ids that reside in different files

Bug fixes for the plugin interface from wrCisco (Thank you!)

Bug fixes for the plugin interface setguide from BeckyDTP (Thank you!)

Fix bug in OPF parsing when valid but non-traditional namespace prefixes are used

Fix rare off by one condition in clip number to clip enditor model conversion