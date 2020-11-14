Sigil is een opensource e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is 100% en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. Zojuist is versie 1.4.0 van Sigil uitgekomen en de changelog voor die versie kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New Features:
Bug Fixes:
- Two different types of Multiple Language Spellchecking support added:
- A user can now specify a Primary and a Secondary Language dictionary for real-time spellchecking (red squiggley underline).
- The Spellcheck Dialog will now support spell checking as determined by xml:lang and lang attributes in any languages with dictionaries
- Main UI icons now use scalable svg files to better serve higher res displays. All provided by BeckyEbook (ala BeckyDTP). A huge Thank You! to BeckyEbook
- New brighter Sigil Application Icon is now being used.
- Alternate Sigil main Application Icon now available as a build-time option
- Sigil now provides 3 different Icon Themes for the user: Main, Fluent, and Material. Again all thanks goes to BeckyEbook for creating/collecting all of the icon themes!
- Sigil will now support a custom user-determined Icon theme via a custom .rcc file.
- pre-made icon themes for Legacy and Material themes in different base colors are now available with more user-contributed theme files to hopefully come. Again Thank BeckyEbook!
- checkout https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/IconThemes for more information and additional themes
- New main toolbar icons are now available and improved icon groupings have been made to provide the user with a greater degree of toolbar customization. Users may need to drag and drop icon grouping and modify their selections of Toolbars to see some of these new options.
- Improved support for IRI (international) hrefs. OPF newly added file manifest ids now converted to plain ascii to prevent issues with older readers
- Fix bugs in Marking for Index
- Perform major URL en/decode refactoring to properly handle '#' (and other reserved chars) in file names
- Translate "Table of Contents" using book language not ui langauge
- Fix handling of links when using Add Existing on xhtml files with links to other xhtml files
- Fix split code to better handle duplicate target ids that reside in different files
- Bug fixes for the plugin interface from wrCisco (Thank you!)
- Bug fixes for the plugin interface setguide from BeckyDTP (Thank you!)
- Fix bug in OPF parsing when valid but non-traditional namespace prefixes are used
- Fix rare off by one condition in clip number to clip enditor model conversion