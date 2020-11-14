Software-update: Sigil 1.4.0

Sigil is een opensource e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is 100% en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. Zojuist is versie 1.4.0 van Sigil uitgekomen en de changelog voor die versie kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features:
  • Two different types of Multiple Language Spellchecking support added:
    • A user can now specify a Primary and a Secondary Language dictionary for real-time spellchecking (red squiggley underline).
    • The Spellcheck Dialog will now support spell checking as determined by xml:lang and lang attributes in any languages with dictionaries
  • Main UI icons now use scalable svg files to better serve higher res displays. All provided by BeckyEbook (ala BeckyDTP). A huge Thank You! to BeckyEbook
  • New brighter Sigil Application Icon is now being used.
  • Alternate Sigil main Application Icon now available as a build-time option
  • Sigil now provides 3 different Icon Themes for the user: Main, Fluent, and Material. Again all thanks goes to BeckyEbook for creating/collecting all of the icon themes!
  • Sigil will now support a custom user-determined Icon theme via a custom .rcc file.
    • pre-made icon themes for Legacy and Material themes in different base colors are now available with more user-contributed theme files to hopefully come. Again Thank BeckyEbook!
    • checkout https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/IconThemes for more information and additional themes
  • New main toolbar icons are now available and improved icon groupings have been made to provide the user with a greater degree of toolbar customization. Users may need to drag and drop icon grouping and modify their selections of Toolbars to see some of these new options.
  • Improved support for IRI (international) hrefs. OPF newly added file manifest ids now converted to plain ascii to prevent issues with older readers
Bug Fixes:
  • Fix bugs in Marking for Index
  • Perform major URL en/decode refactoring to properly handle '#' (and other reserved chars) in file names
  • Translate "Table of Contents" using book language not ui langauge
  • Fix handling of links when using Add Existing on xhtml files with links to other xhtml files
  • Fix split code to better handle duplicate target ids that reside in different files
  • Bug fixes for the plugin interface from wrCisco (Thank you!)
  • Bug fixes for the plugin interface setguide from BeckyDTP (Thank you!)
  • Fix bug in OPF parsing when valid but non-traditional namespace prefixes are used
  • Fix rare off by one condition in clip number to clip enditor model conversion

Versienummer 1.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/1.4.0
Bestandsgrootte 80,59MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Sigil

Update-historie

23-05 Sigil 1.9.10 0
12-03 Sigil 1.9.2 0
05-03 Sigil 1.9.1 0
25-02 Sigil 1.9.0 0
25-10 Sigil 1.8.0 3
07-'21 Sigil 1.7.0 0
05-'21 Sigil 1.6.0 6
03-'21 Sigil 1.5.1 0
12-'20 Sigil 1.4.3 2
11-'20 Sigil 1.4.2 0
Meer historie

Sigil

+1sjonie100
14 november 2020 14:32
Kan ik hiermee iets schrijven dat ik kan lezen in Google Books?
+1Godlikev
@sjonie10014 november 2020 16:12
Als Google Bookd epub2/epub3 ondersteunt wel ;)
0daantje.nl
14 november 2020 17:26
Volgens mij werkt Sigil ook op MacOS en Linux, alleen moet je het zelf compilen. Zelfs het screenshot is volgens mij onder Ubuntu gemaakt ;)

Edit; Sorry, ik had de intro niet goed gelezen. Skipped to the changes till the end...

[Reactie gewijzigd door daantje.nl op 14 november 2020 17:28]

0Jogai
@daantje.nl16 november 2020 12:42
Voor arch staat ie gewoon in de repo's, dus zelf compileren is niet nodig..

