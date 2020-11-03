Software-update: Lunacy 6.4

Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 6.4 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Prototype Preview

In the previous versions, to preview a prototype, you had to upload a document to Sketch Cloud. Now you can do it right within Lunacy even without an internet connection.

Moreover, we added the support for scrollable artboards in prototypes.

To run the prototype previewer, select an artboard you want to start with and click the Play button in the upper-right corner of the interface. A new window will open next to Lunacy.

Also, you can instantly upload your prototypes to our Cloud and share them with other people. Just click the chain link button at the top of the preview window and send the link to your teammate or customer. For details, click here.

Avatar tool

We integrated the avatar tool with the generated.photos project. Now you can select between the photos of real-life models (default) and photos of people generated by AI. In the latter case you can choose the desired gender, age, ethnicity, and hair color of a model. Then click Generate avatar and enjoy the magic!

Note: You need an internet connection to be able to use this feature.

Also, now you can refresh multiple avatars at a time. For this, select several avatars and press Shift+R or click Generate avatar in the Inspector.

And as a cherry on top, now you can create avatars from any shapes. For this, select a shape, then enable the Avatar tool and click Generate avatar in the Inspector.

Image Upscaler

Another cool feature of this release is the integration with the Icons8 Image Upscaler. Now, when you resize an image, Lunacy will offer you to enhance the image using our state-of-the-art AI. Note: The feature is available only to users with a paid subscription.

Improvements
  • Grids and Layouts improvements
  • Mouse cursors: scaling and positioning improvements
  • The dots for adjusting corner radius now show up only when you hover the cursor over an object.
Fixed bugs
  • Distance indicator issues
  • Color picker issues
  • Typography issues
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

Lunacy screenshot

Versienummer 6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Icons8
Download https://www.microsoft.com/en-qa/p/lunacy-graphic-design-editor/9pnlmkkpcljj?rtc=1&activetab=pivot:overviewtab
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-11-2020 05:01
0 • submitter: Jogai

03-11-2020 • 05:01

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Jogai

Bron: Icons8

Update-historie

29-03 Lunacy 8.4.1 8
18-03 Lunacy 8.4.0 0
11-03 Lunacy 8.3.1 5
05-02 Lunacy 8.2.1 0
23-12 Lunacy 8.1 0
28-10 Lunacy 8.0 15
06-'21 Lunacy 7.1 0
06-'21 Lunacy 7.0 0
02-'21 Lunacy 6.8 8
12-'20 Lunacy 6.6 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lunacy

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee