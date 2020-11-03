Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 6.4 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

In the previous versions, to preview a prototype, you had to upload a document to Sketch Cloud. Now you can do it right within Lunacy even without an internet connection.

Moreover, we added the support for scrollable artboards in prototypes.

To run the prototype previewer, select an artboard you want to start with and click the Play button in the upper-right corner of the interface. A new window will open next to Lunacy.

Also, you can instantly upload your prototypes to our Cloud and share them with other people. Just click the chain link button at the top of the preview window and send the link to your teammate or customer. For details, click here.

We integrated the avatar tool with the generated.photos project. Now you can select between the photos of real-life models (default) and photos of people generated by AI. In the latter case you can choose the desired gender, age, ethnicity, and hair color of a model. Then click Generate avatar and enjoy the magic!

Note: You need an internet connection to be able to use this feature.

Also, now you can refresh multiple avatars at a time. For this, select several avatars and press Shift + R or click Generate avatar in the Inspector.

And as a cherry on top, now you can create avatars from any shapes. For this, select a shape, then enable the Avatar tool and click Generate avatar in the Inspector.

Another cool feature of this release is the integration with the Icons8 Image Upscaler. Now, when you resize an image, Lunacy will offer you to enhance the image using our state-of-the-art AI. Note: The feature is available only to users with a paid subscription.

Grids and Layouts improvements

Mouse cursors: scaling and positioning improvements

The dots for adjusting corner radius now show up only when you hover the cursor over an object.