Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: XYplorer 21.10

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 21.10 XYplorer is uitgekomen. XYplorer is een bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het programma is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen te automatiseren. Een standaard licentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

64-bit Preview.

Some file types, e.g. WebP graphic files (WEBP), SolidWorks files (SLDASM, SLDDRW, SLDPRT) or OpenOffice files (ODP, ODS, ODT), implement their preview not via preview handlers but via thumbnail providers. This has always been supported for 32-bit thumbnail providers. However, in some cases those thumbnail providers are only provided in the 64-bit flavor (e.g. SolidWorks). Those are supported now as well, so there are SolidWorks and many other previews now.

To make it work open Configuration | Preview | Previewed Formats and ensure that the Preview as Thumbnail category is ticked, and within it all the file types you are interested in. If a file type is missing you can add it by clicking the Add... button.

To enable 64-bit support make sure that at least one of these options is ticked:
  • Configuration | Other | Shell Integration | 64-bit Windows | Use 64-bit preview handlers for preview
  • Configuration | Other | Shell Integration | 64-bit Windows | Fall back to preview handlers of the other bitness
Quick Find Files.

The Quick Search dialog now offers a Quick Find Files mode where you can remote control the Find Files tab in the Info Panel (F12). That way you can quickly do a Find Files search without first opening that tab and without having it in the way of the search results listing.

An obvious use case would be to do a Quick Search (F3) while honoring all the settings on the Name and Location tab (Ignore diacritics, Whole words, Include subfolders), and also the Excluded folders.

To check or modify the Find Files settings open Info Panel (F12) / Find Files or simply press Ctrl+F in the main window (while the Quick Search dialog is not opened).

Compilation Soundtrack.

Compiled to the music of The Surfrajettes.

XYplorer

Versienummer 21.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 4,39MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-09-2020 20:59
8 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

16-09-2020 • 20:59

8 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

21-03 XYplorer 23.00 14
18-02 XYplorer 22.90 9
04-02 XYplorer 22.80 0
12-01 XYplorer 22.70 3
09-12 XYplorer 22.60 0
24-11 XYplorer 22.50 10
28-10 XYplorer 22.40 1
30-09 XYplorer 22.30 0
31-08 XYplorer 22.20 0
07-'21 XYplorer 22.10 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

XYplorer

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+14+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0mgroen
17 september 2020 10:32
Ik kan als alternatief FreeCommander XE aanraden. Gratis en werkt soepel en snel.
0JustFogMaxi
@mgroen17 september 2020 12:10
of QDir.
+21DMKIIN

@JustFogMaxi17 september 2020 13:23
Of, of, of ... ;)

Indien we het over stand-alone file managers hebben kan je hier een uitgebreide of-of aantreffen.

De lijst is evenwel niet helemaal compleet, respectievelijk up-to-date. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld geen spoor van Q-Dir te vinden ... :/
+1zork
16 september 2020 21:14
Als gedeeltelijk alternatief kan ik QTTabBar aanraden. Ik gebruik het al jaren om tabs in File Explorer te hebben. Na enkele aanpassingen heb ik het vrij minimaal geconfigureerd, zodat er geen onnodige knoppen in de weg zitten. Dat vind ik erg prettig!

Het is hier te downloaden, als het goed is is het FOSS (maar ik kan zo de sourcecode niet bekijken op m’n ipad):

http://qttabbar.wikidot.com/qttabbar
+11DMKIIN

@zork17 september 2020 00:08
Prima hoor :)

Al ben ik tevens ook wel ergens diep vanbinnen blij dat je QTTabBar spontaan een gedeeltelijk alternatief komt te noemen ;)

TL;DR - long story short* (zonder per se een verhaal vooraf :*) ) : Werkpaarden als Total Commander, Directory Opus (Pro) en XYplorer (Pro) hebben uiteraard een resem mogelijkheden aan boord die QTTB inderdaad niet tot een volwaardig alternatief kunnen transformeren; voor power users.

En het zijn die twee laatste woorden van de voorgaande paragraaf die een wereld van verschil maken -dag en nacht zoals je wenst - want deze kunnen met gemak twee werkdagen naar 1-tje converteren indien de werkzaamheden zich binnen hun domein als (Power) File Managers bevinden :)

*Disclaimer: dien je wél vooraf even (flink) tijd te investeren in persoonlijke optimalisatie.

Indien het, overigens ook aanbeveligingswaardige, QTTabBar voor je volstaat dan is dit een ... méér dan prima alternatief! ;)
+1P_Tingen
@1DMKIIN17 september 2020 07:58
Helemaal mee eens; als ik zie wat ik allemaal doe met TC in de afgelopen 14 jaar, dan zou een 100-voudig licentiebedrag nog steeds gerechtvaardigd zijn. Sources zoeken, opleveren, complete folderstructuren overzetten, selectief kopieren, zoeken in zoekresultaten, filteren op bestandstypes en/of naam, ftp-ondersteuning. En dan mis ik nog een paar honderd functies waarschijnlijk.
0mbb
@1DMKIIN17 september 2020 17:08
Je lijkt er verstand van te hebben. Weet je toevallig ook een gratis/FOSS filemanagers waarin je makkelijk mappen/bestanden naast elkaar met elkaar kan vergelijken?
Gebruik nu BeyondCompare, maar dat is nogal overkill heb ik het idee.
Zit deze functie tegenwoordig gewoon in bovenstaande file managers?

FreeFileSync komt er dicht bij, maar je kan er niet makkelijk bestanden van het ene naar het andere venster in verplaatsen of hernoemen (alleen kopieren of syncen)
Ik heb een aantal andere FOSS programma's geprobeerd maar de meesten hebben geen gespleten vensters of zijn op andere manieren onhandig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mbb op 17 september 2020 17:10]

01DMKIIN

@mbb17 september 2020 18:32
Gefeliciteerd! Je hebt met Beyond Compare imho de beste in bezit, althans heb ikzelf tot op heden geen betere op m'n pad ontmoet of ergens iets horen over zoemen over wat beters binnen de high-end middens. Heb dus, zeg maar, nooit meer de behoefte gevoeld om beyond the corner te piepen ;)

Ook het cross-platformgegeven Windows/MacOS kan meegenomen zijn indien werkzaam op beiden...

Nu begrijp ik best dat BC wat als overkill kan aanvoelen (kan evenwel niet opmaken of je met de Standard, dan wel de Pro-versie aan de slag bent) , echter kan je de tool een beetje zo ingewikkeld of eenvoudig(-er) maken als je zelf wenst. Het blijft in z'n categorie een krachtpatser, dus echt pure eenvoud is misschien ietsje moeilijk te bewerkstelligen ...maar indien je je wat verdiept in de basics...heb je een mooie basis in de vingers! :)

Dit gezegd zijnde is geen enkele File Manager in staat om de prestaties van Beyond Compare te evenaren, BC is echt een klepper binnen z'n specifieke domein.

De eerste naam die me te binnen schiet indien Windows gebruikers om een gratis tool vragen met deze kenmerken is het welgekende WinMerge.

Verder heb ik er weinig notie van, want deze markt volg ik niet actief, wegens bovenstaande reden.
Maar je kan mogelijk hier een ander streepje licht in de duisterenis ontwaren?

Persoonlijk zou ik (mits je Beyond Compare reeds aangeschaft hebt - want het zou natuurlijk kunnen dat je nog met de trial aan de slag bent ;) ) even doorbijten. Maar als de hap echt geen comfortabel mond (buik-)gevoel blijft geven, wens ik je uiteraard veel succes met je keuze voor een andere ! Tenslotte is wikken, wegen en de meest gunstige binnen het vergelijk in je voordeel laten uitdraaien zeker niet ... strafbaar bij Comparison Tools ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True