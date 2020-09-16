Versie 21.10 XYplorer is uitgekomen. XYplorer is een bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het programma is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen te automatiseren. Een standaard licentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Some file types, e.g. WebP graphic files (WEBP), SolidWorks files (SLDASM, SLDDRW, SLDPRT) or OpenOffice files (ODP, ODS, ODT), implement their preview not via preview handlers but via thumbnail providers. This has always been supported for 32-bit thumbnail providers. However, in some cases those thumbnail providers are only provided in the 64-bit flavor (e.g. SolidWorks). Those are supported now as well, so there are SolidWorks and many other previews now.

To make it work open Configuration | Preview | Previewed Formats and ensure that the Preview as Thumbnail category is ticked, and within it all the file types you are interested in. If a file type is missing you can add it by clicking the Add... button.

Configuration | Other | Shell Integration | 64-bit Windows | Use 64-bit preview handlers for preview

Configuration | Other | Shell Integration | 64-bit Windows | Fall back to preview handlers of the other bitness

The Quick Search dialog now offers a Quick Find Files mode where you can remote control the Find Files tab in the Info Panel ( F12 ). That way you can quickly do a Find Files search without first opening that tab and without having it in the way of the search results listing.

An obvious use case would be to do a Quick Search ( F3 ) while honoring all the settings on the Name and Location tab (Ignore diacritics, Whole words, Include subfolders), and also the Excluded folders.

To check or modify the Find Files settings open Info Panel ( F12 ) / Find Files or simply press Ctrl + F in the main window (while the Quick Search dialog is not opened).

Compiled to the music of The Surfrajettes.