Versie 6.5.0 van Enpass is uitgekomen. Ook de Linux-versie zit op 6.5.0, maar de macOS-versie zit nog steeds op 6.4.2. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan 25 wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen.

Version 6.5.0 What’s New: One of the most requested feature— “Full-time Windows Hello support” is here. Now you need not enter the master password after system/app restart.

Added an option to delete the unnecessary fields from the saved webforms. Navigate to the ‘Show Webform’ on detail page of item. Fixes: Fixed an issue where some of OneDrive users were getting a password-mismatch error as “Password of data on OneDrive is required”. Now fixed. Affected users first need to delete data from OneDrive (Option to delete data is presented while disconnecting sync from cloud).

Few of our users reported getting an error code 1208400, while syncing with OneDrive. Fixed.

Fixed an issue with the order of fields getting shuffled for a custom template on syncing with other devices.

An issue with custom icons being displayed as black. Fixed.

Fixed an issue where the deleted items were visible under associated tags.

Squashed a bug with CSV importer.

Instead of the word TOTP, Enpass now uses the terminology One-time passwords.

Issue with URL marked as private was not masked. Fixed.

Some of keyboard shortcuts were not working consistently in Enpass assistant. Fixed.

The cloud icon was not being displayed on the vault list. Fixed.

Other minor crashes and fixes. Version 6.4.3 Fixes: We heard from a few of you that you were getting stuck on the welcome page after the last update. We were able to recreate and fix that issue, so thank you for getting in touch! Version 6.4.2 Fixes: The last release had introduced few issues with the new functionality of include in password generator, and this build takes care of them all.

Few of you were facing issues with Enpass extension for Vivaldi. Fixed.

An issue with import, where the secret key was displayed instead of the TOTP. Fixed.

Last item of Tags was getting duplicated. Fixed.

Other minor bug fixes & crashes. Version 6.4.1 What’s New: Advanced password generator has gone a step further. Along with the option to exclude symbols—while generating random passwords—now you can control which symbols should only be included in generated passwords. Fixes: Fixed an issue where some users were not able to sync with OneDrive after the last update.

An issue with clipboard data not getting cleared. Fixed.

An issue with iCloud sync getting signed out after a day. Fixed.

Other minor bug fixes & crashes. Version 6.4.0 What’s New: Support for OneDrive Business: Enpass now supports OneDrive Business. If you have OneDrive already synced, your sync will be disabled, and you would need to set up the sync with OneDrive again.

Keyboard Shortcut to reveal Password: As requested by a lot of you, we are adding a shortcut for displaying the passwords for a particular item by pressing Ctrl+Shift+H while viewing the item detail window. Improvements: Enhanced Autofill: Your favorite feature, enpass Autofill, is now better than before.

Improved performance for the item listing. Fixes: Windows Hello Dialog box was hiding behind Enpass assistant window. Fixed.

Resolved issues with Categories for login items being displayed in the Spanish language.

The selected item was not getting deleted on pressing the delete button. Fixed.

Issue with TOTP fields while importing from other password managers. Fixed.

Tag updation was not triggering the auto-sync. Fixed.

Other minor bug fixes & crashes. Version 6.3.3 Fixes: The issue with “Windows Hello” setting not persisted on relaunching the app. Version 6.3.2 Fixes: Few users reported iClould sync error in the last update. Fixed.

Users were unable to use enpass on Edge beta browser. Fixed.

While editing an item, users were unable to copy the passwords. Fixed.

Issues while restoring purchase were not updating the correct plan for few users. Fixed.

Resolved a few crashes reported in the last update.

Other minor fixes.