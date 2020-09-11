Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Enpass 6.5.0

Enpass logo (75 pix) Versie 6.5.0 van Enpass is uitgekomen. Ook de Linux-versie zit op 6.5.0, maar de macOS-versie zit nog steeds op 6.4.2. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan 25 wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen.

Version 6.5.0

What’s New:
  • One of the most requested feature— “Full-time Windows Hello support” is here. Now you need not enter the master password after system/app restart.
  • Added an option to delete the unnecessary fields from the saved webforms. Navigate to the ‘Show Webform’ on detail page of item.
Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where some of OneDrive users were getting a password-mismatch error as “Password of data on OneDrive is required”. Now fixed. Affected users first need to delete data from OneDrive (Option to delete data is presented while disconnecting sync from cloud).
  • Few of our users reported getting an error code 1208400, while syncing with OneDrive. Fixed.
  • Fixed an issue with the order of fields getting shuffled for a custom template on syncing with other devices.
  • An issue with custom icons being displayed as black. Fixed.
  • Fixed an issue where the deleted items were visible under associated tags.
  • Squashed a bug with CSV importer.
  • Instead of the word TOTP, Enpass now uses the terminology One-time passwords.
  • Issue with URL marked as private was not masked. Fixed.
  • Some of keyboard shortcuts were not working consistently in Enpass assistant. Fixed.
  • The cloud icon was not being displayed on the vault list. Fixed.
  • Other minor crashes and fixes.

Version 6.4.3

Fixes:
  • We heard from a few of you that you were getting stuck on the welcome page after the last update. We were able to recreate and fix that issue, so thank you for getting in touch!

Version 6.4.2

Fixes:
  • The last release had introduced few issues with the new functionality of include in password generator, and this build takes care of them all.
  • Few of you were facing issues with Enpass extension for Vivaldi. Fixed.
  • An issue with import, where the secret key was displayed instead of the TOTP. Fixed.
  • Last item of Tags was getting duplicated. Fixed.
  • Other minor bug fixes & crashes.

Version 6.4.1

What’s New:
  • Advanced password generator has gone a step further. Along with the option to exclude symbols—while generating random passwords—now you can control which symbols should only be included in generated passwords.
Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where some users were not able to sync with OneDrive after the last update.
  • An issue with clipboard data not getting cleared. Fixed.
  • An issue with iCloud sync getting signed out after a day. Fixed.
  • Other minor bug fixes & crashes.

Version 6.4.0

What’s New:
  • Support for OneDrive Business: Enpass now supports OneDrive Business. If you have OneDrive already synced, your sync will be disabled, and you would need to set up the sync with OneDrive again.
  • Keyboard Shortcut to reveal Password: As requested by a lot of you, we are adding a shortcut for displaying the passwords for a particular item by pressing Ctrl+Shift+H while viewing the item detail window.
Improvements:
  • Enhanced Autofill: Your favorite feature, enpass Autofill, is now better than before.
  • Improved performance for the item listing.
Fixes:
  • Windows Hello Dialog box was hiding behind Enpass assistant window. Fixed.
  • Resolved issues with Categories for login items being displayed in the Spanish language.
  • The selected item was not getting deleted on pressing the delete button. Fixed.
  • Issue with TOTP fields while importing from other password managers. Fixed.
  • Tag updation was not triggering the auto-sync. Fixed.
  • Other minor bug fixes & crashes.

Version 6.3.3

Fixes:
  • The issue with “Windows Hello” setting not persisted on relaunching the app.

Version 6.3.2

Fixes:
  • Few users reported iClould sync error in the last update. Fixed.
  • Users were unable to use enpass on Edge beta browser. Fixed.
  • While editing an item, users were unable to copy the passwords. Fixed.
  • Issues while restoring purchase were not updating the correct plan for few users. Fixed.
  • Resolved a few crashes reported in the last update.
  • Other minor fixes.

Enpass screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Enpass
Download https://enpass.io/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-09-2020 • 22:30

11-09-2020 • 22:30

25 Linkedin

Bron: Enpass

Enpass

+2Drallas
12 september 2020 10:39
Ooit Enpass gebruikt en ook voor betaald.

Maar de passieve opstelling van het bedrijf achter Enpass om externe audit te laten uitvoeren, ging zo moeizaam, dat ik Enpass niet volledig vertrouwde.
De audit was vervolgens halfslachtig en de code close source...

Gelukkig vond ik toen Bitwarden, nu ruim 2 jaar geleden en daar heb ik een veel beter ‘gevoel” bij.
0Waswat
@Drallas13 september 2020 14:24
Waarom niet iets wat open source is als keepass, als je transparantie zo belangrijk vindt?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waswat op 13 september 2020 14:25]

+2jeroen7s
@Waswat13 september 2020 16:31
Omdat Bitwarden ook Open Source is?
0Waswat
@jeroen7s14 september 2020 11:41
Oh. Duh. Heb het helemaal verkeerd gelezen en dacht dat bitwarden ook een closed-source password manager was.
0smartbit
@Drallas12 september 2020 14:58
@Drallas hoe sync je bitwarden? naar je eigen server of dropbox-en-co? selfhosted family subscription kosten $40/jaar, is wel wat anders dan eenmalige $59 voor enpass.

Heb je je enpass wachtwoorden in bitwarden kunnen importeren?
+1sebati
@smartbit13 september 2020 09:23
Heb ook Enpass en andere oplossingen bekeken en uiteindelijk voor Bitwarden gekozen. Zijn heel transparant over beveilging, audits zijn meermalen uitgevoerd en oplossing is open source. Hoewel mijn voorkeur naar het stimuleren van een Europees alternatief zou gaan, die is er voor zover ik kon vinden niet, is dit een prima (het beste) alternatief. Denk dat het nog beter zou zijn wanneer ze ook een Europees cluster zouden hebben. Heb voor nu een online family subscription en dat is een puur praktische overweging, maar je kunt hem zelf natuurlijk ook gaan hosten in de toekomst en die flexibiliteit is handig. Er wordt je dus niets in de weg gelegd om op een later tijdstip een andere keuze te maken. Als de manager enkel voor mezelf zou zijn zou ik deze wellicht zelf hosten maar omdat de rest van het gezin er ook gebruik van maakt is beschikbaarheid voor mij des te belangrijker. Daarnaast gebruik ik Duo Security om de toegang tot Bitwarden weer te beveiligen.
0Drallas
@smartbit13 september 2020 10:47
Import in Bitwarden vanuit Enpass was eenvoudig en snel. Heb een persoonlijk account waar ik voor betaal. Momenteel staat de data nog bij Bitwarden, maar te zijner tijd ga ik het zelf hosten.
+2PommeFritz
11 september 2020 23:59
Dit is mijn password manager of choice!
Ooit gekozen over talloze alternatieven omdat dit de enige was die:
- een Linux versie kent, waarvan browser integratie (in Firefox) ook prima werkt
- op iOS werkt
- kan syncen naar een eigen server zodat er werkelijk 0, nada, noppes van je data ergens bij iemand anders op een cloudomgeving terechtkomt.
+1Anoniem: 100047
@PommeFritz12 september 2020 07:56
Tot voor kort zou ik je gelijk geven, maarrrr... Er is regelmatig internetverkeer naar de server van Enpass, gelukkig tegengehouden door Blokada. Ik heb ze hierover een email gestuurd, maar nooit een reactie op ontvangen.
0PommeFritz
@Anoniem: 10004712 september 2020 12:50
Bedankt voor de heads-up, zal eens kijken.
+1Snake
11 september 2020 23:55
Vrij duur op de telefoon, en het ergst van al is dat dit een in-app aankoop is, dwz dat ik de aankoop niet kan delen met mijn familie.
0RobinJ1995
@Snake12 september 2020 00:12
Hij is het waard, werkt echt goed. €10 eenmalig valt ook best wel goed mee als je meeneemt dat de echte alternatieven veelal abonnementsdiensten zijn die meer kosten.
+2Snake
@RobinJ199512 september 2020 00:19
Waar zie jij eenmalig 10 Euro?

https://apps.apple.com/nl...sword-manager/id455566716

Onetime purchase- Premium
€ 59,99
+1RobinJ1995
@Snake12 september 2020 00:24
Oh wow de pricing is veranderd. Op hun eigen website is die wel 10 euro goedkoper, maar ik heb hem nog gekocht voor een €10 one time purchase.
+1pineapple23
@RobinJ199512 september 2020 06:24
Ik heb de app voor nog minder gekocht jaren terug tijdens de kerst.
0Geim
@pineapple2312 september 2020 09:47
Hadden ze idd een 5 dollar aanbod. Op die manier ook 2 licenties gekocht.
+1PatrickH89
@RobinJ199512 september 2020 07:32
Ik heb zelfs de Android versie gekocht voor 10 euro en de iOS versie gratis gekregen.
0Freakster86
@Snake12 september 2020 14:57
En @Snake Via https://stacksocial.com/sales/enpass-one-time $24,99
Nieuwsbriefcode en misschien nog wat andere acties en je bent maximaal 20 euro kwijt voor een lifetime licentie. Ze hebben inderdaad hun licentiemodel(prijzen) een tijdje terug aangepast. Maar met ~20 euro nog steeds veel waar voor je geld.
0GEi
@Snake12 september 2020 00:16
Heb je wel de Pro versie? Hier geen probleem om te delen met mijn vrouw. Doen we al meer dan 2 jaren. Of is dit ‘recent’ gewijzigd?
+1RobinJ1995
12 september 2020 00:11
Titel: 6.4.2
Nieuwe versie: 6.5.0
?
+1CH4OS
@RobinJ199512 september 2020 00:44
Staat gewoon letterlijk in de tekst:
Versie 6.4.2 van Enpass is uitgekomen. Ook de Linux-versie zit op 6.5.0, maar de macOS-versie zit nog steeds op 6.4.2.
Het is wel wat verwarrend om te lezen op deze manier, misschien @Drobanir even lief aankijken daarvoor. :)

EDIT:
At second thought denk ik dat de eerste zin een typo is. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 12 september 2020 00:48]

Auteur+1Drobanir
@CH4OS12 september 2020 08:46
Oeps, typo. Inmiddels gefixed.
+1om3ega
12 september 2020 07:55
Ooit van lastpass naar Enpass geswitched en geen seconde spijt van gehad. Het heeft alles wat ik van een password manager verwacht en er wordt nog actief op ontwikkeld.
0mocem
13 september 2020 11:59
Kon het niet vinden met Enpass. Keeweb vind ik op moment het beste.

