Software-update: XYplorer 21.00

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 21.00 XYplorer is uitgekomen. XYplorer is een bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het programma is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen te automatiseren. Een standaard licentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

64-bit Preview.
Now XYplorer supports 64-bit preview handlers for Office files (MS Office, PDF, EML). No configuration necessary, it just works.

Message Preview.
Now you get a WYSIWYG preview for email files (EML and MSG). No configuration necessary, it just works. Note that some email client (e.g. Thunderbird) has to be installed for previewing EML files, and Office has to be installed for previewing MSG files.

Tip: Untick "*.eml" and "*.msg" in "Configuration | Preview | Previewed Formats | Text Files" and tick them in "Configuration | Preview | Previewed Formats | Office Files" else you just get a raw textual preview.

Toggle Middle Truncation.
Now you can quickly toggle middle/end truncation in the file list. For details on this feature see Middle Truncation.

Simply use any of these three script lines, either in the Address Bar, or in the Catalog, or as a User Command (type Script) with a keyboard shortcut of your choice, or as a Custom Toolbar Button with an icon of your choice:

  • middletruncation; //toggle
  • middletruncation 0; //off
  • middletruncation 1; //on

Compilation Soundtrack.
Compiled to the music of Justin Townes Earle.

XYplorer

Versienummer 21.00
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 4,39MB
Licentietype Shareware

Bart van Klaveren

XYplorer

+1Anoniem: 588024
3 september 2020 13:23
Vele jaren een heel tevreden gebruiker van deze Windows-tool.
Heeft uitgebreide scripting mogelijkheden voor liefhebbers.
Super licht en snel, dual pane mogelijkheden, networking, thumbnails - alles wat je van een professionele bestandsbeheerder verwacht.
Support en forum zijn een cultuur op zich ;-)
01DMKIIN

@Anoniem: 5880243 september 2020 16:27
Naast DOpus en TC één van m'n dagdagelijkse werkpaarden :)
Jammer dat [b]dit feestje[/b] voor MacOS/Linux gebruikers vroegtijdig een nefaste afslag moest nemen ...

Het zou bijvoorbeeld op MacOS een totaal op hol geslagen Path Finder 9 in de vergeetput weten te droppen ... ;(

