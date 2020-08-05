Versie 3.2 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Browsing habits and workflows of users vary, massively. And based on that, we strive to give you more different ways to browse with Vivaldi’s wide range of features.

Making every aspect of the browser useful is part of Vivaldi’s philosophy. Very recently, we transformed Vivaldi’s basic note-taking implementation into a full-blown Notes Manager.

And Pop-out Video is no different.

Vivaldi’s much-loved Pop-out Video has come a long way since it was first launched, hidden behind menus and extra clicks.

Pop-out Video allows you to watch HTML5 videos in a separate, movable & resizable floating window while you carry on browsing in other tabs. Catching a match while getting on with work has never been this easy.

Over time, we’ve added more functionality to Pop-out Video – thanks to your constant feedback it’s now more discoverable and straightforward to use.

This latest version of Vivaldi gives you greater control over how you watch video content with any video provider, e.g. YouTube, Netflix, Twitch, and more.

Pop videos out easily: A single click on a small video box icon displayed in the center of the video will launch it in a separate movable, resizable, floating window.

If you wish to focus on another task, this feature can be disabled in the Settings under Webpages.

Mute and unmute: In the new version, a critical piece of the puzzle is added – the mute button.

This makes Vivaldi one of a few Chromium browsers to offer a user-friendly implementation of this functionality – users can mute and unmute with just one click while watching videos in picture-in-picture mode.

The mute button is a welcome addition in the current scenario of “work from home” or “stay at home”. It comes in handy if users suddenly need to jump into an online meeting, take a phone call, or deal with other interruptions.

Video controls: There’s a slider to seek specific positions in the video all from directly within the pop-out, with play & pause, and a “back to the tab” buttons to watch Pop-out Videos more intuitively.

Watching a video that’s part of a playlist shows forward and back buttons and allows users to skip tracks or go back to something that caught their fancy.

Control sound in a Pop-out through Tabs and Quick Commands: Users already have powerful control of sound behavior in the Vivaldi browser through Quick Commands or Mute Tab Audio in Settings where they can turn off the sound when necessary.

Even though the sound can be turned off/on in the Pop-out Video directly, a simple right-click on the tab of the video in which it is playing is another convenient option to mute/unmute.

Stay ahead and multitask by using any of the above functionalities to mute/unmute Pop-out Videos depending on your workflow and the features that you prefer to use in Vivaldi.