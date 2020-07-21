Versie 4.4.4 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 4.3.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 4.4.4 End of line annotations implemented. Bug #2141.

Add SCI_BRACEMATCHNEXT API. Feature #1368.

The latex lexer supports lstlisting environment that is similar to verbatim. Feature #1358.

For SciTE on Linux, place liblexilla.so and libscintilla.so in /usr/lib/scite. Bug #2184.

Round SCI_TEXTWIDTH instead of truncating as this may be more accurate when sizing application elements to match text. Feature #1355.

Display DEL control character as visible "DEL" block like other control characters. Feature #1369.

Allow caret width to be up to 20 pixels. Feature #1361.

SciTE on Windows adds create.hidden.console option to stop console window flashing when Lua script calls os.execute or io.popen.

Fix translucent rectangle drawing on Qt. When drawing a translucent selection, there were edge artifacts as the calls used were drawing outlines over fill areas. Make bottom and right borders on INDIC_ROUNDBOX be same intensity as top and left. Replaced some deprecated Qt calls with currently supported calls.

Fix printing on Windows to use correct text size. Bug #2185.

Fix bug on Win32 where calling WM_GETTEXT for more text than in document could return less text than in document.

Fixed a bug in SciTE with Lua stack balance causing failure to find functions after reloading script. Bug #2176. Release 4.4.3 Fix syntax highlighting for SciTE on Windows by setting executable directory for loading Lexilla. Bug #2181. Release 4.4.2 On Cocoa using Xcode changed Lexilla.dylib install path to @rpath as would otherwise try /usr/lib which won't work for sandboxed applications.

On Cocoa using Xcode made work on old versions of macOS by specifying deployment target as 10.8 instead of 10.15.

On Win32 fix static linking of Lexilla by specifying calling convention in Lexilla.h.

SciTE now uses default shared library extension even when directory contains '.'. Release 4.4.0 Added Xcode project files for Lexilla and Scintilla with no lexers (cocoa/Scintilla).

For GTK, build a shared library with no lexers libscintilla.so or libscintilla.dll.

Lexilla used as a shared library for most builds of SciTE except for the single file executable on Win32. On GTK, Scintilla shared library used. LexillaLibrary code can be copied out of SciTE for other applications that want to interface to Lexilla.

Constants in Scintilla.h can be disabled with SCI_DISABLE_AUTOGENERATED.

Implement per-monitor DPI Awareness on Win32 so both Scintilla and SciTE will adapt to the display scale when moved between monitors. Applications should forward WM_DPICHANGED to Scintilla. Bug #2171, Bug #2063.

Optimized performance when opening huge files. Feature #1347.

Add Appearance and Contrast properties to SciTE that allow customising visuals for dark mode and high contrast modes.

Fixed bug in Batch lexer where a single character line with a single character line end continued state onto the next line.

Added SCE_ERR_GCC_EXCERPT style for GCC 9 diagnostics in errorlist lexer.

Fixed buffer over-read bug with absolute references in MMIXAL lexer. Bug #2019.

Fixed bug with GTK on recent Linux distributions where underscores were invisible. Bug #2173.

Fixed GTK on Linux bug when pasting from closed application. Bug #2175.

Fixed bug in SciTE with Lua stack balance. Bug #2176.

For macOS, SciTE reverts to running python (2) due to python3 not being available in the sandbox.