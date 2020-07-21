Software-update: SciTE 4.4.4

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4.4 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 4.3.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 4.4.4
  • End of line annotations implemented. Bug #2141.
  • Add SCI_BRACEMATCHNEXT API. Feature #1368.
  • The latex lexer supports lstlisting environment that is similar to verbatim. Feature #1358.
  • For SciTE on Linux, place liblexilla.so and libscintilla.so in /usr/lib/scite. Bug #2184.
  • Round SCI_TEXTWIDTH instead of truncating as this may be more accurate when sizing application elements to match text. Feature #1355.
  • Display DEL control character as visible "DEL" block like other control characters. Feature #1369.
  • Allow caret width to be up to 20 pixels. Feature #1361.
  • SciTE on Windows adds create.hidden.console option to stop console window flashing when Lua script calls os.execute or io.popen.
  • Fix translucent rectangle drawing on Qt. When drawing a translucent selection, there were edge artifacts as the calls used were drawing outlines over fill areas. Make bottom and right borders on INDIC_ROUNDBOX be same intensity as top and left. Replaced some deprecated Qt calls with currently supported calls.
  • Fix printing on Windows to use correct text size. Bug #2185.
  • Fix bug on Win32 where calling WM_GETTEXT for more text than in document could return less text than in document.
  • Fixed a bug in SciTE with Lua stack balance causing failure to find functions after reloading script. Bug #2176.
Release 4.4.3
  • Fix syntax highlighting for SciTE on Windows by setting executable directory for loading Lexilla. Bug #2181.
Release 4.4.2
  • On Cocoa using Xcode changed Lexilla.dylib install path to @rpath as would otherwise try /usr/lib which won't work for sandboxed applications.
  • On Cocoa using Xcode made work on old versions of macOS by specifying deployment target as 10.8 instead of 10.15.
  • On Win32 fix static linking of Lexilla by specifying calling convention in Lexilla.h.
  • SciTE now uses default shared library extension even when directory contains '.'.
Release 4.4.0
  • Added Xcode project files for Lexilla and Scintilla with no lexers (cocoa/Scintilla).
  • For GTK, build a shared library with no lexers libscintilla.so or libscintilla.dll.
  • Lexilla used as a shared library for most builds of SciTE except for the single file executable on Win32. On GTK, Scintilla shared library used. LexillaLibrary code can be copied out of SciTE for other applications that want to interface to Lexilla.
  • Constants in Scintilla.h can be disabled with SCI_DISABLE_AUTOGENERATED.
  • Implement per-monitor DPI Awareness on Win32 so both Scintilla and SciTE will adapt to the display scale when moved between monitors. Applications should forward WM_DPICHANGED to Scintilla. Bug #2171, Bug #2063.
  • Optimized performance when opening huge files. Feature #1347.
  • Add Appearance and Contrast properties to SciTE that allow customising visuals for dark mode and high contrast modes.
  • Fixed bug in Batch lexer where a single character line with a single character line end continued state onto the next line.
  • Added SCE_ERR_GCC_EXCERPT style for GCC 9 diagnostics in errorlist lexer.
  • Fixed buffer over-read bug with absolute references in MMIXAL lexer. Bug #2019.
  • Fixed bug with GTK on recent Linux distributions where underscores were invisible. Bug #2173.
  • Fixed GTK on Linux bug when pasting from closed application. Bug #2175.
  • Fixed bug in SciTE with Lua stack balance. Bug #2176.
  • For macOS, SciTE reverts to running python (2) due to python3 not being available in the sandbox.

SciTE screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 4.4.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SciTE
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+11+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1jimshatt
22 juli 2020 03:23
Notepad++ gedraagt zich erg slecht op monitoren met verschillende DPI instellingen. Het lijkt erop dat deze bug nu gefixt kan worden. Hoera!
0winand
@jimshatt22 juli 2020 13:34
Notepad++ is barslecht is keyboard shortcuts, dat is de reden dat ik het nog steeds niet gebruik.
CTRL-F4 om een bestand te sluiten (wat voor mij second nature is en doorlopend gebruik) kent ie niet eens.. Notepad++ is overgewaardeerd vind ik
0Fenzo
@winand22 juli 2020 14:00
Notepad++ gebruikt de standaard Ctrl-W om een tab te sluiten.
Maar je kunt er Ctrl-F4 van maken via Menu->Run->Modify Shortcut …>Main Menu
onder Close de shortcut wijzigen. Zo moeilijk is dat toch niet?
0jimshatt
@Fenzo23 juli 2020 00:44
Ctrl-w kan ik met een hand, dus dat is sowieso fijner. En werkt ook in browsers.

Voor de keyboard shortcuts zal ik np++ dus niet dumpen.
0winand
@jimshatt24 juli 2020 12:56
> Ctrl-w kan ik met een hand, dus dat is sowieso fijner.

Voor jou denk ik dan, ctrl-F4 kan ook prima met 1 hand.

>..En werkt ook in browsers.

Ctrl-F4 ook ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door winand op 24 juli 2020 12:57]

0jimshatt
@winand24 juli 2020 22:51
Het lukt wel, maar dat is een flinke spagaat voor mijn pink en wijsvinger. Duim en wijsvinger kan prima, maar dat is geen natuurlijke plek voor mijn duim. Het is natuurlijk maar net waar je aan gewend bent. :)
0winand
@Fenzo24 juli 2020 12:55
Ah, goede tip!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

