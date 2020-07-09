JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft een derde update voor versie 2020.1 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notable changes: Fixed: Subpixel(LCD) text is slow with UI font in 2020.1, switching to greyscale antialiasing helps (IDEA-238301 +40)

Fixed: Shorten tab names in DataGrid with placement on the right/left (DBE-8336 +11)

Fixed: Trait collision false positive in case one trait uses another and overrides the method (WI-53171 +9)

Fixed: Database – Adding datasource as DDL – adding whole folders besides files only (DBE-5756 +4)

Fixed: UI freeze: com.intellij.openapi.module.impl.ModuleGroupersKt.splitByDotsJoiningIncorrectIdentifiers (IDEA-237974 +2)

Fixed: IDE freeze / crash when large file is truncated (IDEA-243589 +1)

Fixed: PHPStorm Freezes – Win10 x64 (WI-53220) You can find the full list of bug fixes and improvements in the release notes.