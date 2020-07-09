Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PhpStorm 2020.1.3

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft een derde update voor versie 2020.1 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notable changes:

  • Fixed: Subpixel(LCD) text is slow with UI font in 2020.1, switching to greyscale antialiasing helps (IDEA-238301 +40)
  • Fixed: Shorten tab names in DataGrid with placement on the right/left (DBE-8336 +11)
  • Fixed: Trait collision false positive in case one trait uses another and overrides the method (WI-53171 +9)
  • Fixed: Database – Adding datasource as DDL – adding whole folders besides files only (DBE-5756 +4)
  • Fixed: UI freeze: com.intellij.openapi.module.impl.ModuleGroupersKt.splitByDotsJoiningIncorrectIdentifiers (IDEA-237974 +2)
  • Fixed: IDE freeze / crash when large file is truncated (IDEA-243589 +1)
  • Fixed: PHPStorm Freezes – Win10 x64 (WI-53220)

You can find the full list of bug fixes and improvements in the release notes.

Versienummer 2020.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download/
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-07-2020 12:21
9 • submitter: Bux666

09-07-2020 • 12:21

9 Linkedin

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

17-05 PhpStorm 2022.1.1 12
01-05 PhpStorm 2022.1 4
25-03 PhpStorm 2021.3.3 0
04-01 PhpStorm 2021.3.1 0
03-12 PhpStorm 2021.3 3
18-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.2 40
04-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.1 9
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.2 1
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.4 0
06-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

PhpStorm

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+18+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Barryke
9 juli 2020 12:38
Ik probeer regelmatig over te stappen op een populair alternatief, om wijs te blijven. Denk aan office, browser, operating system, cloud provider, IDE, enzovoorts.

Elke switch went .. maar toch valt mij op dat ik steeds terug ga naar de WebStorm IDE voor moderne web development.
+1StefanJanssen
@Barryke9 juli 2020 14:12
Hier ook, ook voor .NET development gebruik ik eigenlijk alleen nog maar Rider. En ik heb ook nog geen beter alternatief voor Datagrip gevonden. Nu heb ik een licentie op alles dus zou ik ook minder snel overstappen naar een ander betaald pakket.
0Jimbolino
9 juli 2020 12:29
Shareware, net als Windows 10 shareware is zeker...
+1RoestVrijStaal
@Jimbolino9 juli 2020 13:18
Het hangt ervan af welke versie van Windows 10 je bedoeld.

Een snelle zoektocht wijst uit dat bij Windows 10 Enterprise niet meer kan worden ingelogd na de probeerperiode. Bij Win10 Home, Professional e.d. blijft het bij "gebruikertje pesten" met nag screens en instellingen die niet aanpasbaar zijn.

Bij PhpStorm is het echt na 30 dagen over en uit. Tenzij je aan JetBrains kan hard maken dat je het ook voor open source projecten gebruikt.

Inmiddels begint Visual Studio Code steeds volwassener te worden door het nieuwe Remote Development, waardoor je -net als bij PhpStorm- ook aan je PHP projecten kunt ontwikkelen die in Docker-containers draaien. NetBeans komt ook terug van weggeweest. Maar heeft zonder out-of-the-box Docker/Remote Development-integratie nog een lange weg te gaan.
+1Robtimus
@RoestVrijStaal9 juli 2020 14:32
Bij JetBrains producten kun je wel doorwerken na de trial, maar het "gebruikertje pesten" is verder doorgevoerd - na 30 minuten sluit de applicatie zichzelf gewoon af.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@Robtimus9 juli 2020 14:56
Mijn ervaring is anders.

Je kan maar één dag na 30 dagen PhpStorm voor 30 minuten aanzwengelen. Ik heb niet uitgeprobeerd hoeveel keer dat op die dag kan.

Maar na die dag kun je echt niets meer dan of een licentiecode invoeren of PhpStorm verwijderen.
+1Akufen
@RoestVrijStaal10 juli 2020 04:38
Volgens mij kan je nog altijd gratis gebruik maken van de EAP versie.
+1Robtimus
@Jimbolino9 juli 2020 12:33
Ik zou het eerder met Office365 vergelijken. Tenzij je kan aantonen dat je het actief gebruikt voor open source projecten moet je gewoon jaarlijks abonnementskosten betalen, net zoals bijna alle andere JetBrains producten.
+1bertware
@Robtimus9 juli 2020 12:58
Na 1 jaar krijg je wel een perpetual fallback license voor de versie waar je een jaar toegang tot had, dus je hoeft niet te blijven betalen als je eenmaal voor 12 maand hebt betaald. Je moet wel blijven betalen als je nieuwe updates wilt. Vind het zelf een geweldig verdienmodel, spijtig dat bvb Adobe het ook niet zo aanpakken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True