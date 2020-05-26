Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 15.6.7.0

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.6 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In versie 15 zien we onder meer verbeteringen in de geluidskwaliteit, is het eenvoudiger gemaakt om het updatebeleid aan te passen en is ondersteuning voor Windows 10 1909 toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

New features
  • Instant image-to-text recognition for the augmented reality sessions. Pilot users can now recognize texts on their phones or tablets and send them to the expert with one click.
Improvements
  • The MSI installer now allows you to optionally deactivate TeamViewer's Outlook Add-In upon installation. As a result, the Outlook Add-In will be installed but not activated. However, it can still be activated at a later time. By default, the Outlook Add-In is installed and activated.
  • The feedback option is now more prominent on the top menu.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug for the black screen which sometimes prevented the expected deactivation when pressing Ctrl + Alt + Del on the remote computer.
  • Fixed a bug in the remote connection which caused the connection to freeze when selecting a single window.
  • Fixed a bug occurring with active Black Screen and single-window mode, which caused TeamViewer to crash when minimizing or closing the window.
  • Fixed a bug by which TeamViewer's Outlook Add-In was activated in Outlook although it was not shown as active in the advanced TeamViewer options.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the video of the other participant in a Remote Connection or Meeting not to be visible.
  • Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer Run Only to crash when starting programs that trigger a User Account Control prompt on the remote device.

Versienummer 15.6.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: TeamViewer

Reacties (1)

0Pfeffa-rah
26 mei 2020 18:35
TeamViewer heeft besloten dat ik TeamViewer commercieel gebruik....
Ze willen niet zeggen waarom ze dat denken en willen het niet ongedaan maken.

Exit TeamViewer.
