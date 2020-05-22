Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OPNsense 20.1.7

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder OPNsense 20.1.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 20.1.7 released

Today we move to PHP 7.3 in order to be able to complete testing for the 20.7-BETA online upgrades. Also included is a patch for the packet filter kernel code which could crash with shared forwarding when interfaces disappeared due to use after free in the default network stack path.

Here are the full patch notes:

  • system: default net.inet.icmp.reply_from_interface to 1
  • system: fix static gateway wizard handing
  • firewall: allow outbound NAT source and destination port ranges
  • interfaces: use interfaces_primary_address6() inside get_interface_ipv6()
  • dhcp: add AdvLinkMTU to router advertisements settings (contributed by Ilteris Eroglu)
  • unbound: prevent wildcard domains for the local system domain
  • backend: suppress inconsequential IDNA warnings for aliases
  • backend: add option to return a key value list for TLS ciphers
  • mvc: reference constraint pointing validation results to the wrong field
  • plugins: os-acme-client 1.32 adds Acmeproxy DNS support (contributed by Maarten den Braber)
  • src: added Novatel Wireless MiFi 8800/8000 support (contributed by rootless4real)
  • src: fix pf shared forwarding on non-existing interfaces
  • src: patch in tty 3wire autologin support
  • src: fix insufficient packet length validation in libalias
  • src: fix memory disclosure vulnerability in libalias
  • src: fix improper checking in SCTP-AUTH shared key update
  • src: fix use after free in cryptodev module
  • src: update to tzdata 2020a
  • ports: ca_root_nss 3.52
  • ports: curl 7.70.0
  • ports: dhcp6c v20200512
  • ports: hyperscan 5.2.1
  • ports: openldap 2.4.50
  • ports: pcre2 10.35
  • ports: php 7.3.18

Versienummer 20.1.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

22-05-2020 • 12:00
submitter: henkNL

22-05-2020 • 12:00

Submitter: henkNL

Bron: OPNsense

Reacties (7)

+1magnus_ridolph
22 mei 2020 12:03
Besturingssystemen Linux?
+1daanb14
@magnus_ridolph22 mei 2020 12:05
Nee, zeker niet. OPNsense is gebasseerd op FreeBSD.
+1rbr320
@daanb1422 mei 2020 12:08
Dat zal precies zijn waar @magnus_ridolph op doelde, in de tabel onder het artikel staat namelijk dat OPNsense qua besturingssysteem in de categorie Linux valt. Dat zou Tweakers eigenlijk moeten wijzigen naar BSD of een bredere categorie moeten maken voor Unix-achtigen.
+1daanb14
@rbr32022 mei 2020 12:09
Ik zie het al. Ik heb verkeerd gelezen |:(
+1freshy98
@daanb1422 mei 2020 12:38
En specifiek dan HardenedBSD, wat dan een fork is van FreeBSD.

En het licentie type zal ook zeer zeker geen GPL zijn maar BSD.

[Reactie gewijzigd door freshy98 op 22 mei 2020 12:40]

0Maurits van Baerle
@magnus_ridolph22 mei 2020 13:23
Ik heb even een berichtje gestuurd om er 'HardenedBSD' en 'BSD' van te maken.
+1geenwindows
22 mei 2020 12:45
waarom staat er bij de FreeNAS 11.3-U3.1 software update besturingssysteem: BSD, maar hier Linux? OPNsense is toch echt een BSD based systeem...
