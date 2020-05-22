Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder OPNsense 20.1.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Today we move to PHP 7.3 in order to be able to complete testing for the 20.7-BETA online upgrades. Also included is a patch for the packet filter kernel code which could crash with shared forwarding when interfaces disappeared due to use after free in the default network stack path.

Here are the full patch notes: