Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder OPNsense 20.1.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

System: support configuration for SSH HostKeyAlgorithms, KexAlgorithms, Ciphers and MACs

simplify validations in gateway monitor settings Interfaces: mark VXLAN and loopback devices as configurable

validation typo caused failure to communicate unassignable targets

netstat tree view GUI and API

use libxo to extract ARP data Firewall: checkbox selection ignores visibility setting

add network group type to combine aliases cleanly

IPv6 essential icmpv6 allow for ::

new shaper statistics GUI and API

support filter log messages with PID Reporting: when flow times are not returned stick to receive timestamp OpenVPN: use multihome when selecting "any" interface with UDP Unbound: create shared startup script for background task Mvc: also store "" field value as initial state to prevent empty fields as being marked as changed

firewall source NAT ranges support in plugins

keep options in static set for PortField

support interface targets without addresses

add "migration_prefix" attribute to model

catch ArgumentCountError

skip empty gateway artefact Plugins: os-acme-client 1.31

os-firewall 1.0 API supplemental package

os-haproxy 2.22

os-unbound-plus 1.1

os-wol 2.3 adds case insensitive matching in widget (contributed by Gauss23) Ports: ca_root_nss 3.51.1

dnsmasq 2.81

krb5 1.18.1

openvpn 2.4.9

php 7.2.30

py-certifi 2020.4.5.1

strongswan 5.8.4