Software-update: OPNsense 20.1.5

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder OPNsense 20.1.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

System:
  • support configuration for SSH HostKeyAlgorithms, KexAlgorithms, Ciphers and MACs
  • simplify validations in gateway monitor settings
Interfaces:
  • mark VXLAN and loopback devices as configurable
  • validation typo caused failure to communicate unassignable targets
  • netstat tree view GUI and API
  • use libxo to extract ARP data
Firewall:
  • checkbox selection ignores visibility setting
  • add network group type to combine aliases cleanly
  • IPv6 essential icmpv6 allow for ::
  • new shaper statistics GUI and API
  • support filter log messages with PID
Reporting:
  • when flow times are not returned stick to receive timestamp
OpenVPN:
  • use multihome when selecting "any" interface with UDP
Unbound:
  • create shared startup script for background task
Mvc:
  • also store "" field value as initial state to prevent empty fields as being marked as changed
  • firewall source NAT ranges support in plugins
  • keep options in static set for PortField
  • support interface targets without addresses
  • add "migration_prefix" attribute to model
  • catch ArgumentCountError
  • skip empty gateway artefact
Plugins:
  • os-acme-client 1.31
  • os-firewall 1.0 API supplemental package
  • os-haproxy 2.22
  • os-unbound-plus 1.1
  • os-wol 2.3 adds case insensitive matching in widget (contributed by Gauss23)
Ports:
  • ca_root_nss 3.51.1
  • dnsmasq 2.81
  • krb5 1.18.1
  • openvpn 2.4.9
  • php 7.2.30
  • py-certifi 2020.4.5.1
  • strongswan 5.8.4

Versienummer 20.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website Fabrikant
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+12+20+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+1Andrew Laeddis
24 april 2020 11:00
Ik gebruik op dit moment pfSense, is dit wellicht een beter alternatief?
Reageer
+1JapyDooge
@Andrew Laeddis24 april 2020 11:06
Ik had met pfSense heel veel last van instabiliteit op mijn setup, met OPNsense heb ik nergens last van, draait al ruim een jaar als een zonnetje als firewall+dns+OpenVPN provider.
Reageer
0MuVo
@Andrew Laeddis24 april 2020 11:05
Er is geen goed pfblockerNG alternatief in OPNsense, dus dat weer houdt mij om OPNsense te proberen.
Reageer
0Rolfie
@MuVo24 april 2020 11:14
Waarin zit de limitatie van pfblockerNG icm met OPNsense?
Ik gebruik niet direct de DNS backlists, maar ik gebruik pfblockerNG om landen te blockeren voor bepaalde services. Is dat wel gewoon mogelijk?
Reageer
0XfadeR
@Rolfie24 april 2020 11:35
Ja dat kan, dat kan met GeoIP aliassen in the firewall sectie.
Reageer
0Calypso
@Andrew Laeddis24 april 2020 11:07
Kijk eens terug bij de afgelopen nieuwe versies - deze vraag wordt vaker gesteld.

Mijn mening is: ben je tevreden met pfSense, lekker blijven gebruiken. Heb je je bedenkingen of frustraties bij pfSense, werp eens een blik op opnSense. Zelf ben ik een aantal jaar geleden overgestapt omdat me een aantal dingen niet bevielen aan pfSense, en ik ben nu tevreden opnSense gebruiker.
Reageer
0Kayl
@Andrew Laeddis24 april 2020 11:11
Ben paar weken geleden overgestapt van Pfsense naar Opnsense en ben nog wat zaken aan het leren/instellen. Of je wilt overstappen ligt echt aan je doel. Ik wilde gebruik gaan maken van Wireguard en ook actueel zijn met nieuwe plugins. Bij Pfsense loopt dat voor geen meter en dat begon me te storen.

Als je gewend bent aan de GUI van Pfsense dan is het aanpassen aan de Opnsense. Het is mooier, maar ik vind het niet altijd sneller te vinden. Komt ook doordat het menu aan de linkerkant zit in plaats van aan de bovenkant.
Zoals hieronder ook gezegd, geen pfblockerNG, maar dat vond ik toch vaak maar lastig configureren of traag werken. Dus met een eigen pi-hole of Adguard ben je er ook. En volgens Mr.Aargh hieronder zit er nu ook een soort ingebakken pi-hole. Dat heb ik zelf nog niet geprobeerd, maar zou mooi zijn.

Wat ik wel mis is documentatie, hij is er wel maar matig. De wereld van pfsense is nog steeds de grootste en zo ben ik van de week bezig geweest met het instellen van HAproxy en dan moet ik het eigenlijk doen van wat halve forumposts en pfsense tutorials. Dat zal allemaal nog wel verder uitbreiden, maar is soms wel storend als je met lastige materie bezig bent.
Reageer
0Mr.Aargh
24 april 2020 11:05
opnSense GUI is prettiger (mening)
Sinds ze unbound-plus hebben heb je een ingebakken pi-hole setup waar je de DNS blocklists zo in kan stoppen.
Features zoals Wireguard zitten nu er ook standaard in.

En het is allemaal weer "open-source"
Reageer
0Razwer
@Mr.Aargh24 april 2020 11:25
ik zit in het proces van inzetten van pfSense of OPNsense thuis. Beiden producten heb ik geinstalleerd maar ik vind de pfSense GUI intuitiever.
Ik heb nog geen beslissing genomen over welk product ik wil gebruiken. Sinds gisteren OPNsense devel geinstalleerd, maar ik kan de unbound-plus opties voor DNS dus niet vinden daar. Wat ik las is dat ze het juist in BIND gezet hadden. Is dit een verandering in 20.1.7 of doe ik iets niet (goed)?
Reageer
0henkNL
@Razwer24 april 2020 11:45
Hier afkomstig van pfSense, vond die eerst ook intuïtiever, maar nu ik opnsense gewend ben is dat ook erg prettig. Voor unbound-plus moet je een plugin installeren als ik het goed had.
Reageer


