Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder OPNsense 20.1.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
System:
Interfaces:
- support configuration for SSH HostKeyAlgorithms, KexAlgorithms, Ciphers and MACs
- simplify validations in gateway monitor settings
Firewall:
- mark VXLAN and loopback devices as configurable
- validation typo caused failure to communicate unassignable targets
- netstat tree view GUI and API
- use libxo to extract ARP data
Reporting:
- checkbox selection ignores visibility setting
- add network group type to combine aliases cleanly
- IPv6 essential icmpv6 allow for ::
- new shaper statistics GUI and API
- support filter log messages with PID
OpenVPN:
- when flow times are not returned stick to receive timestamp
Unbound:
- use multihome when selecting "any" interface with UDP
Mvc:
- create shared startup script for background task
Plugins:
- also store "" field value as initial state to prevent empty fields as being marked as changed
- firewall source NAT ranges support in plugins
- keep options in static set for PortField
- support interface targets without addresses
- add "migration_prefix" attribute to model
- catch ArgumentCountError
- skip empty gateway artefact
Ports:
- os-acme-client 1.31
- os-firewall 1.0 API supplemental package
- os-haproxy 2.22
- os-unbound-plus 1.1
- os-wol 2.3 adds case insensitive matching in widget (contributed by Gauss23)
- ca_root_nss 3.51.1
- dnsmasq 2.81
- krb5 1.18.1
- openvpn 2.4.9
- php 7.2.30
- py-certifi 2020.4.5.1
- strongswan 5.8.4