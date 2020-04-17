Versie 10.23 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.23
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.22
- Run "on completion" commands on console (no need for "cmd.exe /c")
- Check exit code and report errors for external applications
- Report stream output of failed command line calls (macOs, Linux)
- Use Unicode symbols compatible with older macOS
- RealTimeSync: invoke command using cmd.exe instead of ShellExecute (Windows)
- Avoid hitting log file length limitations for aggregated jobs
- Fix OpenSSL failing on HTTP 1.0 response without Content-Length
- Don't allow creating folder names ending with space or dot
- Support base folders with trailing blanks
- Show system error descriptions on volume shadow copy errors
- Raise exit code if saving log file or sending email failed
- Report all documented MTP error descriptions
- Updated default exclude filter (macOS/Linux)
- Added image outlines for improved dark mode support
- Work around WBEM_E_INVALID_CLASS error during installation
- Align file path rendering with app layout direction
- Play sound notification also when "cancel on first error" is set
- Cleaner file path formatting (macOs, Linux)
- Added instructions when failing to start due to missing GTK2 (Ubuntu)
- RealTimeSync: distinguish drive unmount from folder change notification
- Avoid blocking command scripts waiting for user input
- Updated translation files
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.21
- Fixed upper-case conversion bug for non-ASCII strings
- Preselect last-used email address
- Select log file format (HTML or plain text)
- Aggregate email notifications when hitting sending limits
- Show code literals in system error messages
- Limit conflict item count for log file warning message
- Show log icon error indicator even if error occured after sync
- Disable background drag & drop when showing modal dialog
- Hide dummy model, vendor names in log files
- Fixed ANSI encoding used for log file time formatting
- Reduced memory consumption for large number of log messages
- Correctly parse lock files despite corrupted trail data
- Show emoji instead of Unicode icon in email subject
- Fixed IWbemServices::ConnectServer error after sync
- Fixed aggregate email logs incomplete truncation