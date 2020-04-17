sluiten

Software-update: FreeFileSync 10.23

FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 10.23 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.23
  • Run "on completion" commands on console (no need for "cmd.exe /c")
  • Check exit code and report errors for external applications
  • Report stream output of failed command line calls (macOs, Linux)
  • Use Unicode symbols compatible with older macOS
  • RealTimeSync: invoke command using cmd.exe instead of ShellExecute (Windows)
  • Avoid hitting log file length limitations for aggregated jobs
  • Fix OpenSSL failing on HTTP 1.0 response without Content-Length
  • Don't allow creating folder names ending with space or dot
  • Support base folders with trailing blanks
  • Show system error descriptions on volume shadow copy errors
  • Raise exit code if saving log file or sending email failed
  • Report all documented MTP error descriptions
  • Updated default exclude filter (macOS/Linux)
  • Added image outlines for improved dark mode support
  • Work around WBEM_E_INVALID_CLASS error during installation
  • Align file path rendering with app layout direction
  • Play sound notification also when "cancel on first error" is set
  • Cleaner file path formatting (macOs, Linux)
  • Added instructions when failing to start due to missing GTK2 (Ubuntu)
  • RealTimeSync: distinguish drive unmount from folder change notification
  • Avoid blocking command scripts waiting for user input
  • Updated translation files
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.22
  • Fixed upper-case conversion bug for non-ASCII strings
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.21
  • Preselect last-used email address
  • Select log file format (HTML or plain text)
  • Aggregate email notifications when hitting sending limits
  • Show code literals in system error messages
  • Limit conflict item count for log file warning message
  • Show log icon error indicator even if error occured after sync
  • Disable background drag & drop when showing modal dialog
  • Hide dummy model, vendor names in log files
  • Fixed ANSI encoding used for log file time formatting
  • Reduced memory consumption for large number of log messages
  • Correctly parse lock files despite corrupted trail data
  • Show emoji instead of Unicode icon in email subject
  • Fixed IWbemServices::ConnectServer error after sync
  • Fixed aggregate email logs incomplete truncation

Versienummer 10.23
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://www.freefilesync.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 14,68MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-04-2020 • 19:46

17-04-2020 • 19:46

Bron: FreeFileSync

Reacties (6)

+1lagefrequentie
17 april 2020 20:01
Deze software gebruik ik om een backup te maken van mijn laptop drives. Werkt gemakkelijk en ben er tevreden over.
+1Cerberus_tm
@lagefrequentie17 april 2020 20:19
Heb je ook de RealTimeSync-functie al eens gebruikt? Ben benieuwd hoe goed die werkt. Verder inderdaad echt een goed programma, duidelijk en met alle keuzes die je zou wensen.
+2vidrasp
@Cerberus_tm17 april 2020 22:23
Gebruik deze hier, werkt uitstekend. Eerst in Freefilesync maken, dan bewerken in Realtimesync
+1Cerberus_tm
@vidrasp18 april 2020 00:09
Goed om te weten! Misschien ga ik dat ook wel gebruiken.
+1lagefrequentie
@Cerberus_tm17 april 2020 21:33
Daar maak ik geen gebruik van, de drive die ik gebruik zit niet standaard aan de laptop vast.Maar ik ga er van uit dat het gewoon goed zal werken. Voor mijn pc maak ik gebruik van een nas met twee hdd's erin die automatisch alles wegschrijft op beide schijven en zal realtime sync niet snel gebruiken omdat ik gebruik maak van de gedeelde netwerk mappen op de nas.
+1Cerberus_tm
@lagefrequentie18 april 2020 00:09
OK. I zag trouwens dat je RealTimeSync zo kunt instellen dat het automatisch gaat synchroniseren zodra je de schijf in je usb plugt. En hij kan kijken naar de naam van de schijf, in plaats van de letter (die nogal een skan verschillen).

