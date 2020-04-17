Versie 10.23 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.23 Run "on completion" commands on console (no need for "cmd.exe /c")

Check exit code and report errors for external applications

Report stream output of failed command line calls (macOs, Linux)

Use Unicode symbols compatible with older macOS

RealTimeSync: invoke command using cmd.exe instead of ShellExecute (Windows)

Avoid hitting log file length limitations for aggregated jobs

Fix OpenSSL failing on HTTP 1.0 response without Content-Length

Don't allow creating folder names ending with space or dot

Support base folders with trailing blanks

Show system error descriptions on volume shadow copy errors

Raise exit code if saving log file or sending email failed

Report all documented MTP error descriptions

Updated default exclude filter (macOS/Linux)

Added image outlines for improved dark mode support

Work around WBEM_E_INVALID_CLASS error during installation

Align file path rendering with app layout direction

Play sound notification also when "cancel on first error" is set

Cleaner file path formatting (macOs, Linux)

Added instructions when failing to start due to missing GTK2 (Ubuntu)

RealTimeSync: distinguish drive unmount from folder change notification

Avoid blocking command scripts waiting for user input

Updated translation files Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.22 Fixed upper-case conversion bug for non-ASCII strings Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.21 Preselect last-used email address

Select log file format (HTML or plain text)

Aggregate email notifications when hitting sending limits

Show code literals in system error messages

Limit conflict item count for log file warning message

Show log icon error indicator even if error occured after sync

Disable background drag & drop when showing modal dialog

Hide dummy model, vendor names in log files

Fixed ANSI encoding used for log file time formatting

Reduced memory consumption for large number of log messages

Correctly parse lock files despite corrupted trail data

Show emoji instead of Unicode icon in email subject

Fixed IWbemServices::ConnectServer error after sync

Fixed aggregate email logs incomplete truncation