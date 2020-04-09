Versie 3.2.3 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
What’s New:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- Wireshark 3.2.0 to 3.2.2 might not update automatically on macOS in some cases. If you’re running those versions on macOS you might have to update to a later version manually. Bug 16416
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2020-07 The BACapp dissector could crash. Bug 16474. CVE-2020-11647.
Updated Protocol Support:
- Add (IETF) QUIC Dissector. Bug 13881.
- Rename profile name loses list selection. Bug 15966.
- Dissector bug warning dissecting TLS Certificate Request with many names. Bug 16202.
- Only ACKs, but no DATA frames are visible in -> TCP Stream Graph -> Time Sequence (tcptrace). Bug 16281.
- Copy>Description does not work properly for all tree items. Bug 16323.
- Importing profiles in Windows - zip files fail and from directory crashes Wireshark. Bug 16410.
- Packet List selection is gone when adding or removing a display filter. Bug 16414.
- Check for updates, and auto-update, not working in 3.2.1. Bug 16416.
- f5ethtrailer: TLS trailer creates incorrect CLIENT keylog entries. Bug 16417.
- Buildbot crash output: randpkt-2020-03-04-18423.pcap. Bug 16424.
- File open dialog shows garbled time stamps. Bug 16429.
- RTCP Bye without optional reason reported as [Malformed Packet]. Bug 16434.
- [oss-fuzz] #20732: Undefined-shift in dissect_rtcp. Bug 16445.
- SOMEIP: SOME/IP-SD dissector fails to register SOME/IP ports, if IPv6 is being used (BUG). Bug 16448.
- tshark logs: "…could not be opened: Too many open files.". Bug 16457.
- Typo in About Wireshark > Keyboard Shortcuts > Unignore All Displayed. Bug 16472.
- Buildbot crash output: randpkt-2020-04-02-31746.pcap. Bug 16477.
New and Updated Capture File Support:
- AFS
- BACapp
- Bluetooth
- CoAP
- Diameter3GPP
- F5 Ethernet trailer
- GSM RLC MAC
- ISIS
- ISIS CLV
- ISIS HELLO
- ISIS LSP
- ISIS SNP
- NAS 5GS
- NR RRC
- pcap
- QUIC
- RPCAP
- RTCP
- SOME/IP-SD
- TLS
- and WSP
- pcap
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.2.3 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.2.3 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.2.3 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.2.3 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.2.3 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD