Versie 3.5.2 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, FreeBSD en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die zo tijdens het onlinegamen kunnen overleggen met teamgenoten. Sinds versie 3.2.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Client Release 3.5.2: Fixed crashes reported by crashdumps. Client Release 3.5.1: Fixed a crash on startup

Disabled playback AGC for clients sending from an Opus Music channel Client Release 3.5.0: Updated Plugin API version to 24.

Added new voice activity detection modes (Automatic, Volume Gate, Hybrid).

Added automatic voice volume leveling option in playback settings.

Added typing attenuation feature to try to reduce the sounds made by typing.

Added comfort noise feature to add synthetic background noise to fill the artificial silence while being connected to a TeamSpeak Server.

Added optional -connect commandline parameter to specify an address for auto-connecting on startup (example: -connect=voice.teamspeak.com). Some additional parameters can be used to provide more details (-pw, -nickname, -channel, -channelid, -channelpw, -newtab, -mytsid, -showqueryclients, -capture, -playback, -hotkeys).

Added support for upcoming TeamSpeak Server releases using a PostgreSQL database backend.

Added hotkeys to assign, revoke or toggle specific server groups based on current group memberships (e.g. mute clients in a specific raid group).

Added volume toolbox widget for quick access to microphone volume gate, overall and individual client volume levels.

Added convenience variables and options to infoframe templates.

Added active badge showcase to client infoframe templates.

Added design option to show/hide client badges in server tree.

Added server/channel group icons to client context menus.

Moved server/channel group IDs to tooltips in permission settings.

Improved client context menu to filter inaccessible groups and permission related tools.

Improved echo cancellation and noise reduction systems.

Improved error handing for multi-track recording.

Infoframe templates now support "??" modifier for variables to prevent their value from being shown so they can be used conditionally to determine whether or not a specific line should be hidden (e.g. %%??CLIENT_FLAG_AWAY%%).

Remote icon list is now sorted by upload date/time rather than icon ID.

Qt color roles can now be customized in themes (e.g. for hyperlinks).

Removed AGC from audio capture settings in favour of playback AGC.

Fixed a bug where mutli-track recordings could cause a crash when clients join or leave your channel.

Fixed a bug where multi-track recordings were not saved on server shutdown.

Fixed a bug where custom displaynames for clients were shown in infoframe even when it was equal to the nickname of the client in view.

Fixed a bug where default capture/playback profiles could not be switched.

Fixed a bug where deactivated plugins were loaded when launching the client.

Fixed crashes reported by crashdumps. Client Release 3.3.2: Fixed a crash when calling specific plugin API functions reported by t4styy. Client Release 3.3.1: Updated settings.db version to 9.

Added optional -configname commandline parameter to specify a custom name for the settings folder. Note that this parameter needs to be used in combination with -localconfig on Windows (default: config).

Added support for channel/client permission hints to enable/disable specific UI actions. Note, that this feature requires TeamSpeak Server version 3.10.0 or later.

Improved settings database performance.

Fixed a bug where the same badge icon was displayed multiple times for the same client.

Fixed a bug where the infoframe did not update when the selected client left the server.

Fixed a crash in Qt framework when receiving specific Unicode characters.

Fixed a freeze problem in bookmarks manager. Client Release 3.3.0: Updated Qt framework to 5.12 LTS releases.

Updated Opus codec to version 1.3 to introduce lots of quality improvements, new features, and bug fixes.

This version of the TeamSpeak Client requires macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later.

The HTML style tag is no longer supported in infoframe templates. All addon authors should use the _chat.qss file for CSS style definitions instead.

Updated Plugin API version to 23.

Increased size limit for text messages to 8 KiB.

Updated easy-permission templates to use Opus instead of Speex/CELT codecs.

Spacer tags in channel names will now be omitted in infoframe templates.

Improved pagination support for banlist and clientdblist for plugin API.

Added additional variables to infoframe templates.

Implemented multi-select for clients in the servertree.

Implemented multi-track recording feature, to allow recording each client's audio stream independently.

Added support for signed badges to prevent usage of fake data. Note, that this feature requires TeamSpeak Server version 3.8.0 or later.

Added support for URL tagging in incoming text messages.

Added support for myTeamSpeak ID bans in virtual server banlist.

Added support for Windows tiles. Thanks to our user RandomHost for providing the material.

Added support for updated license types (Gamer, Commercial, Sponsorship).

Added invoker data for onPluginCommandEvent(). Note, that server-side support for this API change will be introduced with TeamSpeak Server version 3.9.0.

Fixed a freeze in easy-permission settings when switching between different templates.

Fixed a bug where default profiles could be deleted in settings.

Fixed crashes reported by crashdumps.