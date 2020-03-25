Versie 15.4 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In versie 15 zien we onder meer verbeteringen in de geluidskwaliteit, is het eenvoudiger gemaakt om het updatebeleid aan te passen en is ondersteuning voor Windows 10 1909 toegevoegd. In versie 15.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

New features: Control TeamViewer Pilot usage and access rights throughout your organization using rules you configure within the Management Console.

The possibility to send key combinations such as [Alt]+[Tab] or [Windows]+[R] is now available!

When connecting from Linux to Windows, it's now possible to transmit various key combinations: switching the applications on Windows by using [Alt]+[Tab], opening the run command with [Windows]+[R], and so on.

The MSI installer now offers the possibility to import the *.tvopt format which is generated when exporting options from a TeamViewer client. The import of a '.reg file is still possible.

You can no longer start a direct file transfer to a remote system with restricted folder permissions (like macOS 10.15) without allowing full disk access in advance to prevent the client from becoming unresponsive. Within the session you need at least the possibility to view and control the remote screen on restricted systems.

You can now also copy screenshots within a session from the Snip & Sketch tool and paste them on the other side of the connection.

A new MSI parameter called "SETTINGSFILE" has been introduced, which allows to specify a path to a *.tvopt option file. This means that the option file no longer has to be located next to the MSI installer as it used to be when using IMPORTREGFILE. This new parameter replaces IMPORTREGFILE.

Android devices that are not supported by ARCore can now connect to an augmented reality session. The session will run in compatibility mode (2D).

You can now record augmented reality sessions and save them for documentation and training.

You can now see the fingerprint of your partner's device in the log files. Improvements: Usability improvement for the status bar: the connection status is now also displayed at the bottom of the Computers & Contacts list. Bug fixes: Fixed a copy & paste bug that prevented copying an image from a Windows computer and pasting it to a macOS or Linux computer.

Fixed a bug where a file transfer would sometimes get stuck if a job within the queue was aborted.

Fixed a bug that caused some tabs to be missing from the TeamViewer window after start.

Fixed a bug that caused a black screen after switching to a second monitor, until the mouse was moved.