Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 mag de gratis uitvoering nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug fixes and Improvements v7.2.4797
In response to potential file system corruption issues that could arise from applying some recent Windows Updates, we have reviewed our data integrity checks and implemented new features: See more info here .
Note: The first Incremental after installing may take much longer than normal.
- Changed Block Tracker
We've improved CBT to reset more robustly on System power failure, unexpected shutdown and unexpected device removal.
- Repair option when verifying Image files
We've added an 'Attempt repair' option when verifying image files. If block corruption is detected and the live file system contains the original data then the block is repaired by replacing with the original data. Block corruption is exceptionally rare but this additional feature is designed to further mitigate file system and storage problems. We've also added an additional command line switch to the standalone verification utility. See here and here. Note: Repair isn't guaranteed and will only be attempted if the originating source volume exists on the system performing the verification.
- Consolidation
We've also added verification and live repair attempt on verification failure for merged blocks during consolidation. If a data block fails verification when read for merging, the live file system is checked for the original block data.
- Incremental Deltas
It was possible for a damaged Incremental index to go undetected when constructing a full index chain. This was a rare occurrence, but it could propagate further into the backup set. We have enhanced our detection code to prevent this from occurring in future.
- Clone and restore
Display power saving settings are now honored during Clone and Restore operations. Previously the display would remain on regardless of the Windows settings.
- Exchange
Exchange delta incs could fail to build if multiple volumes were present for Exchange DB and meta data/log files. This has been resolved.