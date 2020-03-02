Ritlabs heeft versie 9.1 van zijn e-mailprogramma The Bat uitgebracht. Het programma biedt ondersteuning voor verschillende pop3- en imap4-accounts, en heeft een Bayesiaans spamfilter en uitgebreide zoek- en filtermogelijkheden. Verder is er ondersteuning voor pgp, end-to-end encryption en de e-mails kunnen versleuteld op de harde schijf worden opgeslagen. Verder zijn er geen minimumsysteemeisen. Het werkt op de oudste hardware, maar kan ook overweg met de AVX-512-instruction set, die in de Intel's Xeon Phi x200 Knights Landing gevonden kan worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features TLS AEAD AES-GCM cipher suites: TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256, TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256, TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

Added icons for the commands (menu items, toolbar buttons) that did not have icons

Added SHA-384 cipher suites for TLS: TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384 & TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384

"/CRC32_CCITT_BENCHMARK" and "/CRC32_CASTAGNOLI_BENCHMARK" command-line parameters to calculate performance of CRC32 implementation used by The Bat! Improvements Enabled the following ciphers suite for TLS: TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA256 cipher suite (it was disabled because it had largest AES key size, but DHE which is slower than ECDHE) Fixes ECDHE TLS ciphers didn't work on TLS version 1.0 (but did work on TLS version 1.1 and later)

Added Shortcuts Customization (it was missing since version 9.0)

MailTicker font style was incorrectly saved

Added correct categories in menu customization

Fixed Favorites Menu (there was an issue since version 9.0)

A memory leak is fixed (the TGoogleAuthTask object was not released)

Fixed AV in customizing menus (64bit-only)

(#0000329) Link to folder missing from the "Information" tab

(#0001736) Message Dispatcher is not terminated

(#0001811) The Sorting Office option "Do not preserve header of the original messages" is always applied regardless of the settings

(#0001873) Can't change font styles of selected text

(#0001874) Editor: Menu-Item "Format" contains an unnecessary item divider (it was an issue since version 9.0)

(#0001896) "Esc" does not close the "Address Book", "View Message Source", "Print Preview" and "Enter Registration Key" windows

(#0001917) "Cannot remove shell notification icon" error popup during shutdown

(#0001923) After language change, a button was missing (it was an issue since version 9.0)

(#0001930) Clicking an URL in HTML message opens two browsers

(#0001936) Access Violation on "OK" in the Print Setup Dialog

(#0001937) The items in the main menu "Workspace -> Show Connection Centre" are not mutually exclusive (it was an issue since version 9.0)

(#0001941) Access Violation errors in print setup dialog and cancelling password dialog

(#0001953) Message tags are not displayed in the column "Tags"